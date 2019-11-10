Incredible month for Eynons

Steel The Show’s maiden victory at Rangiora on Friday continued an incredible past month for father and son owners Colin and Grant Eynon.

Their 3yr-old produced the second win of the week for the Eynons in more humble circumstances than their first, which winning for trainer Nigel McGrath.

The victory came just five days after their New Zealand Cup bound pacer, Classie Brigade, took out the Kaikoura Cup.

Classie Brigade gave the Eynons’ chances of winning the great race a boost after they had taken a hit just days earlier.

The Tauranga based father and son were to have also started Gran Chico in the 3200m feature before they accepted big money offer for the 4yr-old.

The owners hope Steel The Show can eventually progress in to a worthy replacement for their former cup contender.

“We just sold a very good one, so we need another good horse,” Grant Eynon said.

Steel The Show looked like a horse with plenty of scope for improvement when racing greenly in stages of Friday’s race.

Once driver Blair Orange balanced the horse in the straight and got his mind on the job at hand he let down with a good finish to win.

Gran Chico’s sale to Perth interest was a case of the Eynons fielding an offer that was too good to refuse.

“We didn’t want to sell him, but it was too much money,” Grant Eynon said.

“But, we get to go back to the sales and reload, so that will be fun.”

The Eynons hope their brilliant past month can continue at Addington on Tuesday.

Classie Brigade will bring winning form to the event after he bounced back from a seventh placing behind Ultimate Sniper at Addington with his Kaikoura Cup victory.

“It was terrific and it was time that horse won a decent race because he had had so many placings,” Grant Eynon said.

“He had a bit of phlegm and congestion when we scoped him after [Addington], but he has come right.”

Classie Bridage drew barrier 8 for Tuesday’s 3200m feature.

It looks the perfect starting spot for the pacer to be able to repeat the brilliant beginning he made in the Kaikoura Cup.

Victory in the New Zealand Cup would be a dream come true for the Eynons, who race Classie Brigade with Grant’s long time friend, Mark McKinnon.

“It would be a thrill of a lifetime, it would be fantastic.”

Steel The Show was one of two winners for training and driving combination of Nigel McGrath and Blair Orange at Rangiora on Friday.

They also combined to win with Cloud Nine.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ