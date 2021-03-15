In the words of Dennis-centimetre perfect!

One of Australia’s greatest ever sports commentators Dennis Cometti would have been right at home behind the microphone at the Broken Hill Harness Racing Carnival of Cups meeting last Friday night.

In the early years of his career, Cometti developed his go-to line for cricket and footy broadcasts: “inch perfect!” – later modifying it to be “centimetre perfect”!

But by any measure, Imperial or metric, visiting Tamworth region harness racing trainer/driver Dean Chapple got it just right with a treble at the Broken Hill Cup meeting on Friday night, including the feature event.

And as he covered the miles (or kilometres) in the 11-hour journey back to Moonbi, Chapple was still smiling about the two photo finish verdicts that went his way.



Down to the wire: Right On With It (outside) gets up by a whisk

“I nearly stuffed it up in the Cup because I was in behind the leader and thought I’d better get out so I didn’t get boxed in – but when I come off the leader’s back, I lost two lengths in a blink,” Chapple said.

“I was honestly a bit worried because the straight’s not that long! But we got there (with Right On With It) by a short half head which was great,” he said.

Watch Right It On win click here!

Then in the very next race, the $8500 Mawson Concrete and Quarries Pace, Chapple again arrived in the nick of time to be successful with Dont Tell Dorothy (John Street North – Mitchell Babe (Light Laag) — again by a short half-head.

Watch Dont Tell Dorothy win click here!

But his third and last runner for the meeting, Nor Westa ( Western Terror – Limburg (Blissfull Hall) gave Chapple an armchair ride to victory with a comfortable nine metre margin.

Watch Nor Westa win click here!

Chapple said he was still pinching himself that a spur of the moment “bucket list” trip to the outback cup had come off.

“It was just unbelievable. We travelled more than 1000 kms and to come out of our comfort zone and to get three winners is a bit special,” Chapple said.

“I’ve been lucky to have driven plenty of trebles over the years, but this one sits up the top as the best. We had an absolutely fantastic few days and there’s a group of friends at home who’ve already booked in for next year!” he said.

“Our daughter Elly was one of the first to call me. She was back at home and kept telling me that she couldn’t believe that we’d actually pulled it off.

“I told her that we couldn’t believe it either! I’ve never travelled so far to race in my life—I think the furthest out this way would have been to Dubbo and we’d come on another 750 kms from there!”

Right On With It ( Real Desire -My Spirit Of Tara (Devil’s Adversary) took out the $16,000 Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup from SA-trained pacers This Is Bill and Lets Get Shorty.

Chapple was full of praise for the hospitality offered at Broken Hill.

“One of my owners Dave Walters made the trip down with me. The club turned it on afterwards for us and we had more than enough celebration drinks. I don’t know what time we got home, but they couldn’t do enough for us,” he said.



Happy owner Dave Walters with Nor Westa, an easy winner at Broken Hill

“Dave didn’t have a ticket to get into the stabling area, but a local trainer in Aaron Coad and his family were fantastic in giving me a hand during the meeting. I was in three consecutive races, so I was fairly busy.”

After joining a big crowd at the very popular St Patrick’s Cup gallops meeting on Saturday, Chapple and Walters hit the highway for home yesterday morning—with the gold pacing cup trophy prominently on the front seat with them.

View the Broken Hill results click here!

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura