Indiana Shines during Breeders Crown

ANDERSON, Ind. (Oct. 28, 2017) - It was definitely Indiana's time on many platforms Saturday, Oct. 28 during the second of two nights of harness racing action for the Breeders Crown Championships. The track pulled in a fantastic crowd that filled every portion of the grandstand and they were treated with three Indiana sired winners out of the six Breeders Crown races on the track. Hannelore Hanover was victorious in the Open Trot, Fiftydallarbill gave the crowd a thrilling finish in the two-year-old colt and gelding trot and it was hometown heroes Beckham's Z Tam and Ricky Macomber Jr. who scored the most emotional win of the night, pouring it on the stretch to win the three-year-old colt and gelding pace. Macomber's wife, Jamie, who is in her first year of training on her own after more than a decade with the Burke Stable, serves as the trainer of the horse to complete the husband-wife team in the winner's circle.

"We had more than $4 million in handle over two nights of the Breeders Crown Championships," said Jim Brown, President and COO of Centaur Gaming. "We set individual nightly records both evenings for our handle. The Breeders Crown brought in 400% more than our average weekend handle. We couldn't be prouder of our team at Hoosier Park, our horsemen and horsewomen, and all of the sponsors that have been along for such an amazing ride in bringing the Breeders Crown to Indiana. It was an electric weekend led by three great performances by three outstanding Indiana bred horses."

Over the last two evenings, more than $4 million was wagered on Hoosier Park in all sources handle, breaking record handle each consecutive night. On Saturday night alone, Hoosier Park set an all-time handle record for harness racing with $2.1 million wagered.

"The Breeders Crown in Indiana has been an extraordinary experience," said Tom Charters, retiring president and CEO of the Hambletonian Society. "Four years ago, some would say it was kind of a leap of faith to consider having the Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park. After meeting with Rick Moore (vice president and general manager of racing at Hoosier Park) and Jack Kieninger (president of the Indiana Standardbred Association), it was amazing of the support of Hoosier Park and the Indiana horsemen and the Hambletonian board. I thought it was magical to have 10 Indiana breds make the finals of the Breeders Crown. Having three of them win is almost a fairy tale. I hope I'm back to attend the next one at Hoosier Park."

Emily Gaskins

BREEDERS CROWN RESULTS/SATURDAY

ANDERSON, Ind. – Here are the results of the Breeders Crown events for male horses, held Saturday night at Hoosier Park, a seven-eighths mile track, with winner (driver, trainer, time and win payoff; *-denotes betting favorite), second-place finisher and third-place finisher:

Track condition: Fast; Temperature: 40 degrees.

Open Trot – Hannelore Hanover (Yannick Gingras, Ron Burke, 1:52.1, *$3.00), Crazy Wow, Marion Marauder

2-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot – Fiftydallarbill (Trace Tetrick, William Crone, 1:55, $17.20), Met’s Hall, Samo Different Day

2-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Pace – Stay Hungry (Doug McNair, Tony Alagna, 1:50.4, $11.00), Shnitzledosomethin, Closing Statement

3-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot – What The Hill (David Miller, Burke, 1:52.3, *$4.80), Lindy The Great, International Moni

3-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Pace – Beckhams Z Tam (Ricky Macomber Jr., Jamie Macomber, 1:51.1, $11.20), Downbytheseaside, Miso Fast

Open Pace – Split The House (Brett Miller, Chris Oakes, 1:48.1, $18.40), McWicked, Mach It So

BETTING REPORT: Wagering on the six Breeders Crown races totaled $1,126,238 ($187,706 per race). For the entire 14-race card, betting totaled $2,064,015, which established a new record at Hoosier Park.

Compiled by Dave Little, for Breeders Crown