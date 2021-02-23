Day At The Track

In The Money wins Prix Comte de Montesson

09:22 AM 23 Feb 2021 NZDT
Vincennes.jpg

In The Money (3m Cristal Money-Destinee Cash), off at 9/1 odds, took the Gr. I Prix Comte Pierre de Montesson (purse 170,000€, 2700 meters, three year-olds) at Vincennes timed in 1.13.4kr.

The winner sustained a steady stretch rally for breeder/owner/trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. This was his fifth career win now for 189,500€ earned. Duvaldestin raced the winner’s sire to earnings of 523,330€, he a son of Coktail Jet-Making Money). Second was the 1.2/1 odds Italiano Vero (3m Ready Cash-Baraka d’Henlou) with David Thomain up for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. 6.4/1 odds Invincible Cash (3m Ready Cash-Urawa Turgot) was third for driver David Bekaert and trainer Ludovic Peltier.

Fourth was Its Now Or Never (3f Charly du Noyer-Deep Purple) with Francois Lagadeuc up for breeder/trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Gitte Poulsen-Allaire. The well regarded Inoubliable did not finish.

In The Money

LeTrot files/photo

For full results, click here.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

