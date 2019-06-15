Impressive performances in Ohio Sires Stakes

A pair of $50,000 Ohio Sires Stakes tests for harness racing 3-year-old pacing fillies brought forth impressive performances despite unseasonably cool weather under clear skies at Scioto Down son Friday, June 14.

In the first OSS division 3-1 Rose Run Uptowngal and driver Chris Page took advantage of a costly break made by 1-2 favorite Queen Of The Pride (Tony Hall) in the early going. The daughter of Dragon Again was second to her aforementioned foe in Leg One of this series on May 3 at Miami Valley and redeemed herself with a steady triumph in this second leg, easily holding off 10-1 Norman's Madeline (Brett Miller) by a length at the wire in 1:52.2.

Final Offer (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) was moved from fourth to third after Queen Of The Pride--who had gone under the wire third--was disqualified by the Scioto judges and placed eighth for interfering with 11-1 Carmen Ohio (Ryan Stahl).

Trained by Ronnie Burke for Burke Racing, P. Collura, J&T Silva-Purnell & Libby, Rose Run Uptowngal now has $122,960 in career earnings from five wins, three second and two thirds in 16 starts, with $52,510 of those monies amassed this season.

"She can be a little temperamental before the race," Page explained in the Scioto winner's circle. "But once the race gets toing she's perfect to drive and really raced well tonight."

Rose Run Uptowngal is the second and most prolific of four foals out of the Western Terror mare Victoria Gallery p, ($2,440).

Steven Price's Rylee Roo went a huge mile in the second OSS division for driver Aaron Merriman, clocked in 1:52. After leaving from post seven, Merriman steered the Pet Rock lass three wide in the first turn to nab the lead and take the field to a :26.2 first panel. From there she snapped off fractions of :54.4 and 1:22.2 before posting a :29.3 final brush as the even-money favorite. Giggles In Dreams, a 22-1 longshot, was a tough second after going three-wide around the last turn and was beaten only a length for driver Shawn Barker II. In Love Again (Danny Noble) notched third-place honors at 12-1 odds. Rylee Roo

Trained by Steve Carter, the homebred Rylee Roo upped her lifetime bankroll to $149,125 and has five wins, four second and one third in 12 starts. This bay lass is the second foal out of the Western Hanover mare Moonlite Delite p, 6, 1:51.3f ($278,548) and is a full sister to Tenwillgetutwenty p, 3, 1:55.1f ($35,334).

Ohio Sires Stakes action continues Saturday night (June 15) at Northfield Park in Cleveland, as two $50,000 divisions of 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings go postward.