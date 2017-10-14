Day At The Track

Inter Dominion First Acceptances

11:27 AM 14 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion, harness racing
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion

The deadline to withdraw from the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion series in Perth without paying the continuation fee closed this afternoon, and all indications are this will be the best of the three harness racing series held in Perth.

From the second rankings released by Racing and Wagering Western Australia’s Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart on October 6, only five horses from the top 30 did not pay the first acceptance fee.

The Clive Dalton trained John of Arc (15) and Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen’s Our Waikiki Beach (16) are the highest ranked pacers to be withdrawn from the series, while Ultimate Art (19), Tricky Styx (24) and Heez On Fire (26) were the other runners in the top 30 withdrawn.

Gary Hall Senior’s Norvic Nightowl (32) was one of the pacers hoping to find his way into the top 30 on the rankings, but has been withdrawn from the series.

RWWA Harness Racing Manager Barry Hamilton said it was pleasing to see all horses in the top 10 from the second rankings paying the acceptance fee.

“To have all of the top 10 paid up is a great boost for the TABtouch Inter Dominion series,” he said.

“We can’t wait to see the highest quality pacers in Australasia competing at Gloucester Park later this year.”

The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28.

The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.

FIRST ACCEPTANCES             
HORSE  Trainer  1st Ranking 15/09/2017  2nd Ranking 06/10/2017  1st ACPT  3rd Ranking 23/10/2017  4th Ranking 08/11/2017 
LAZARUS NZ  Mark Purdon  1 1    
LENNYTHESHARK  David Aiken  2 2    
CHICAGO BULL NZ  Gary Hall Snr  3 3    
OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ  Mark Purdon  4 4    
HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ  Mark Purdon  9 5    
TIGER TARA NZ  Kevin Pizzuto  5 6    
MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ  Tim Butt  6 7    
OHOKA PUNTER NZ  Gary Hall Snr  7 8    
SOHO TRIBECA  Kim Prentice  8 9    
MAJOR CROCKER  Vince Vallelonga  12 10    
BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ  Gary Hall Snr  11 11    
RUN ONEOVER NZ  Gary Hall Snr  10 12    
DEVENDRA  Todd Rattray  13 13    
MY HARD COPY NZ  Clinton Hall  15 14    
THE BUCKET LIST NZ  Michael Brennan  17 17    
OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ  Skye Bond  18 18    
YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ  S P Tritton, L R Tritton  20 20    
MOTU PREMIER NZ  Ross Olivieri  22 21    
JAMBIANI  Ross Olivieri  23 22    
SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ  Skye Bond  27 23    
IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ  Ross Olivieri  21 25    
MAJOR REALITY NZ  Justin Prentice  25 27    
JILLIBY JAGGER  Glen Craven  28 28    
GALACTIC STAR NZ  Craig Cross  30 29    
SHANDALE NZ  Mike Reed  29 30    
AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA  Debra Lewis  33 31    
MR MOJITO NZ  Kerryn Manning  35 33    
CONDRIEU NZ  Skye Bond  57 35    
BETTOR REWARD  Justin Prentice  37 36    
VULTAN TIN  Phil Costello  39 37    
LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ  Gary Hall Snr  34 38    
IDEAL TYSON  Gary Elson  41 39    
SAN CARLO  Stephen O'Donoghue  42 41    
CODE BLACK NZ  Kevin Pizzuto  48 43    
MAJORDAN  Amanda Turnbull  59 44    
EGODAN  Kevin Pizzuto  71 49    
NATURAL DISASTER  Justin Prentice  51 54    
SPRINTER NZ  Gary Elson  55 57    
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hoosier Park crowns sires stakes champions
14-Oct-2017 21:10 PM NZDT
Bob Lounsbury trainee prevails in Open
14-Oct-2017 19:10 PM NZDT
Successful debut into open company
14-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Bye Bye Michelle wins Vernon feature
14-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
International Trot on SportsNet New York
14-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Fly On notches his 10th career win
14-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Kahoku goes coast to coast at Batavia Downs
14-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News