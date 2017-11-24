Day At The Track

Inter Dominion Points and fields for Friday

02:42 PM 29 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Chicago Bull, Harness Racing
Chicago Bull is the sleeper for the $1m plus final after two top runs
Gloucester Park Photo

The final round of the harness racing Tabtouch Inter Dominion Heats to be held at Gloucester Park on Friday have being drawn.

Soho Tribeca is the only horse to be undefeated in the 2017 Inter Dominion Series after winning his second heat at Bunbury on Tuesday.

Soho Tribeca showed his gate speed to find the front early and dictate the race while his main rival Chicago Bull was strung up on the pegs back in the field from a second row draw.

Soho Tribeca found plenty in the final stages to win by 2.5m from Devendra while Chicago Bull flashed late for third after being held up until well into the straight.

Galactic Star caused an upset when winning heat four of the 2017 Inter Dominion series at Bunbury on Tuesday.

Hot favourite Lennytheshark worked early in the race from a second row draw to find the front but was under siege in the home straight as Yayas Hot Spot got up on his inside before Galactic Star flashed home late to beat them all.

He scored by a head from Yayas Hot Spot with Lennytheshark fighting back for third a further short half lead away.

Tiger Tara broke the Bunbury course record when leading all the way to beat Lazarus in heat six of the 2017 Inter Dominion series.

Tiger Tara took full advantage of the pole position to find the lead while Lazarus went back in the field early before making a mid-race move.

He raced outside Tiger Tara in the latter stages of the race and although taking ground of him late could not bridge the gap.

 

 

 

 

 

4 6:54pm TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 7 (SKY 1) 2536M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile 4TH LEG EARLY QUADDIE
 
  Form Horse Trainer Other Eng. Driver   Class  Hcp  
1 31113 CHICAGO BULL NZ  Gary Hall Snr   Gary Hall Jnr   C22 M11  FR1  
2 22897 MAJORDAN  Kevin Pizzuto   Lauren Tritton   C11 M4  FR2  
3 26677 CODE BLACK NZ  Kevin Pizzuto   Todd McCarthy   C11 M4  FR3  
4 f1369 LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ  Gary Hall Snr   Gary Hall Jnr   C7 M3  FR4  
5 13434 SHANDALE NZ  Mike Reed   Shannon Suvaljko   C11 M5  FR5  
6 13221 TIGER TARA NZ  Kevin Pizzuto   Todd McCarthy   C22 M15  FR6  
7 23248 MOTU PREMIER NZ  Ross Olivieri   Chris Lewis   C13 M5  FR7  
8 52085 OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ  Greg Bond   Ryan Warwick   C21 M12  FR8  
9 52356 THE BUCKET LIST NZ  Michael Brennan   Michael Grantham (C)   C15 M4  FR9
6 7:55pm RETRAVISION INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 8 (SKY 1) 2536M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile 2ND LEG QUADDIE
 
  Form Horse Trainer Other Eng. Driver   Class  Hcp  
1 16153 SAN CARLO  Stephen O'Donoghue   Rebecca Bartley   C18 M4  FR1  
2 14549 SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ  Skye Bond   Ryan Warwick   C18 M8  FR2  
3 21252 DEVENDRA  Todd Rattray   Todd Rattray   C24 M7  FR3  
4 27368 CUT FOR AN ACE  Michael Brennan   Michael Grantham (C)   C10 M4  FR4  
5 27867 AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA  Debra Lewis   Chris Lewis   C12 M4  FR5  
6 15044 MAJOR CROCKER  Vince Vallelonga   Greg Sugars   C24 M11  FR6  
7 11113 LENNYTHESHARK  David Aiken   Chris Alford   C34 M28  FR7  
8 03786 MR MOJITO NZ  Kerryn Manning   Kerryn Manning   C9 M5  FR8  
9 22211 SOHO TRIBECA  Kim Prentice   Kim Prentice   C15 M7  FR9

 

8 9:00pm PRINCI BUTCHERS INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 9 (SKY 1) 2536M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile 4TH LEG QUADDIE
 
  Form Horse Trainer Other Eng. Driver   Class  Hcp  
1 62428 EGODAN  Kevin Pizzuto   Todd McCarthy   C14 M3  FR1  
2 13531 GALACTIC STAR NZ  Skye Bond   Ryan Warwick   C18 M8  FR2  
3 48375 OHOKA PUNTER NZ  Gary Hall Snr   Gary Hall Jnr   C20 M9  FR3  
4 18709 TANAKA EAGLE  Reg Phillips   Mitchell Miller (C)   C9 M4  FR4  
5 91434 VULTAN TIN  Phil Costello   Chris Voak   C8 M4  FR5  
6 46576 JAMBIANI  Ross Olivieri   Chris Voak   C13 M6  FR6  
7 11122 LAZARUS NZ  Mark Purdon   Mark Purdon   C23 M16  FR7  
8 42582 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ  S P Tritton, L R Tritton   Lauren Tritton   C15 M4  FR8  
9 66895 HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ  Mark Purdon   Mark Purdon   C12 M7  FR9

 

 

2017 Perth Inter Dominion Progressive Points Table

Nov 24, 2017 | Gloucester Park / RWWA
  Heat Night 1 Heat Night 2 Heat Night 3 Series
Horse Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Total Points Rank
SOHO TRIBECA (WA) HEAT 1 1 14 HEAT 5 1 14     0 28 1
TIGER TARA NZ (NSW) HEAT 2 2 11 HEAT 6 1 14     0 25 2
CHICAGO BULL NZ (WA) HEAT 3 1 14 HEAT 5 3 9     0 23 3
GALACTIC STAR NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 3 9 HEAT 4 1 14     0 23 3
LENNYTHESHARK (VIC) HEAT 2 1 14 HEAT 4 3 9     0 23 3
LAZARUS NZ (NZ) HEAT 1 2 11 HEAT 6 2 11     0 22 6
DEVENDRA (TAS) HEAT 1 5 6 HEAT 5 2 11     0 17 7
SHANDALE NZ (WA) HEAT 1 3 9 HEAT 4 4 7     0 16 8
VULTAN TIN (WA) HEAT 2 3 9 HEAT 5 4 7     0 16 8
SAN CARLO (VIC) HEAT 3 5 6 HEAT 6 3 9     0 15 10
EGODAN (NSW) HEAT 3 2 11 HEAT 4 8 3     0 14 11
MAJOR CROCKER (VIC) HEAT 3 4 7 HEAT 6 4 7     0 14 11
YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 8 3 HEAT 4 2 11     0 14 11
THE BUCKET LIST NZ (WA) HEAT 2 5 6 HEAT 6 6 5     0 11 14
MOTU PREMIER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 4 7 HEAT 6 8 3     0 10 15
OHOKA PUNTER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 7 4 HEAT 5 5 6     0 10 15
AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA (WA) HEAT 3 6 5 HEAT 5 7 4     0 9 17
JAMBIANI (WA) HEAT 3 7 4 HEAT 4 6 5     0 9 17
OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (WA) HEAT 2 8 3 HEAT 6 5 6     0 9 17
SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ (WA) HEAT 1 4 7 HEAT 5 9 2     0 9 17
CODE BLACK NZ (NSW) HEAT 1 7 4 HEAT 4 7 4     0 8 21
CUT FOR AN ACE (WA) HEAT 1 6 5 HEAT 5 8 3     0 8 21
HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ (NZ) HEAT 3 9 2 HEAT 4 5 6     0 8 21
MR MOJITO NZ (VIC) HEAT 1 8 3 HEAT 5 6 5     0 8 21
LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ (WA) HEAT 2 6 5 HEAT 6 9 2     0 7 25
MAJORDAN (NSW) HEAT 2 9 2 HEAT 6 7 4     0 6 26
TANAKA EAGLE (WA) HEAT 3 10 1 HEAT 4 9 2     0 3 27
RUN ONEOVER NZ (WA) HEAT 1 9 2     0     0 2 28
 

* Please Note: The calculations in this table are not final until the race results have been confirmed and accepted by RWWA.

** In the event two or more horses each scoring equally the minimum number of points entitling them to be eligible for the Final and thereby producing a field exceeding the number designated by RWWA, then RWWA shall decide in its discretion which of the horses with equal points shall start in the Final.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Yonkers becomes Monti-Cello
29-Nov-2017 18:11 PM NZDT
I Like My Boss makes it two straight
29-Nov-2017 15:11 PM NZDT
Youth is served: Delcrest Magicstar downs elders
29-Nov-2017 14:11 PM NZDT
Hannelore Hanover takes over top spot in Poll
29-Nov-2017 07:11 AM NZDT
$3,500 guaranteed Pick-5 Wednesday
29-Nov-2017 05:11 AM NZDT
Dover Down feature on Monday
29-Nov-2017 05:11 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway stall applications available
29-Nov-2017 00:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News