Impressive performances on undercard

Crucial edges stablemate Sister Sledge for Moni Maker Triumph

Anderson, IN --- Crucial with David Miller holding the lines was the first to enter the harness racing winner’s circle in Grand Circuit action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday (Sept. 5) when the 3-year-old filly captured the $105,000 Moni Maker Stakes. The daughter of Father Patrick -Jolene Jolene collected the first of eight trophies on Breeders Crown Preview evening. The sensational 15-race card disseminated $1.2 million in purse money.

Leaving from post position five in a field reduced to five after the scratch of the No. 2 horse Princess Dubai, Crucial floated from the gate and went straight to the lead with Sister Sledge (Brian Sears) tracking in second. The Ron Burke trainee established the first fraction of :27.1 with ease as the field went around the first turn in single file. Crucial established the pattern of the entire contest as she went by the half-mile pole in :57.4 and the three-quarter marker in 1:27. Her rivals appeared content to allow the filly her own way on the front.

Shortly after the field rounded the final turn, Sister Sledge, who is also Crucial’s stablemate, and Sears made their bid for victory as they came on through the inside. It appeared Sister Sledge may trot past Crucial shortly before the wire but when asked the leader kept to her task and hit the wire in front with Indiana champion Rock Swan (Trace Tetrick) in third. The final time was 1:54.1.

Owned by Burke Racing Stable, William Donavan, J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi, the filly lifted her career bankroll to ____ and improved her overall record to 22-8-2-5. She most recently finished third in the $250,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes final at Red Mile and was crowned a Pennsylvania Sire Stake champion after winning the $252,000 final in her previous trip to the post. Crucial was also fourth in the $500,000 Hambletonian Oaks and has been an extremely consistent performer throughout her career.

“She has flown under the radar for us just a tad,” said co-owner Mark Weaver. “Sister Sledge was just so good at two I guess I can understand why. Crucial just continues to improve and David Miller really seems to get along with her. She’s raced great for him every time he’s driven her, included a locked-in fourth in the Hambletonian Oaks.”

Sent off as the second choice behind the favored Sister Sledge, Crucial paid $4.20 to win. Sister Sledge provided her supporters with $2.20 to place and Rock Swan’s backers received $2.20 to show.

Test Of Faith hands Somethingbeautiful her first defeat in Kentuckiana Stallion Management

Fresh off her score in the $225,000 New York Sire Stakes final, Test Of Faith (David Miller) easily passed the previously undefeated Somethingbeautiful (LeWayne Miller) to collect her sixth consecutive victory in the $220,000 Kentuckiana Stallion Management for freshman pacing fillies.

A daughter of Art Major -Cannae Cammie, Test Of Faith was the slight favorite over Somethingbeautiful at post time. The Brett Pelling pupil began her journey over the Anderson oval from post position seven and settled in fourth position through the first split of :27.1 established by Continualou (Joe Bongiorno). After the first quarter mile, Miller moved Somethingbeautiful to the lead while Test Of Faith continued to remain in fourth. Somethingbeautiful hit the half in :57 and passed the three-quarter pole in 1:25.1 while Test Of Faith moved into third. As the fillies hit the top of the stretch Test Of Faith advanced into second and hit her best stride midway through the stretch.

Somethingbeautiful did not offer much resistance and Test Of Faith powered home to win in 1:51.3. Gd Rockin Kay Trace Tetrick picked up the show spot.

“She was very relaxed out there,” Miller said. “And did it very easily.”

Owned by Melvin Segal, Kentuckiana Racing Stable and Eddie Gran, Test Of Faith improved to 7-6-1 lifetime and now sports a bankroll of $367,750.

Test Of Faith paid $4.40 to win with Somethingbeautiful paying $2.60 and Gd Rockin Kay $4.80.

Brookview Bolt takes the Madison County

Sam Widger placed Brookview Bolt on the lead immediately after their departure from post position four and the duo never afforded their other eight competitors with the opportunity to gain that advantage in the $40,000 Madison County for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Trained by Ron Burke and owned by Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi, the son of Swan For All -Witty’s Winner is now has a resume of 8-4-2-1 and has earned $86,950.

Swingforthefences (Peter Wrenn) was second and Bridge To Success (John De Long) closed stoutly to be third.

Brookview Bolt paid $7.40 to win while Swingforthefences paid his backers $3.20 and Bridge To Success $3.40.

Iteration impresses in Kentuckiana Stallion Management

Already attracting attention in her young career as the younger full sister to world and Breeders Crown champion Gimpanzee, Iteration (Brian Sears) demonstrated she has plenty of talent of her own with a gate to wire victory in the $221,000 in this contest. Big City Pearl (Verlin Yoder) was second and Swift Swanda (Trace Tetrick) was third.

Iteration, a daughter of Chapter Seven -Steamy Windows, was sent straight to the front after starting her mile from post position five and that is where she remained. The filly clicked off fractions of :27.4, :57.3 and 1:26.2 before stopping the clock in 1:55 well in hand.

“She is a lot like Gimpanzee,” said Sears. “Not much bothers her and she has real ability. She is also very easy to drive.”

Trained by Marcus Melander for owner Courant Inc., Iteration now has a record of 6-4-1-1 and a bankroll of $258,194. She paid $4 to win. Big Pearl was $5.40 to show and Swift Swanda paid $4.20.

No Lou Zing shows a new dimension in Jenna’s Beach Boy

After a freshman campaign in which he only raced on three occasions and failed to hit the board in all three attempts, No Lou Zing (Dexter Dunn) collected his sixth victory from 10 starts this season and has not failed to hit the board in any event he has competed in. Splash Brother (Trace Tetrick) was second and Allywag Hanover (Tim Tetrick) was third in this $100,000 race for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings.

No Lou Zing, a son of Sweet Lou -Terroronthebeach, broke alertly from post position four and Dunn was not about to impede his momentum. The gelding went straight to the lead and played “catch me if you can” with his nine rivals. Obviously they could not as No Lou Zing appeared to only grow stronger as the mile went on. He established splits of :26.1, :55.2, and 1:23 prior to hitting the line in 1:49.3. It was a lifetime best for a horse that had never been on the front in that fashion and on this occasion, it was not quite by design.

“He was really immature last year, he had no concept of what being a racehorse entailed,” trainer Nancy Takter said. “We gelded him and turned him out. Really was babying him racing off the pace. I was nervous when he went to the lead. Probably not the plan for him to be on the front but it was really rewarding to see his maturity and how much he’s become a racehorse. We actually didn’t have him staked very much this year because he didn’t race much last year but it has been very rewarding watching him progress this season.”

Owned by 3 Brothers Stables, Rojan Stables and Caviart Farms, No Lou Zing now has a career record of 13-6-3-1 and has amassed $322,418 in purse money.

He paid $4 to win with Splash Brother providing $5.60 to place. Allywag Hanover paid $2.20 to show.

Southwind Gendry sails home to win The Elevation

It required every inch of the long Hoosier Park stretch but favored Southwind Gendry (David Miller) got the job done in this $120,000 event for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers. Virgo (Tim Tetrick) was second and What’s Your Beef (Trace Tetrick) was third.

A son of 2016 Horse of the Year Always B Miki’s first crop, Southwind Gendry is out of the Cam’s Card Shark Mare Gambler’s Passion. He commenced his journey from post position four in fourth place while What’s Your Beef paced through fractions of :27.2, :55.3 and 1:23.2. When the field of 10 entered the top of the stretch it appeared What’s Your Beef’s efforts where beginning to take their toll and Southwind Gendry began to move from fourth place on his outside.

Just when it appeared What’s Your Beef may hold on, Southwind Gendry provided one final burst to surpass the leader just prior to the finish line. The winning time was 1:50.4.

Owned by Burke Racing Stable, Philip Collura, Joe Sbrocco, Knox Services, Weaver Bruscemi and J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby, Southwind Gendry’s record now stands at 8-6-0-0 and he has earned $299,369.

Southwind Gendry paid $2.70 as the public’s top choice. Virgo paid $9 to place and What’s Your Beef $8.40.