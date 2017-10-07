Inter Dominion second rankings released

Racing and Wagering Western Australia’s Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart has released the second rankings for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion, and once again it is Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen’s star pacer and Grand Circuit champion Lazarus at the top of the harness racing rankings.

There has been no movement among the top ranked pacers with Lazarus, Lennytheshark, Chicago Bull and Our Dream About Me still occupying rankings one to four, while Have Faith In Me’s last start Group 3 win at Addington on September 16 has seen him jump into the top 5.

Major Crocker is the only new entrant into the top 10, with his win in the Preux Chevalier Free For All at Melton on September 28 enough for him to replace Run Oneover in the top 10.

The biggest mover in the second rankings is the Skye Bond-trained Condrieu, who has moved up 22 places to number 35 in the rankings after an impressive win at Gloucester Park on September 15, while another one of Bond’s hopes Simply Susational has also moved up to number 23 following his win in last week’s Media Cup at Gloucester Park.

Wishart said the performances of Condrieu, Have Faith In Me, Major Crocker and Simply Susational deserved to be recognised.

“Have Faith In Me made a strong return at Addington, as did Major Crocker at Melton” he said.

“The strength of Condrieu’s win over a strong field including Beaudiene Boaz, who sits at number 11 in the rankings, warranted a big move up the rankings.”

Once again, a number of promising pacers have been unable to force their way into the top 30, with Americanbootscoota, Norvic Nightowl, and Mr Mojito among those on the cusp of forcing their way in to the all-important top 30.

“Those horses just outside the top 30 have just a little bit more to do to work their way inside the top 30,” Wishart said.

“There is plenty of high quality harness racing coming up this weekend with the Stratton Cup at Gloucester Park and the Smoken Up Sprint at Melton, which presents a chance for entrants to sure up their spot in the top 30, or force their way into it.”

In a further boost for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion, connections of three of the high profile nominees Lazarus, Tiger Tara and Our Waikiki Beach have paid their first continuation fees.

RWWA Harness Racing Manager Barry Hamilton said the final year of the TABtouch Inter Dominion’s three year stint in Perth was now generating serious momentum.

“We have been so excited by the depth of nominations for this year’s Inter Dominion,” he said.

“To know that Lazaraus, Our Waikiki Beach and Tiger Tara have already paid their first continuation payments clearly shows that the major players are coming to town and ready to make a mark on harness racing in Western Australia.”

First continuation payments for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion are due on Friday October 13.

The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.



