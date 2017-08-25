Day At The Track

$800,000 NZ Cup & $300,000 Dominion Rankings

11:53 AM 25 Aug 2017 NZST
Defending champion Lazarus

The initial harness racing rankings for the 2017 Christchurch Casino New Zealand Trotting Cup and Haras des Trotteurs Dominion can be found here.

Defending champions Lazarus and Monbet head their respective Rankings.

The Rankings Committee found the task of Ranking the 47 trotters a particularly complex one, given the range of varying form-lines (including international) being brought in. However, the change in Ranking Criteria; with "overall lifetime performance" being included this year aided the process of separating horses with similar records.

The next Rankings will be released on Wednesday 6 September.

Brian Rabbit at Addington Raceway: brianr@addington.co.nz or 03 338 9094.

 

Courtney Clarke

Media and Communications Executive | Harness Racing New Zealand Inc

