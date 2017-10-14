Inter Dominion First Acceptances

The deadline to withdraw from the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion series in Perth without paying the continuation fee closed this afternoon, and all indications are this will be the best of the three harness racing series held in Perth.
From the second rankings released by Racing and Wagering Western Australia’s Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart on October 6, only five horses from the top 30 did not pay the first acceptance fee.
The Clive Dalton trained John of Arc (15) and Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen’s Our Waikiki Beach (16) are the highest ranked pacers to be withdrawn from the series, while Ultimate Art (19), Tricky Styx (24) and Heez On Fire (26) were the other runners in the top 30 withdrawn.
Gary Hall Senior’s Norvic Nightowl (32) was one of the pacers hoping to find his way into the top 30 on the rankings, but has been withdrawn from the series.
RWWA Harness Racing Manager Barry Hamilton said it was pleasing to see all horses in the top 10 from the second rankings paying the acceptance fee.
“To have all of the top 10 paid up is a great boost for the TABtouch Inter Dominion series,” he said.
“We can’t wait to see the highest quality pacers in Australasia competing at Gloucester Park later this year.”
The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28.
The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.
|FIRST ACCEPTANCES
|HORSE
|Trainer
|1st Ranking 15/09/2017
|2nd Ranking 06/10/2017
|1st ACPT
|3rd Ranking 23/10/2017
|4th Ranking 08/11/2017
|LAZARUS NZ
|Mark Purdon
|1
|1
|a
|LENNYTHESHARK
|David Aiken
|2
|2
|a
|CHICAGO BULL NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|3
|3
|a
|OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ
|Mark Purdon
|4
|4
|a
|HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ
|Mark Purdon
|9
|5
|a
|TIGER TARA NZ
|Kevin Pizzuto
|5
|6
|a
|MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ
|Tim Butt
|6
|7
|a
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|7
|8
|a
|SOHO TRIBECA
|Kim Prentice
|8
|9
|a
|MAJOR CROCKER
|Vince Vallelonga
|12
|10
|a
|BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|11
|11
|a
|RUN ONEOVER NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|10
|12
|a
|DEVENDRA
|Todd Rattray
|13
|13
|a
|MY HARD COPY NZ
|Clinton Hall
|15
|14
|a
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ
|Michael Brennan
|17
|17
|a
|OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ
|Skye Bond
|18
|18
|a
|YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ
|S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|20
|20
|a
|MOTU PREMIER NZ
|Ross Olivieri
|22
|21
|a
|JAMBIANI
|Ross Olivieri
|23
|22
|a
|SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ
|Skye Bond
|27
|23
|a
|IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ
|Ross Olivieri
|21
|25
|a
|MAJOR REALITY NZ
|Justin Prentice
|25
|27
|a
|JILLIBY JAGGER
|Glen Craven
|28
|28
|a
|GALACTIC STAR NZ
|Craig Cross
|30
|29
|a
|SHANDALE NZ
|Mike Reed
|29
|30
|a
|AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA
|Debra Lewis
|33
|31
|a
|MR MOJITO NZ
|Kerryn Manning
|35
|33
|a
|CONDRIEU NZ
|Skye Bond
|57
|35
|a
|BETTOR REWARD
|Justin Prentice
|37
|36
|a
|VULTAN TIN
|Phil Costello
|39
|37
|a
|LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|34
|38
|a
|IDEAL TYSON
|Gary Elson
|41
|39
|a
|SAN CARLO
|Stephen O'Donoghue
|42
|41
|a
|CODE BLACK NZ
|Kevin Pizzuto
|48
|43
|a
|MAJORDAN
|Amanda Turnbull
|59
|44
|a
|EGODAN
|Kevin Pizzuto
|71
|49
|a
|NATURAL DISASTER
|Justin Prentice
|51
|54
|a
|SPRINTER NZ
|Gary Elson
|55
|57
|a