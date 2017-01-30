Insa wins Lionel DIJ at Kincsem Park

January 29, 2017 - Today’s Kincsem Park (Budapest) harness racing snowy feature was the Lionel DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and 1,1/1 favorite Insa (5f Alesi OM -Ines) prevailed in 1.19.5kr for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas.

Pimri Bt and Tibor Varga own this one.

Ragdoll (5f Ever To Excel -Woodhills Elvirah- Friendly Face ) was second for Zsolt Vereb and trainer Csaba Lakatos, and third went to Bebops Cassandra f(7f Bebop -Topaz Remington- Rosalinds Guy ) for Jozsef Karai and trainer Lakatos.

The winner was bred in Slovenia by Mirko Sonoga.

This day Kincsem Park celebrated the Prix d’Amerique as the Paris-Vincennes simulcast was coordinated with live racing.