In-person stock inspections permitted

Under safe practice of hygiene and protocol measures, NZB Standardbred can confirm that bloodstock agents and industry licenced professionals are now permitted to enter studs and agistment farms to inspect 2020 All Age Sale stock at Level 3.

At Level 3 the approved recommendation is that bloodstock inspections are by appointment only and can only be conducted by a registered bloodstock agent or HRNZ licensed professional, specific to their area.

Prior to arrival, the agents and licensed professionals must arrange a date and time that is suitable to all parties. They must provide their address and contact details, as well as a clear and detailed inspection list in advance of arrival.

Studs or agistment properties reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to grant or refuse access for inspections. Under no circumstances is access to be sort without prior approval.

On arrival at the stud or agistment property, bloodstock agents, licensed professionals and contracted staff are required to maintain strict standards of personal hygiene, follow government social distancing advice and provide details for contact tracing.

NZB Standardbred encourage persons to carry some form of identification to show who they are, who they work for, and their role to support the authenticity of their travel e.g. a business card or letter from their employer or work ID.

An agent must not enter any property if they have cold or flu symptoms, including coughing, sneezing, runny nose, headache, aches or fever, or if they know or suspect that they have been in contact with a person suspected or confirmed as contracting COVID-19, or if they or a close contact has returned to New Zealand from overseas within the previous 14 days.

While previous government Alert Levels have imposed restrictions around the ability to inspect horses in-person, consignors have supplied extensive photos and video footage to give prospective buyers the best possible information about each lot on offer, if location prevents buyers from physical inspections.

View all media and pedigree information of all 2020 All Age Sale offerings on the gavelhouse.com Standardbred website here.

Adding further appeal to the bloodstock that will be on offer, all weanlings offered at the All Age Sale to be held on gavelhouse.com, are eligible to be nominated for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Sales Race Series.

Create a gavelhouse.com account to ensure you are registered for bidding here.

For more information, contact Cam Bray (Cam.Bray@nzb.co.nz or call +64 21 737 199) or Haylie Martin (Haylie@gavelhouse.com or call +64 22 637 8127).