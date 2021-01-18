100,000€ Prix Maurice Gheest at Vincennes

Breeder/owner/trainer/driver Thierry Duvaldestin of In The Money

January 17, 2021 - In The Money (3m Cristal Money -Destinee Cash) took today’s Gr. II Prix Maurice Gheest (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, three year old International starters) for harness racing breeder/owner/trainer/driver Thierry Duvaldestin.

Off at 3.4/1 odds, the winner was timed in 1.15.3kr as he won for the fourth time in his career and advanced life earnings to 108,000€.

24/1 Inoui Danica (3m Boccador de Simm ) was second for pilot Eric Raffin and trainer Philippe Allaire.

Third home was 5.3/1 Invincible Cash (3m Ready Cash ) with David Bekaert up.

70/1 Idem du Pont (3m Quinoa du Gers ) and 39/1 Ole Bro (3m Muscle Massive ) completed the top five.

In The Money

The Prix Reverdy “de Riberac” (Gr. III, purse 70,000€, 2700 meters for four year olds) was next and 1.7/1 Hokkaido Jiel (4m Brillantissime -Victory Jiel) scored in 1.13.5kr for pilot P-Y Vervam.

J.L. Dersoir trains the winner for Ecurie Luck as Hokkaido won for the sixth time now for 146,480€ in career earnings.

114/1 outsider Hamilton Renka (4g Charly du Noyer ) was second for driver Christophe Martens and 25/1 Help Me Win (4f Otello Pierji ) took third for Matthieu Abrivard.

Hokkaido Jiel

Thomas H. Hicks