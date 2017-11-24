Inter Dominion Points and fields for Friday

The final round of the harness racing Tabtouch Inter Dominion Heats to be held at Gloucester Park on Friday have being drawn.
Soho Tribeca is the only horse to be undefeated in the 2017 Inter Dominion Series after winning his second heat at Bunbury on Tuesday.
Soho Tribeca showed his gate speed to find the front early and dictate the race while his main rival Chicago Bull was strung up on the pegs back in the field from a second row draw.
Soho Tribeca found plenty in the final stages to win by 2.5m from Devendra while Chicago Bull flashed late for third after being held up until well into the straight.
Galactic Star caused an upset when winning heat four of the 2017 Inter Dominion series at Bunbury on Tuesday.
Hot favourite Lennytheshark worked early in the race from a second row draw to find the front but was under siege in the home straight as Yayas Hot Spot got up on his inside before Galactic Star flashed home late to beat them all.
He scored by a head from Yayas Hot Spot with Lennytheshark fighting back for third a further short half lead away.
Tiger Tara broke the Bunbury course record when leading all the way to beat Lazarus in heat six of the 2017 Inter Dominion series.
Tiger Tara took full advantage of the pole position to find the lead while Lazarus went back in the field early before making a mid-race move.
He raced outside Tiger Tara in the latter stages of the race and although taking ground of him late could not bridge the gap.
|4
|6:54pm
|TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 7 (SKY 1)
|2536M
|$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|4TH LEG EARLY QUADDIE
|Form
|Horse
|Trainer
|Other Eng.
|Driver
|Class
|Hcp
|1
|31113
|CHICAGO BULL NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|C22 M11
|FR1
|2
|22897
|MAJORDAN
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Lauren Tritton
|C11 M4
|FR2
|3
|26677
|CODE BLACK NZ
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|C11 M4
|FR3
|4
|f1369
|LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|C7 M3
|FR4
|5
|13434
|SHANDALE NZ
|Mike Reed
|Shannon Suvaljko
|C11 M5
|FR5
|6
|13221
|TIGER TARA NZ
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|C22 M15
|FR6
|7
|23248
|MOTU PREMIER NZ
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Lewis
|C13 M5
|FR7
|8
|52085
|OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ
|Greg Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|C21 M12
|FR8
|9
|52356
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ
|Michael Brennan
|Michael Grantham (C)
|C15 M4
|FR9
|6
|7:55pm
|RETRAVISION INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 8 (SKY 1)
|2536M
|$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|2ND LEG QUADDIE
|Form
|Horse
|Trainer
|Other Eng.
|Driver
|Class
|Hcp
|1
|16153
|SAN CARLO
|Stephen O'Donoghue
|Rebecca Bartley
|C18 M4
|FR1
|2
|14549
|SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|C18 M8
|FR2
|3
|21252
|DEVENDRA
|Todd Rattray
|Todd Rattray
|C24 M7
|FR3
|4
|27368
|CUT FOR AN ACE
|Michael Brennan
|Michael Grantham (C)
|C10 M4
|FR4
|5
|27867
|AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA
|Debra Lewis
|Chris Lewis
|C12 M4
|FR5
|6
|15044
|MAJOR CROCKER
|Vince Vallelonga
|Greg Sugars
|C24 M11
|FR6
|7
|11113
|LENNYTHESHARK
|David Aiken
|Chris Alford
|C34 M28
|FR7
|8
|03786
|MR MOJITO NZ
|Kerryn Manning
|Kerryn Manning
|C9 M5
|FR8
|9
|22211
|SOHO TRIBECA
|Kim Prentice
|Kim Prentice
|C15 M7
|FR9
|8
|9:00pm
|PRINCI BUTCHERS INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 9 (SKY 1)
|2536M
|$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|4TH LEG QUADDIE
|Form
|Horse
|Trainer
|Other Eng.
|Driver
|Class
|Hcp
|1
|62428
|EGODAN
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|C14 M3
|FR1
|2
|13531
|GALACTIC STAR NZ
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|C18 M8
|FR2
|3
|48375
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|C20 M9
|FR3
|4
|18709
|TANAKA EAGLE
|Reg Phillips
|Mitchell Miller (C)
|C9 M4
|FR4
|5
|91434
|VULTAN TIN
|Phil Costello
|Chris Voak
|C8 M4
|FR5
|6
|46576
|JAMBIANI
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Voak
|C13 M6
|FR6
|7
|11122
|LAZARUS NZ
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|C23 M16
|FR7
|8
|42582
|YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ
|S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|Lauren Tritton
|C15 M4
|FR8
|9
|66895
|HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|C12 M7
|FR9
2017 Perth Inter Dominion Progressive Points Table
|Heat Night 1
|Heat Night 2
|Heat Night 3
|Series
|Horse
|Heat
|Placing
|Points
|Heat
|Placing
|Points
|Heat
|Placing
|Points
|Total Points
|Rank
|SOHO TRIBECA (WA)
|HEAT 1
|1
|14
|HEAT 5
|1
|14
|0
|28
|1
|TIGER TARA NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 2
|2
|11
|HEAT 6
|1
|14
|0
|25
|2
|CHICAGO BULL NZ (WA)
|HEAT 3
|1
|14
|HEAT 5
|3
|9
|0
|23
|3
|GALACTIC STAR NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 3
|3
|9
|HEAT 4
|1
|14
|0
|23
|3
|LENNYTHESHARK (VIC)
|HEAT 2
|1
|14
|HEAT 4
|3
|9
|0
|23
|3
|LAZARUS NZ (NZ)
|HEAT 1
|2
|11
|HEAT 6
|2
|11
|0
|22
|6
|DEVENDRA (TAS)
|HEAT 1
|5
|6
|HEAT 5
|2
|11
|0
|17
|7
|SHANDALE NZ (WA)
|HEAT 1
|3
|9
|HEAT 4
|4
|7
|0
|16
|8
|VULTAN TIN (WA)
|HEAT 2
|3
|9
|HEAT 5
|4
|7
|0
|16
|8
|SAN CARLO (VIC)
|HEAT 3
|5
|6
|HEAT 6
|3
|9
|0
|15
|10
|EGODAN (NSW)
|HEAT 3
|2
|11
|HEAT 4
|8
|3
|0
|14
|11
|MAJOR CROCKER (VIC)
|HEAT 3
|4
|7
|HEAT 6
|4
|7
|0
|14
|11
|YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 3
|8
|3
|HEAT 4
|2
|11
|0
|14
|11
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|5
|6
|HEAT 6
|6
|5
|0
|11
|14
|MOTU PREMIER NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|4
|7
|HEAT 6
|8
|3
|0
|10
|15
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|7
|4
|HEAT 5
|5
|6
|0
|10
|15
|AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA (WA)
|HEAT 3
|6
|5
|HEAT 5
|7
|4
|0
|9
|17
|JAMBIANI (WA)
|HEAT 3
|7
|4
|HEAT 4
|6
|5
|0
|9
|17
|OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|8
|3
|HEAT 6
|5
|6
|0
|9
|17
|SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ (WA)
|HEAT 1
|4
|7
|HEAT 5
|9
|2
|0
|9
|17
|CODE BLACK NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 1
|7
|4
|HEAT 4
|7
|4
|0
|8
|21
|CUT FOR AN ACE (WA)
|HEAT 1
|6
|5
|HEAT 5
|8
|3
|0
|8
|21
|HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ (NZ)
|HEAT 3
|9
|2
|HEAT 4
|5
|6
|0
|8
|21
|MR MOJITO NZ (VIC)
|HEAT 1
|8
|3
|HEAT 5
|6
|5
|0
|8
|21
|LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|6
|5
|HEAT 6
|9
|2
|0
|7
|25
|MAJORDAN (NSW)
|HEAT 2
|9
|2
|HEAT 6
|7
|4
|0
|6
|26
|TANAKA EAGLE (WA)
|HEAT 3
|10
|1
|HEAT 4
|9
|2
|0
|3
|27
|RUN ONEOVER NZ (WA)
|HEAT 1
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|28
* Please Note: The calculations in this table are not final until the race results have been confirmed and accepted by RWWA.
** In the event two or more horses each scoring equally the minimum number of points entitling them to be eligible for the Final and thereby producing a field exceeding the number designated by RWWA, then RWWA shall decide in its discretion which of the horses with equal points shall start in the Final.