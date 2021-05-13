Day At The Track

Impressionist scores in Gr. III at Vincennes

07:18 AM 13 May 2021 NZST
Louis Baudron, harness racing
Louis Baudron trains Impressionist
LeTrot Photo

Impressionist (3m Ready Cash - Une Lady de Nappes - Love You) took the Prix de Faulquemont (Gr. III, purse 70,000€, 2700 meters European males) at Vincennes.

Timed in 1.15.9kr this four time career winner now has 100,800€ earned for Ecurie Hunter Valley, breeder/trainer Louis Baudron and reinsman Eric Raffin. Baudron will race Cuatro de Julio on Friday night at the new Meadowlands (USA). Impressionist was the even-money favorite and defeated 46/1 Charmant de Zack (3m Vivid Wise As - Martina Grif) handled by his trainer Marco Smorgon for owner Renato Bruni. Third was 6.9/1 Ikacou des Cinty (3m  ) for owner/trainer/driver Gabriel Angel Pou Pou.

Impressionist

In the companion Gr. III Prix Fama (purse 70,000€, 2700 meters, three year old European fillies) the 6.5/1 odds I Love Me (3f Love You - Reedite Gede - Buvetier d’Aunou) scored in 1.14.8kr for Tony Le Beller the breeder/trainer/driver and owner Florence Dreux. The 16/1 outsider Chloe Bar (3f Love You - Ohle UR) was second for Marco Smorgon and 7.6/1 Ilga de l’Ormerie (3f Carat Williams) was third for Matthieu Abrivard.

I Love Me

Three year olds were also on stage at Marseille-Borely this day in the Prix Carcanniere (purse 18,000€, 2300 meters autostart, the LeTrot Open des Regions). The 7/10 favorite Indie Love (3f Ready Cash - Tes Amours - Goetmals Wood) scored in 1.16.8kr for trainer/driver Loris Garcia. This Ecurie D bred, Jean Pierre Dubois owned, filly recorded her second career triumph in four starts now for 16,420€ earned. I Letro Julry was second and Invictus Love took third money.

Indie Love

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

