Insa wins Lionel DIJ at Kincsem Park

January 29, 2017 - Today’s Kincsem Park (Budapest) harness racing snowy feature was the Lionel DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and 1,1/1 favorite Insa (5f Alesi OM-Ines) prevailed in 1.19.5kr for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas.
Pimri Bt and Tibor Varga own this one.
Ragdoll (5f Ever To Excel-Woodhills Elvirah-Friendly Face) was second for Zsolt Vereb and trainer Csaba Lakatos, and third went to Bebops Cassandra f(7f Bebop-Topaz Remington-Rosalinds Guy) for Jozsef Karai and trainer Lakatos.
The winner was bred in Slovenia by Mirko Sonoga.
This day Kincsem Park celebrated the Prix d’Amerique as the Paris-Vincennes simulcast was coordinated with live racing.
Thomas H. Hicks