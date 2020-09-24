Impressive win by Pearl Harbour

“She’s a lot more relaxed now. She used to over race,” said co-trainer John Price after Pearl Harbour impressively won the Mitre 10 Winton Mobile Pace today.

Driver Brent Barclay settled the four year old mare at the tail of the field and she had eight lengths to make up as they turned for home but she stuck her ears back and stormed down the outside to beat Bridesdale Robyn by a head.

Pearl Harbour is usually driven by Nathan Williamson but he was committed to his own runner Franco Santino which sat parked and finished five and half lengths from the winner.

“Brent drove her really well today but you have to give Nathan a heap of credit. He’s been patient with her and has got her to settle. Now she’s just so much more settled even when she’s working at home. I think she’s matured a lot.”

Price who trains the mare with his wife Katrina says Pearl Harbour’s next target is a heat of the Nevele R Fillies Series at Addington on 8th October.

“We’ll see how she goes in that and the next target will be the Southland Oaks. I hope we can qualify for the final of the Nevele R on Cup Day.”

The Somebeachsomewhere mare is out of Arden Caviar and was bred by John and Katrina.

“We’ve had a couple of good offers for her after her last couple of wins, but we’ve decided she’ll be a good addition to the broodmare paddock. She has so much high speed and she’s a beautiful pacer.”

Today was her first run at the races this season. Prior to today’s success she’s been to two workouts and she won them both.

“She’s been ticking over for a while but there’s been no races for her. It’s pretty hard when you’re racing in that 60 to 85 grade. The handicap system in my opinion is not good for mares. It’s too hard. We had a talk the other day. It might be better to get the Oaks out of the way and send her to Australia so she could get a good mile time at Menangle.”

Pearl Harbour won three of her eight starts last season and today’s win was her fifth in her career.