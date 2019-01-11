In-form pacer sold to USA

In-form pacer Sams A Champ has run his final race on Australian soil.

The Jack Butler prepared pacer has claimed three straight victories including the Redcliffe Christmas Cup followed by back to back Albion Park triumphs in recent weeks.

But his form surge has caught the eye of several agents.

And a deal has been struck which will see his future racing days completed in North America.

“That was actually his last start for us last weekend and he won’t race again in Australia, he’s going straight to the States.” Butler said.

During his past three victories, the Dawn Ofa New Day gelding has shown great versatility in which he led throughout at Redcliffe before coming from near last at Albion Park at his next start.

Last week, in the Remembering ‘Hes Poplar’ Open Pace, he again showed his high gate speed and led throughout defeating in-form mare Our Millwood Maizie in a time of 1:55.1 for the 2138m distance.

His final splits were covered in 27.8 and 26.9 seconds.

“He went great but it came as no surprise given his two previous efforts, he’s right in the zone at the moment but it was nice to see him do it at the open class level.

“We’ve always liked him and his overall record is very good so hopefully he carries this good form with him in North America for his new connections.”

Sams A Champ has won 20 of his 80 starts while earning in excess of $120,000.

He was raced by Harness Racing New South Wales Chairman, Mr. Rod Smith.