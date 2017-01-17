Impressive trial winner for Auckland Reactor

You Ninety Two was a winner in the Auckland Reactor Foal Photo competition back in 2014

A son of Auckland Reactor who should be familiar to regular readers of the Alabar website and social media channels scored an impressive win at the Bendigo trials earlier last week.

You Ninety Two faced the breeze the entire trip and despite doing all the work he hit the line hard to win.

He cut out the final half and quarter in 60.4 and 29.9.

You Ninety Two should be familiar to Alabar readers as he was one of the award winners in the Auckland Reactor Foal Photo competition back in 2014.

As you can see in the picture he was a great looking foal.

Bred by Peter Salathiel, Your Ninety Two is out of the Elsu mare Numismatic. While unraced Numismatic is a half sister to five winners including the very good mares Giggling Girl $136,219 and Aye Tee Em $117,865.

Being out of an Elsu mare, You Ninety Two is bred on the successful Direct Scooter line / Falcon Seelster line cross and also of interest is that he carries a 3 x 4 cross to Soky's Atom .

On speaking to Peter Salathiel today he informed us that he is really pleased with You Ninety Two as the Bendigo trial last week was the first time he had taken the horse to any workout or trial and what he did winning that trial parked out was on his sheer ability. Peter says You Ninety Two is not a big horse but is well put together.

You Ninety Two went around again on Sunday just gone at Bendigo trials against all ages and ran a very good closing third without any pressure. The mile rate was a very good 1:58.7 over 1650 metres, last mile in 1:58.4 and You Ninety Two was making good ground up over the final stages and was the first two-year-old home.

Peter was so impressed with the run that he is planning to start You Ninety Two on the 28th of January at Ballarat in a $10,000 two-year-old race.

How did You Ninety Two get his name? Well Peter told us that You Ninety Two is the name of Uranium. 92 is the number of Uranium on the periodic table of Elements. This is real interesting as You Ninety Two's grandmother is called Atomic Fusion and Auckland Reactor's mother is called Atomic Lass.