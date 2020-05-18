Ina Scots at Mantorp - Goop wins Five

May 16, 2020 - Ecurie D (4m Infinitif -Too Soon- Muscles Yankee ) won today’s Ina Scots at Mantorp (purse to winner 250,000SEK, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) from post 12, timed in 1.12.2kr with Bjorn Goop at the lines for Global Glide AB, Smart Repair and trainer Frode Hamre.

He scored at 2/1 odds for the ninth time in as many career starts.

His life earnings are now 1.595,525SEK.

This colt was bred in Denmark by Jean Pierre Dubois and represents Franco-American pedigree as shown below.

Ecurie D raced in the death seat throughout albeit he took a very brief two-hole off the final bend behind the second finishing Armour As (4m Varenne -Southwind As- Turbo Sund ) and Stefan Persson for trainer Jerry Riordan.

Third was Rally Hans (4m Scarlet Knight -Loveletter- Love You ) for Mika Forss and trainer Stefan Melander.

Ecurie D

Goop also scored in the Arne Erikssons (110,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters voltstart, 14 starters) with his trainee Karamel Hill (6f Juliano Star -Fredrika Kemp- Alf Palema ) that was bred in Norway and is now owned there by Jorn Stamm.

This was her second win in three 2020 starts and her life earnings are now 658,387SEK.

Off at 1.8/1 she overcame a 20-meter handicap and defeated Millie Millionaire (7f Jacose -Melby Tempo- Varenne ) that was handicapped 40 meters and reined by Orjan Kilhstrom.

Third went to 40-meter penalized Vikens Fingerprint (5f Prodigious ) for Oskar J. Andersson.

Karamel Hill

Robert Bergh won the V75 Gold (150,000SEK, 2640 meters autostart) with his trainee 2.7/1 Mindyourvalue WF (7g Hovding Lavec -Mind Your Manners- Dahir de Prelong ) timed in 1.13.1kr.

Handsome Brad (6m Dream Vacation -Emma Rose- Andover Hall ) was a good second for Carl Johan Jepson and Dreammoko (4h Timoko ) was third for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop.

MIndyourvalue WF

Goop’s other winners this day were with Zap di Girifalco in the V75 Bronze, Ale’ Pride Gar in a four year old event, and Hidalgo Heldia in a three year old race.

Thomas H. Hicks