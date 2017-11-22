Inter Dominion returning to Victoria

Natalie Rasmussen and Blacks A Fake are the most recent winners of a Victorian Inter Dominion in 2008.

The most prestigious event in Australasian harness racing is returning to Victoria after a 10-year hiatus.

Harness Racing Australia (HRA) today confirmed it had endorsed a proposal from Harness Racing Victoria (HRV), Harness Racing New Zealand (HRNZ), and Club Menangle/Harness Racing NSW (HRNSW) to rotate the time-honoured Inter Dominion series between those organisations, starting right here in Victoria in 2018. Click here to read Harness Racing Australia's Media Release.

"The gallops have the Melbourne Cup and the Spring Racing Carnival, which has been built up over time to be the international event it is today. Today's exciting announcement in our code means we can start working to ensure the Inter Dominion will remain the greatest trots series in Australasia and we're thrilled that in 2018 Victoria will be hosting this wonderful event," HRV Chairman Dale Monteith said today.

"We all have a common interest in ensuring the longevity of the Inter Dominion and I'm thankful for the cooperation between all partners, which has led to this exciting news."

HRV CEO David Martin echoed Mr Monteith's sentiments and said Victoria was pleased to be able to work so closely with other jurisdictions to deliver a sustainable Inter Dominion for the next decade.

"One of the most pleasing aspects is the collaboration that occurred with NSW and New Zealand to achieve this outcome. By working together, we've achieved more than we could have on our own", Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin explained that HRNZ, HRNSW and HRV had achieved an outcome that ensured the Inter Dominion series was financially viable and sustainable for the next nine years.

"Given the strength of trotting in Victoria, we will also align a feature trotting event with the Victorian Inter Dominion pacing final," Mr Martin said.

"It is also our intention to run non-Melton heats prior to the December 15 final at Tabcorp Park, so that we increase the exposure of this great series, providing a boon for local economies, clubs and trots fans."

Long-time trots expert and TAB.com.au Media Manager Adam Hamilton said he was "excited by the commitment to the Inter Dominion" and congratulated all involved in today's announcement.

"Australia and New Zealand have several headline events throughout all regions and across the calendar, but nothing matches the Inter Dominion for the interest of sports and racing fans. It's clearly the most marketable and newsworthy event we have," he said.

"Today's announcement is great news for fans of the sport and the wider industry and is another exciting chapter in the story of this amazing series."

Meanwhile, this year's Inter Dominion series begins on Friday night in Perth.

"I'm very much looking forward to the Perth Inter Dominion getting under way this year, especially with so many Victorian stars among the leading chances," Mr Monteith said.

"I'd also like to congratulate Western Australia on the wonderful job hosting and promoting the Inter Dominion in recent years and wish all involved another great series."