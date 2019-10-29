Industry legend Ginger Gleeson a worthy recipient

Ginger Gleeson epitomises the values of the Gordon Rothacker Medal and as such was the perfect recipient on Sunday night.

On an evening of highlights at glittery Crown Palladium in Melbourne’s CBD, a universally admired trots man from Balliang East stole the show.

Brimming with humble delight as the medal named after a man he admired and respected in equal portions was placed around his neck, Ginger recounted a story from one of the earliest Gordon Rothacker Medal events.

“A lot of years ago when the Gordon Rothacker Medal started … Gordon said to me at one of the awards, ‘I hope one day you can win one of these medals’ and I am so proud. This is beautiful,” he said emotionally.

The room was rapturous.

And when he spotted his family, stealthily sneaked into the room after weeks of careful and choreographed stage managing by Ginger’s good mate, Steve Warren, Ginger’s glee was palpable.

His sons, Jamie and Troy, grandchildren, Keehan and Tynan, and daughter-in-law Jacqui were all on hand along with his wife, Chris.



Photo by: Sam D'Agostino, SDP Media

“I am absolutely shocked. My family … I left my boys home, my beautiful grandsons and my son and daughter-in-law, they were looking after Troy tonight for Chris and I … and I had no idea. The shock is amazing. I can’t believe this,” Ginger said.

“We have got the most magnificent family of people in harness racing and I consider everyone in harness racing part of my family.

“I’ve got a beautiful family and I’ve had a great life right through. I’ve had a wonderful amount of horses to train and drive for fantastic trainers like Kenny Pocock, Noel Taylor and Ron “Jacko” Stillman.

“I’ve been very privileged. I drove for Jack Moore as well, and when Gordon (Rothacker) asked me to drive – well I put myself in to drive because the horse’s name was Gingernut – but when he asked me I couldn’t have been happier. It was just a great thrill and an honour to ride for these people and Gordon was just a champion.”

Ginger told how he had come to drive for Rothacker. “I was lucky enough to drive a horse, Gingernut. I asked him for the drive because I told him it was named after me and Gordon said, ‘I’ll give you a drive on him one day’. I happened to win a nice race at Kilmore with him.”

While Ginger ticked every box on the Rothacker Medal key criteria list, it should never be forgotten the 68-year-old horseman’s ability in the sulky.

He’s still driving, but in his heyday he won several Group 1 races including Derbies, Oaks, Galaxy Grand Slams (precursor to the Australasian Breeders Crown), Sires Stakes finals and Country Cups.

Ginger teamed with Robert Preneur to win the Victoria Cup Second Preview in 1991, defeating Franco Tiger and Jane Ellen. Unfortunately Robert Preneur copped a severe check on the first corner in the Victoria Cup and missed a place. He ran a helluva race to make up many metres that night, though.

The 1982-83 season saw Ginger drive 50 winners.

His most notable career racetrack victories were the 1987 Victoria Trotters Oaks and 1988 Sires Stakes Final with Rainbow’s Idol, the 1995 Sires Stakes and Victoria Trotters Oaks with Rainbow Billie – daughter of Rainbow’s Idol, the 1987 Redwood Classic aboard Lady Thor and the 1986 Shepparton Gold Cup with Game Oro.

Ginger's plentiful on-track success was more than matched by his enormous contribution in all aspects of harness racing.

His mentorship of many is famous. Whether it was a hobbyist, a big-name or a young person making their way through the ranks, Ginger had time for everyone and anyone.

Such willingness to serve was clear when 18-year-old Ginger joined the Victorian Trainers and Drivers Association in 1969 shortly after it was formed. Some 50 years later he remains on the committee and has rarely missed a meeting.

In 1988 Ginger took on the role of VTDA president and held the position for the next 21 years, all the while his loyal secretary was close mate Warren, who drew deep praise from Ginger on Sunday.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a fantastic person that is worthy of any of these awards in Steve Warren, who does the most magnificent job for the harness racing industry,” he said.

“I was president for 22 years and Steve was my secretary the whole time. He’s still secretary now and I’ve been out of the presidency for over 10 years. He deserves accolades in this industry because he works so hard for the trainers and drivers. He does as much as he possibly can and he goes out of his way to do it.”

Ginger has also given up countless hours of his time to promote harness racing to the masses through double-seater sulky races, coordinating horses for TV promotions and even movies and always being available to help HQ promote the sport and never wanting a penny for it.



Photo by: Sam D'Agostino, SDP Media

Just two months ago he took renowned basketball star Corey Williams for a spin around the Yarra Valley track for the Trots Country Cups Championship launch.

“I just cannot believe how good it is,” Ginger said under the spotlight on Sunday night.

“I would dream of something like this … and this is a dream come true.”

What a superstar.

Full list of 2018-19 Award Winners from Sunday night’s Gordon Rothacker Medal evening

VHRC Owner of the Year: Pat Driscoll

Alabar Victorian Concession/Young Driver of the Year: Kima Frenning

Schweppes Metropolitan Driver of the Year/Garrards State Driver of the Year: Chris Alford

Renown Silverware State Trainer of the Year/Taylors Metropolitan Trainer of the Year: Emma Stewart

Woodlands Stud Victorian Breeder of the Year: Bruce and Vicki Edward, Durham Park

Frank Ryan Memorial Secretary of the Year: Andrea O’Gorman (Charlton)

Country Club of the Year: Ballarat and District Trotting Club

Trots Clubs Victoria Volunteer Service Award: David Long (Yarra Valley)

Angelique Club Pearl Kelly Award: Kath Ford

HRV Distinguished Service Award: Rod Osborne

Gordon Rothacker Medal: Ginger Gleeson

Horse of the Year awards (vote tally in brackets, 10 voters on panel, voting 4-2-1)

2YO Pacing Fillies: Maajida (40) 1st, Treasure (15) 2nd, Jemstone (10) 3rd.

2YO Pacing C&Gs: Be Happy Mach (38) 1st, Jilliby Nitro (22) 2nd, Yejele Hamer (6) 3rd.

3YO Pacing Fillies: Kualoa (40) 1st, Two Times Bettor (18) 2nd, Tangoingwithsierra (6) 3rd.

3YO Pacing C&Gs: Max Delight (32) 1st, Lochinvar Art (25) 2nd, Out To Play (8) 3rd.

4YO Pacing Mares: Pistol Abbey (40) 1st, Soho Burning Love (15) 2nd, Goodtime Heaven 9 (3rd).

4YO Pacing E&Gs: Poster Boy (40) 1st, Tam Major (19) 2nd, Rackemup Tigerpie (10) 3rd.

5YO+ Pacing Mares: Tell Me Tales (32) 1st, Carlas Pixel (28) 2nd, Makes Every Scents (6) 3rd.

5YO+ Pacing E&Gs: San Carlo (40) 1st, Buster Brady (18) 2nd, Wrappers Delight (11) 3rd.

2YO Trotting Fillies: Jaxnme (36) 1st, Im Ready Jet (24) 2nd, Pink Galahs (7) 3rd.

2YO Trotting C&Gs: Is That A Bid (36) 1st, Powderkeg (24) 2nd, Andover Sun (9) 3rd.

3YO Trotting Fillies: Royal Charlotte (33) 1st, Emerald Stride (22) 2nd, I Am Pegasus (15) 3rd.

3YO Trotting C&Gs: Majestuoso (40) 1st, Alpha Male (12) 2nd, All Cashed Up (9) 3rd.

4YO Trotting Mares: Moonlight Dream (36) 1st, Moonshine Linda (20) 2nd, Aleppo Jewel (12) 3rd.

4YO Trotting E&Gs: Majestic Player (36) 1st, Kyvalley Finn (24) 2nd, Chief Runningcloud (6) 3rd.

5YO+ Trotting Mares: Dance Craze (40) 1st, Pantzup (14) 2nd, Red Hot Tooth (10) 3rd.

5YO+ Trotting E&Gs: Tornado Valley (40) 1st, Big Jack Hammer (20) 2nd, McLovin (6) 3rd.

Overall Horse of the Year: Tornado Valley (40) 1st, Poster Boy (12) 2nd, San Carlo and Be Happy Mach (8) eq-3rd.