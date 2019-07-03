Impressive performance by son of Love You

June 30, 2019 - Sunday’s GP Citta’ di Napoli (purse 154,000€, 2100 meters autostart) at Napoli Agnano racecourse saw an impressive harness racing performance by the 1.13.9kr timed Axl Rose (3m Love You-Linda di Casei-Uronometro) reined by trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.
He took the lead after 400 meters and maintained advantage throughout.
Johan Sjoestrand owns the winner of 230,146€.
Al Capone Stecca (3m Napoleon Bar-Ombretta Bar-Ganymede) was second, handled by G.P. Minnucci, and Alrajah One (3m Maharajah-Mariu’-Varenne) took third with Enrico Bellei up.
The companion GP Citta’ di Napoli Filly (purse 88,000€, 1600 meters autostart) went to the 1.12.3kr timed Audrey Effe (3f Up And Quick-Simphony Effe-Going Kronos) reined by Andrea Farolfi.
She held off second finishing Alouette and Amber Prad (3f Timoko-Sinead Prad-Love You) with Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard.
Audrey Effe
The prior day trotting action was at Roma Capannelle.
The four year old mares contested the Pr. Antonio Carena (purse 88,000€, 1640 meters autostart) with pacesetting Zabriskie OK (4f Conway Hall-Georgia Pines-Pine Chip) holding on for the victory timed in 1.12.3kr.
Roberto Vecchione teamed the Holger Ehlert trainee to her eighth win in 14 outings for 160,524€ earned.
The threatening Zaniah Bi was a dq (finished second) for a brief miscue in the lane.
That enabled Zima Jet (4f Igor Font-Rebecca Lag-Supergill) to be second and placed third was Zuid Afrika Jbay (4f Nad Al Sheba-Il Faut Le Faire-Kaisy Dream).
Zabriskie OK, (inside)
The companion for four year olds males was the Pr. Tino Triossi (purse 154,000€, 2100 meters autostart).
The 1.11.3kr timed (a new record) winner was the very impressive Zacon Gio (4m Ruty Grif-May Glade Font SM-Yankee Glide) reined by Vecchione for trainer Ehlert.
Zacon BI had defeated Face Time Bourbon in his previous endeavor.
Zaccaria Bar (4m Ready Cash-Filanda-Lindy Lane) was second for Roberto Andreghetti and Zefiro d’Ete (4m Mago d’Amore-Isotta Fraschini-Angus Hall) took the third spot.
Zacon Gio
Thomas H. Hicks