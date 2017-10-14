Inter Dominion First Acceptances

The deadline to withdraw from the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion series in Perth without paying the continuation fee closed this afternoon, and all indications are this will be the best of the three harness racing series held in Perth.

From the second rankings released by Racing and Wagering Western Australia’s Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart on October 6, only five horses from the top 30 did not pay the first acceptance fee.

The Clive Dalton trained John of Arc (15) and Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen’s Our Waikiki Beach (16) are the highest ranked pacers to be withdrawn from the series, while Ultimate Art (19), Tricky Styx (24) and Heez On Fire (26) were the other runners in the top 30 withdrawn.

Gary Hall Senior’s Norvic Nightowl (32) was one of the pacers hoping to find his way into the top 30 on the rankings, but has been withdrawn from the series.

RWWA Harness Racing Manager Barry Hamilton said it was pleasing to see all horses in the top 10 from the second rankings paying the acceptance fee.

“To have all of the top 10 paid up is a great boost for the TABtouch Inter Dominion series,” he said.

“We can’t wait to see the highest quality pacers in Australasia competing at Gloucester Park later this year.”

The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28.

The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.