In Your Dreams and Cleangame win at Enghien

July 20, 2019 - Today’s harness racing card at Enghien was a good one showcasing the Quinte+ race of the day and two groupe events.

First was the Q+ Prix Pte Montmartre (purse 58,000€, 2150 meters autostart, 16 European starters) and 15/1 Aron The Baron (7g Vasterbo Prestige -Gossip Gal) scored timed in 1.13.5kr. Eric Raffin teamed the winner for Stall Panamera Racing and trainer Tomas Malmqvist.

The winner now has life earnings of 227,600€.

4/1 Bamour (8g Gazouillis ) took second for Mathieu Mottier and trainer Dominique Mottier.

5/2 odds Calvin Borel (9g Super Photo Kosmos ) was third for Marc Elias teaming for owner/trainer Conrad Lugauer.

15/1 Vastertbo Grobois and 59/1 Uncertain Age completed the top five leading to a Q+ exact order payoff of 56,504.40€ for six winning ticket holders. The Q+ pool was 2,427,144€ and the total wagered on the race was 6,389,000€.

The Gr. III Prix de Rome (purse 70,000€, 2150 meters autostart, 13 European starters) produced an upset 28/1 victory for In Your Dreams (3f Donato Hanover -Iron Lady- Taurus Dream ) reined by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Yves Boireau and owner Bruni Racing Team AM. Her slate is now 2-2-2 in 12 appearances in France for Boireau and in Sweden for Jerry Riordan.

In Your Dreams

The victory today raised her life earnings to 73,089€.

The filly was registered in Denmark and bred by Jean Pierre Dubois from the North American stakes winning Iron Lady.

This day she defeated 9/10 favorite Gotland (3m Ready Cash -Sanawa) reined by Eric Raffin for trainer Phillipe Allaire that entered this race with eight wins in nine career starts.

11/1 General du Parc (3m Lejacque d’Houlbec ) took third for Alexandre Abrivard and 24/1 Gatsby Perrine (3m Bird Parker ) was fourth for trainer Allaire and pilot J. Ph. Monclin.

In Your Dreams Pedigree

Today’s Enghien featured Gr. II Prix Buenos Aires (purse 100,000€, 4150 meters, 12 International starters) went to the very impressive Cleangame (7g Ouragon de Celland -Red Bell) reined by Jean Michel Bazire to the 1.15.5kr timed victory, his 26th in 41 career starts.

This 2/5 favorite increased his life earnings to 910,970€.

Bazire trains the winner for Ecurie Jean Michel Rancoule and Cleangame may be the next Aubrion du Gers for the Bazire team.

9/1 Ceranzo Turbo (7m Ganymede) was second for Franck Nivard and 39/1 Baladin Hongrois (8g Bon Conseil ) took third for trainer/driver Arnaud Desmottes.

25/1 Colorado Blue and 13/1 Vertige de Chenu completed the top five to the line.

Thomas H. Hicks