Impressive results for Auckland Reactor

The trial winners are continuing thick and fast for Auckland Reactor as his progeny start to get serious on the harness racing track.

Ezy Ryder was impressive when winning his trial at Shepparton on Tuesday. Going straight to the front, the long striding two year old ran home in 58.2 to win by four lengths.

At Bunbury on Wednesday night sons of Auckland Reactor won both two year old trials.

Orphan Reactor rated a slick 2:00.2 while Gold River took out the educational trial.

In New Zealand, Red Reactor was a two length winner at Cambridge last night.

The Sean McCaffrey and Ross Paynter trained horse remains undefeated at trials/workouts.

At Rangiora, Blue Blazer won his workout in impressive fashion.

The promising two year old ran home in 57.8 and 28.2 to win by a neck.

He is still learning his craft but is clearly showing he has ability.

Five two year old trial/workout winners in the space of a few days is clearly a great sign for the future of Auckland Reactor as a stallion.

Here is the trial of Ezy Rider winning at Shepparton Trials

With the PGG Wrightson Yearling Sales on next week it is worth noting that Auckland Reactor will be represented by 23 well bred yearlings including half relations to stakes winners such as Our Sixpence $613,997, Isaiah $589,667, Threepence $253,306, Hip Hop Anvil $267,274, Aztec Bromac $183,740, Selkie $92,831, etc.

Don’t miss out on securing one of them as they could be a lot more expensive next year!

Breckon Farms have one outstanding colt by Auckland Reactor at the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale next Monday the 20th of February at Karaka.

Lot 133 – Kid Granite (bay colt, Auckland Reactor / Georgia’s Jury)

Kid Granite is the second foal from the Group 1 placed mare Georgia's Jury ($59,871) who is a half-sister to Raesawinner ($107,852) and Van Mara ($41,455). This is the family of Mister Livan ($96,985), Van Esteem ($59,211), Dominus (1.51m, 38 wins $262,461), Cumbria Warrior (24 wins 35 places $105,649), Bhagwan ($117,562) and multiple Group 2 & 3 winner and Group 1 placed Easy On The Eye (1.50.7m, 19 wins 23 places $517,860).

