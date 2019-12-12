Inter Dominion Final preview

Hot favourite Ultimate Sniper is undefeated in the series so far

Brothers Mark and Barry Purdon are poised to dominate Saturday night’s Inter Dominion Pacers Grand Final at Alexandra Park, Auckland with several runners making the Grand Final in Australasia’s biggest harness event.

This also applies to the Trotters Grand Final with the Mark and Natalie Rasmussen trained Winterfell drawing beautifully in gate two.

Throughout the series, Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen’s All Stars Barn have provided winners each night with red hot favourite Ultimate Sniper going through undefeated, Cruz Bromac winning a heat after being placed in the other two, while Chase Auckland finished second on all three occasions. Thefixer and Ashley Locaz also raced well enough to make the cut.

Barry’s A G’s White Socks was the surprise of the series, winning two heats and Mach Shard was consistent all the way through.

With seven of the twelve starters, it will be a huge shock should any other stable receive the accolade of preparing the winner.

Looking at the Trotters Final which goes before the Pacers, it appears that the Purdon/Rasmussen team will prevail with short priced favourite Winterfell due to his perfect gate two draw.

Listed below is a summary :

THE TROTTERS

(2) WINTERFELL from the All Stars barn looks the hardest to beat from the ideal draw. He can sometimes be a little risky if pushed from the gate, but providing he does everything right will be hard to hold out.

(4) MAJESTIC MAN battled on gamely after racing exposed for the final circuit when third to Winterfell last Friday and is sure to be in the finish.

(9) TEMPORALE is racing at his peak and has drawn to follow Big Jack Hammer through at the start. Off a nice sit will be hard to hold out.

(8) MARCOOLA is a victim of a horror draw and is likely to be taken back off the gate to be held up for a late finish. He has been unlucky not to finish closer in all his heats and must be taken in trifecta’s and first fours.

(12) PARAMOUNT KING’S performances in every heat have been excellent after winning on opening night. With the right passage, he is a definite possibility.

(10) HABIBI INTA gave ground after racing exposed last Friday. There have been some excuses though and if he runs up to his Dominion victory, should be competitive.

(13) MASSIVE METRO was blitzed by Winterfell last Friday and the draw has done him no favours. Has raced well through the series and is a must for multiples.

(11) TOUGH MONARCH has not adapted very well to the right hand going. He battled on gamely last Friday and is another place hope with luck.

(1) BIG JACK HAMMER due to his pole line draw should receive the run of the race and providing he runs the distance is a rough place hope.

SELECTIONS : (2) WINTERFELL, (10) Habibi Inta, (9) Temporale, (4) Majestic Man.

THE PACERS

(5) ULTIMATE SNIPER looks the goods after luck falling his way in the barrier draw, his performances throughout the series has been ultra impressive. Should there be a query, it may be going forward at the start, but should he find the front, it could be easily be shut the gate.

(11) CRUZ BROMAC has come through the series in grand style but has been cruelled by the barrier draw. However in saying that, he is to trail stablemate Ashley Locaz which could be the early leader. If Ultimate Sniper goes back, there is some remote chance he could find the lead and prove to be the one to run down.

(7) A G’S WHITE SOCKS is another from a horror draw which could go forward at the start and if a nice sit eventuates, he is a definite blowout chance.

(9) CHASE AUCKLAND wouldn’t know how to run a bad race and is in the mix from his awkward inside second line draw.

(13) THEFIXER who had every chance when second to Cruz Bromac after trailing last week has to be respected.

These five appear to be the logical top chances, with remote trifecta and first four hopes being : (3) ASHLEY LOCAZ, (6) MACH SHARD, (8) TRIPLE EIGHT and (1) SAN CARLO.

SELECTIONS : (5) ULTIMATE SNIPER, (9) Cruz Bromac, (9) Chase Auckland, (7) A G’s White Socks.