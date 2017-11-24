Inter Dominion Points and fields for Friday

Chicago Bull is the sleeper for the $1m plus final after two top runs

The final round of the harness racing Tabtouch Inter Dominion Heats to be held at Gloucester Park on Friday have being drawn.

Soho Tribeca is the only horse to be undefeated in the 2017 Inter Dominion Series after winning his second heat at Bunbury on Tuesday.

Soho Tribeca showed his gate speed to find the front early and dictate the race while his main rival Chicago Bull was strung up on the pegs back in the field from a second row draw.

Soho Tribeca found plenty in the final stages to win by 2.5m from Devendra while Chicago Bull flashed late for third after being held up until well into the straight.

Galactic Star caused an upset when winning heat four of the 2017 Inter Dominion series at Bunbury on Tuesday.

Hot favourite Lennytheshark worked early in the race from a second row draw to find the front but was under siege in the home straight as Yayas Hot Spot got up on his inside before Galactic Star flashed home late to beat them all.

He scored by a head from Yayas Hot Spot with Lennytheshark fighting back for third a further short half lead away.

Tiger Tara broke the Bunbury course record when leading all the way to beat Lazarus in heat six of the 2017 Inter Dominion series.

Tiger Tara took full advantage of the pole position to find the lead while Lazarus went back in the field early before making a mid-race move.

He raced outside Tiger Tara in the latter stages of the race and although taking ground of him late could not bridge the gap.

2017 Perth Inter Dominion Progressive Points Table

Heat Night 1 Heat Night 2 Heat Night 3 Series Horse Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Total Points Rank SOHO TRIBECA (WA) HEAT 1 1 14 HEAT 5 1 14 0 28 1 TIGER TARA NZ (NSW) HEAT 2 2 11 HEAT 6 1 14 0 25 2 CHICAGO BULL NZ (WA) HEAT 3 1 14 HEAT 5 3 9 0 23 3 GALACTIC STAR NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 3 9 HEAT 4 1 14 0 23 3 LENNYTHESHARK (VIC) HEAT 2 1 14 HEAT 4 3 9 0 23 3 LAZARUS NZ (NZ) HEAT 1 2 11 HEAT 6 2 11 0 22 6 DEVENDRA (TAS) HEAT 1 5 6 HEAT 5 2 11 0 17 7 SHANDALE NZ (WA) HEAT 1 3 9 HEAT 4 4 7 0 16 8 VULTAN TIN (WA) HEAT 2 3 9 HEAT 5 4 7 0 16 8 SAN CARLO (VIC) HEAT 3 5 6 HEAT 6 3 9 0 15 10 EGODAN (NSW) HEAT 3 2 11 HEAT 4 8 3 0 14 11 MAJOR CROCKER (VIC) HEAT 3 4 7 HEAT 6 4 7 0 14 11 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 8 3 HEAT 4 2 11 0 14 11 THE BUCKET LIST NZ (WA) HEAT 2 5 6 HEAT 6 6 5 0 11 14 MOTU PREMIER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 4 7 HEAT 6 8 3 0 10 15 OHOKA PUNTER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 7 4 HEAT 5 5 6 0 10 15 AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA (WA) HEAT 3 6 5 HEAT 5 7 4 0 9 17 JAMBIANI (WA) HEAT 3 7 4 HEAT 4 6 5 0 9 17 OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (WA) HEAT 2 8 3 HEAT 6 5 6 0 9 17 SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ (WA) HEAT 1 4 7 HEAT 5 9 2 0 9 17 CODE BLACK NZ (NSW) HEAT 1 7 4 HEAT 4 7 4 0 8 21 CUT FOR AN ACE (WA) HEAT 1 6 5 HEAT 5 8 3 0 8 21 HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ (NZ) HEAT 3 9 2 HEAT 4 5 6 0 8 21 MR MOJITO NZ (VIC) HEAT 1 8 3 HEAT 5 6 5 0 8 21 LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ (WA) HEAT 2 6 5 HEAT 6 9 2 0 7 25 MAJORDAN (NSW) HEAT 2 9 2 HEAT 6 7 4 0 6 26 TANAKA EAGLE (WA) HEAT 3 10 1 HEAT 4 9 2 0 3 27 RUN ONEOVER NZ (WA) HEAT 1 9 2 0 0 2 28