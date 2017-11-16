Day At The Track

Inter Dominion Final Acceptances

05:43 AM 16 Nov 2017 NZDT
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion, harness racing
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion

A total of 28 horses will contest the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion Series, after Racing and Wagering Western Australia announced the final harness racing acceptances today.

Seven horses were withdrawn from the series before acceptances were taken, including the fourth ranked Our Dream About Me.

The seven withdrawals meant Egodan, Cut For An Ace, Lets Chase The Dream and Tanaka Eagle, who were all outside of the top 30 following the release of the fourth rankings, have now secured a start in the series.

Major Reality, Jilliby Jagger, Condrieu, Im Full Of Excuses and Bettor Reward held spots inside the top 30 after the fourth rankings were released, but have now been withdrawn.

RWWA Harness Racing Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart said he was pleased with the final field.

“While it is disappointing not to have the full complement of 30 runners, the talent in the final acceptances is sure to make for an outstanding series,” said Wishart.

Lazarus confirmed his status as the one to beat for the series, with a dominant display in the New Zealand Trotting Cup on Tuesday.

Trainer Mark Purdon said on TABradio’s The Sports Daily Lazarus and Have Faith In Me had started the journey to Perth, but indicated stablemate Our Dream About Me would not make the trip.  

“The owners of Our Dream About Me want to keep the horse here, and go on to two nice mares races in Auckland,” said Purdon.

Lazarus and Have Faith In Me will join 18 other horses set for the Inter Dominion carnival on a flight from Melbourne on Sunday bound for Perth.

Tiger Tara will start in a Free For All this Friday night in New Zealand, before starting his journey to Perth on Saturday.

The barrier draw for the opening heats of 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion will take place at Gloucester Park on Monday November 20 at 2pm (WA time) and will be live streamed on the Gloucester Park Facebook page, ahead of the series commencement on Friday November 24.

The series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.

Warren Wishart                                                                           

RWWA, Harness Racing Chief Handicapper                                
P: 08 9445 5283                                                                         

warren.wishart@rwwa.com.au                                                     

HORSE

Trainer

1st Ranking

2nd Ranking

3rd Ranking

4th Ranking

LAZARUS NZ by Bettor's Delight     

Mark Purdon

1

1

1

1

LENNYTHESHARK by Four Starzzz Shark  

David Aiken

2

2

2

2

CHICAGO BULL NZ by Bettor's Delight

Gary Hall Snr

3

3

3

3

HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ by Bettor's Delight

Mark Purdon

9

5

5

5

TIGER TARA NZ by Bettor's Delight

Kevin Pizzuto

5

6

6

6

SOHO TRIBECA by American Ideal

Kim Prentice

8

9

7

7

SHANDALE NZ by Art Major

Mike Reed

29

30

9

8

OHOKA PUNTER NZ by Bettor's Delight

Gary Hall Snr

7

8

8

9

MAJOR CROCKER by Art Major

Vince Vallelonga

12

10

11

10

YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ by Jeremes Jet

S P Tritton, L R Tritton

20

20

12

11

DEVENDRA by Bettor's Delight

Todd Rattray

13

13

13

12

THE BUCKET LIST NZ by Christian Cullen

Michael Brennan

17

17

16

13

RUN ONEOVER NZ by Changeover

Gary Hall Snr

10

12

14

14

MOTU PREMIER NZ by Bettor's Delight

Ross Olivieri

22

21

20

15

SAN CARLO by Mach Three

Stephen O'Donoghue

42

41

30

16

OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ by P Forty Seven 

Skye Bond

18

18

17

17

JAMBIANI by Safari

Ross Olivieri

23

22

18

18

SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ by Elsu

Skye Bond

27

23

19

19

GALACTIC STAR NZ by Bettor's Delight

Skye Bond

30

29

21

20

AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA by Allamerican Ingot  

Debra Lewis

33

31

24

23

MR MOJITO NZ by Real Desire

Kerryn Manning

35

33

27

24

CODE BLACK NZ by Bettor's Delight

Kevin Pizzuto

48

43

28

27

VULTAN TIN by Dawn Ofa New Day

Phil Costello

39

37

31

28

MAJORDAN by Art Major

Amanda Turnbull

59

44

32

29

EGODAN by Sportswriter

Kevin Pizzuto

71

49

34

31

CUT FOR AN ACE by Aces N Sevens

Michael Brennan

63

60

35

32

LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ by Bettor's Delight 

Gary Hall Snr

34

38

36

33

TANAKA EAGLE by Elsu

Reg Phillips

83

81

41

34
