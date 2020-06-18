Impressive win for Gia's Surreal

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- Gia's Surreal (John Cummings Jr.) posted her first harness racing victory of the campaign with a 1-1/2 length win over Protect Blue Chip in Buffalo Raceway's $11,500 Filly and Mares Open Pace on Wednesday night (June 17)

After earning nearly $100,000 last season as a 3-year-old, it was just the second start of the year for Gia's Surreal and it was sure impressive.

Sitting third heading to the three-quarter marker, Gia's Surreal ($15.20) went first over and easily blew past the pace setting HP Sissy and never looked back. Protect Blue Chip (Billy Davis Jr.) took second with Lady London (Ray Fisher Jr.) rolling into the show spot.

Co-owned by trainer Jim Graham, Ed Peron, Lee Winters and Tom Mariano, Gia's Surreal ( So Surreal -Nancy Irene) has now put $158,191 in the bank lifetime.

Lucky Sheila avoided lots of traffic trouble due to breaking horses and overcame the outside post as well to notch a stunning $32.80 victory in the $10,000 Class A-B Handicapped Trot.



Lucky Sheila avoids trouble to notch victory. Bill Burke photo

With Teardown This Wall, Call My Broker, Too Much Man and Before I Die all jumping it off around the first turn to scatter the field, Rockefeller Lindy (David McNeight III) managed to stay the course on the pylons while Jim Morrill Jr. was able to take Lucky Sheila wide and drop into the gaping hole in second.

It was a two horse break away for much of the race with Rockefeller Lindy setting the splits of :29.1, :59.0 and 1:29.2. In the stretch, Lucky Sheila and Morrill Jr. popped the pocket and trotted away to the half length win in 1:59.1. Rockefeller Lindy held on for second with State Ofmyhead AS (Ray Fisher Jr.) taking third.

Owned by Vincenetta Speck and conditioned by Brittney Ohol, it was the second win in five attempts for the 5-year-old mare Lucky Sheila ( Lucky Chucky -Carmita). The win vaulted her 2020 earnings to $13,525 and $127,207 lifetime.

Little Joke ($3.50) wasn't joking around in the $10,000 Fillies and Mares Class A-B Handicapped Pace as she used a front end journey to register the 1:55.4 victory.

Scoring from the six post, Davis Jr. had to work hard with Little Joke to get the front end and the effort paid off.

Posting fractions of :28.1, :57.0 and 1:26.1, Little Joke was able to hold off The Bay Front (Morrill Jr.) by a half length and Blue Bell Bonnie (McNeight III).

Co-owned by Vogel Wags Nags Stable, Team Rice Racing and Adelphi Bloodstock, it was the second win in five outings for Little Joke ( Bettor's Delight -Town Joke). The 8-year-old mare is trained by Maria Rice and has upped her seasonal bankroll to $12,025 and $313,958 lifetime.

Davis Jr. completed the evening with five victories while Morrill Jr. had three. Graham had a training double.

Racing will resume on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. with a 13-race card scheduled.

For more information including the latest news, race replays, entries and results, go to www.buffaloraceway.com

by Brian J. Mazurek, for Buffalo Raceway