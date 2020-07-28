Incredible 77th victory for Waiting On A Woman

Waiting On A Woman ( Northern Bailey ) overcame a bit of a tough start to win the harness racing Open Trot at Saratoga Casino Hotel for the second time in three weeks.

The Kyle Spagnola trainee was his race's even money favorite starting from post three in the seven-horse feature and driver Phil Fluet asked the twelve year old for some early speed.

He and rival Mister Muscle (Shawn Gray), last week's Open winner, squared off in a battle to the quarter which yielded a sizzling panel of 26.4.

Mister Muscle made it to the top and got a half in 56.2 but wound up tiring a bit in the stretch as Waiting On A Woman closed up the inside.

Longshot Mugshots Bro (Jay Randall) charged off his cover to become a stretch threat before ultimately coming up second-best to Waiting On A Woman who came on to score in 1:56.1.

The veteran trotter went five years between Open wins before setting a track record for twelve year old trotters two weeks ago when he prevailed in 1:55.1 in the $8,500 Open.

Mugshots Bro was the runner-up while Mister Muscle earned the show spot on Monday afternoon.

The even-money favorite led an exacta and triple that returned $48.20 and $245, respectively.

Waiting On A Woman, whose victory was the incredible 77th of his career, is owned by Mike Polansky of Loudonville, NY.

Live racing continues on Tuesday afternoon with a matinee beginning at 12 Noon.

Mike Sardella