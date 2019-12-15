Impressive victory by Trump Nation

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Trump Nation may have looked a bit class-challenged in the past performance lines, but harness racing driver Yannick Gingras and the betting public showed confidence and they were rewarded with an impressive victory in the Saturday night featured Preferred for pacers at the Meadowlands.

The Ron Burke trainee was facing a strong field - including Geez Joe, who won the Preferred last week in 1:50 as the 8-5 favorite - but the parimutuel players sent him to the gate as the 6-5 choice despite the fact that he had beaten a far weaker conditioned field in his last start. As for Gingras, he had choice of Trump Nation and another Burke trainee, Wheels On Fire (who would finish last in the field of eight), and as it turned out, he backed the right candidate.

Yonkers shipper Saying Grace N left hard to grab the early lead and hit the quarter in :27.3. Gingras then called on Trump Nation to move to the top, and the pair reached the lead before the half. Lyons Steel was now moving toward the leader from first-over, almost getting on even terms with Trump Nation as three-quarters went in 1:23.2.

Geez Joe, the 5-2 second choice, gapped third-over cover down the backside before rallying well through the stretch, only to be outkicked for the place spot by Franco Totem N, who finished 1 length behind the winner. Lyons Steel hung in there for fourth. The time for the mile was 1:51.1.

"He was very good again," said Gingras of Trump Nation. "I wasn't too worried (when Lyons Steel challenged) but you still have to respect the competition."

Trump Nation, a 4-year-old gelded son of Betterthancheddar-Late Flyin N who is owned by Burke Racing, E Katz, Weaver Bruscemi and Purnel & Libby, returned $4.60 to his backers. He now has 13 wins in 35 career starts and earnings of $383,796.

A LITTLE MORE: The amazing Dexter Dunn keeps on winning races in bunches. On Friday, he scored five times and added four more on Saturday to run his meet-leading win total to 41. Gingras, who had two on Friday and three more Saturday, is next with 27. ... Fueled by horses who went off at 26-1 and 36-1, the 50-cent Pick-5 returned $33,873. ... At the opposite end of the spectrum was the 50-cent Pick-4, which came back $68.95 after two favorites, a 5-2 and a 9-2 shot won during the sequence. ... All-source handle totaled $2,222,157. ... Racing resumes Thursday at 7:15 p.m. "Borrowing Ken's Binoculars" that night will be the USTA's Michael Carter.