Breeders Crown champion euthanized

Durham Park Stud today issued a media release informing of the sad passing of 2017 Australian harness racing three-year-old filly of the year, Petacular.

Durham Park confirmed the Breeders Crown champion was euthanized after breaking a cannon bone while spelling in the paddock.

Owner and breeder Bruce Edward was devastated.

“It’s an absolute shame, but after discussions with the surgeons at Ballarat Veterinary Practice we decided it was unfair on the mare to put her through a complex operation and six to eight months of recovery in a box with expected complications for a low chance of recovery,” Mr Edward said.

During her racing career Petacular won 19 races and had seven placings from 26 starts for earnings of $454,083, including Group 1 wins in the two-year-old Empire Stallions Vicbred Super Series Final and the Woodlands Stud Breeders Crown 3YO Fillies Final.

She will also be remembered for her four brave second placings in Group 1 finals, including the Empire Stallions Vicbred Super Series 3YO Fillies Final, the Victorian Oaks, the NSW Oaks and the 2YO Fillies Breeders Crown Final.

Mr Edward said Petacular would have gone on to be “an important broodmare at Durham Park Stud”.

At trainer/driver Michael Stanley’s request Petacular was buried on his farm.

The Stanley stable issued a statement today, which read:

“It is with much regret and a tremendously heavy heart that I inform the racing industry of the tragic loss of our beautiful, brave mare Petacular (Bonnie).

"Whilst spelling, she had a freak accident in the paddock. Petacular was dearly loved by all involved at the Stanley Stable and will be deeply missed, particularly by Mick, who shared a very special bond with her, as did her best friend RoRo (Soho Angel). She was treated like the Queen and she knew herself that she was so special.

"We would like to acknowledge Bruce Edward and the and the PETstock Racing Syndicate for entrusting her in our care. Every moment with Bonnie was a pleasure and we are privileged to have been a part of her life. Thank you for everything BonBon. RIP big girl”.

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) extends sincere condolences to all involved with Petacular.

Fans are continuing to send tributes to the filly on social media.

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)