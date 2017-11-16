Inter Dominion Final Acceptances

A total of 28 horses will contest the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion Series, after Racing and Wagering Western Australia announced the final harness racing acceptances today.

Seven horses were withdrawn from the series before acceptances were taken, including the fourth ranked Our Dream About Me.

The seven withdrawals meant Egodan, Cut For An Ace, Lets Chase The Dream and Tanaka Eagle, who were all outside of the top 30 following the release of the fourth rankings, have now secured a start in the series.

Major Reality, Jilliby Jagger, Condrieu, Im Full Of Excuses and Bettor Reward held spots inside the top 30 after the fourth rankings were released, but have now been withdrawn.

RWWA Harness Racing Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart said he was pleased with the final field.

“While it is disappointing not to have the full complement of 30 runners, the talent in the final acceptances is sure to make for an outstanding series,” said Wishart.

Lazarus confirmed his status as the one to beat for the series, with a dominant display in the New Zealand Trotting Cup on Tuesday.

Trainer Mark Purdon said on TABradio’s The Sports Daily Lazarus and Have Faith In Me had started the journey to Perth, but indicated stablemate Our Dream About Me would not make the trip.

“The owners of Our Dream About Me want to keep the horse here, and go on to two nice mares races in Auckland,” said Purdon.

Lazarus and Have Faith In Me will join 18 other horses set for the Inter Dominion carnival on a flight from Melbourne on Sunday bound for Perth.

Tiger Tara will start in a Free For All this Friday night in New Zealand, before starting his journey to Perth on Saturday.

The barrier draw for the opening heats of 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion will take place at Gloucester Park on Monday November 20 at 2pm (WA time) and will be live streamed on the Gloucester Park Facebook page, ahead of the series commencement on Friday November 24.

The series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.

