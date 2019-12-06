Inter Dominion - Final heat preview

Desperation will be the main objection of those connections who are hoping to make the Inter Dominion Grand Final. What is in their favour is that most of the top scorers have earnt points on the first two night’s making way for several “on the line” runners to sneak in.

PACERS - HEAT FIVE

This heat looks to be dominated by the All Stars barn who have the top two hopes - unbeaten Ultimate Sniper and Chase Auckland.

Ultimate Sniper (11) couldn’t have been more impressive in both victories and looks the winner once again. Chase Auckland (1) is as honest as the day is long and following two second placings, looks the leader and the logical second elect. For trifecta and first four players, Ashley Locaz (7) seems well suited over the 2700 metre trip and San Carlo (10) after having no luck to date is a distinct place possibility. Nothing has gone right for Colt Thirty One (2) who is unlikely to cross Chase Auckland, but should he be able to gain nice cover, could easily figure in the placings. Mach Shard (8) has been racing really well but will have to contend with the dreaded outside front line draw.

SELECTIONS : (11) ULTIMATE SNIPER, (1) Chase Auckland, (10) San Carlo, (2) Colt Thirty One.

PACERS – HEAT SIX

Cruz Bromac (2) after two outstanding placings looks a clear pick, however Thefixer (4) produced a fantastic effort to finish a close up fifth last Tuesday, rattling home from near last to smash the clock behind A G’s White Socks.

The surprise packet A G’s White Socks (10) continues to blossom with each run and is certainly one of the major chances. Once again there are several trifecta and first four hopes including Star Galleria (1) who should receive a soft trip from his favourable gate and Triple Eight (9) who is similar position from inside the second line. My Kiwi Mate (5) looks likely to make the Grand Final and can again be placed off a cold sit to figure in the placings. The same could be said for Bling It On (6) who deserves a change of luck. Classie Brigade (12) is probably a rough chance after drawing poorly. He was given little peace in front when fourth behind Ultimate Sniper.

SELECTIONS : (2) CRUZ BROMAC, (4) Thefixer, (10) A G’s White Socks, (6) Bling It On.

TROTTERS – HEAT FIVE

Habibi Inta (2) battled on gamely for second to Majestic Man on Tuesday after following him throughout and looks well placed here. Paramount King (6) was gigantic on Tuesday when third behind Temporale and has come through the series in fine fettle. Temporale (4) was a narrow victor over Marcoola on Tuesday after leading for most of the way and never runs a bad race. Marcoola (8) has looked unlucky in both runs behind Temporale and Winterfell after being held up on both occasions. Unfortunately the draw has not helped his chances here, but is still in the mix.

SELECTIONS : (2) HABIBI INTA, (9) Majestic Man, (5) Massive Metro, (6) Winterfell.

TROTTERS – HEAT SIX

Majestic Man (9) has got better and better with every run and despite drawing solo on the second line, should receive a sweet passage and is a serious threat. Massive Metro (5) is going great guns with two excellent placings and looks winning chance. Winterfell (6) a big winner on opening night can mix it with the best and is another who won’t be far away at the finish. The barrier draw has not been kind to Big Jack Hammer (4) who has not adapted to the reverse way of going. Should he gain a sit close and handy, he could be a rough place possibility. Destiny Jones (1) has been racing honestly and is a rough place chance. Kennys Dream (3) galloped away on Tuesday. Should he do everything right, he also is a rough place chance.

SELECTIONS : (9) MAJESTIC MAN, (5) Massive Metro, (6) Winterfell, (1) Destiny Jones