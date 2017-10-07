Day At The Track

Inter Dominion second rankings released

02:32 PM 07 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion, harness racing
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion

Racing and Wagering Western Australia’s Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart has released the second rankings for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion, and once again it is Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen’s star pacer and Grand Circuit champion Lazarus at the top of the harness racing rankings.

There has been no movement among the top ranked pacers with Lazarus, Lennytheshark, Chicago Bull and Our Dream About Me still occupying rankings one to four, while Have Faith In Me’s last start Group 3 win at Addington on September 16 has seen him jump into the top 5.

Major Crocker is the only new entrant into the top 10, with his win in the Preux Chevalier Free For All at Melton on September 28 enough for him to replace Run Oneover in the top 10.

The biggest mover in the second rankings is the Skye Bond-trained Condrieu, who has moved up 22 places to number 35 in the rankings after an impressive win at Gloucester Park on September 15, while another one of Bond’s hopes Simply Susational has also moved up to number 23 following his win in last week’s Media Cup at Gloucester Park.

Wishart said the performances of Condrieu, Have Faith In Me, Major Crocker and Simply Susational deserved to be recognised.

“Have Faith In Me made a strong return at Addington, as did Major Crocker at Melton” he said.

“The strength of Condrieu’s win over a strong field including Beaudiene Boaz, who sits at number 11 in the rankings, warranted a big move up the rankings.”

Once again, a number of promising pacers have been unable to force their way into the top 30, with Americanbootscoota, Norvic Nightowl, and Mr Mojito among those on the cusp of forcing their way in to the all-important top 30.

“Those horses just outside the top 30 have just a little bit more to do to work their way inside the top 30,” Wishart said.

“There is plenty of high quality harness racing coming up this weekend with the Stratton Cup at Gloucester Park and the Smoken Up Sprint at Melton, which presents a chance for entrants to sure up their spot in the top 30, or force their way into it.”

In a further boost for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion, connections of three of the high profile nominees Lazarus, Tiger Tara and Our Waikiki Beach have paid their first continuation fees.

RWWA Harness Racing Manager Barry Hamilton said the final year of the TABtouch Inter Dominion’s three year stint in Perth was now generating serious momentum.

“We have been so excited by the depth of nominations for this year’s Inter Dominion,” he said.

“To know that Lazaraus, Our Waikiki Beach and Tiger Tara have already paid their first continuation payments clearly shows that the major players are coming to town and ready to make a mark on harness racing in Western Australia.”

First continuation payments for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion are due on Friday October 13.

The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.


Warren Wishart
RWWA, Harness Racing Chief Handicapper P: 08 9445 5283
warren.wishart@rwwa.com.au

HORSE

Trainer

1st Ranking 
15/09/2017

2nd Ranking
06/10/2017

3rd Ranking
23/10/2017

4th Ranking
08/11/2017

LAZARUS NZ

Mark Purdon

1

1

    

LENNYTHESHARK

David Aiken

2

2

    

CHICAGO BULL NZ

Gary Hall Snr

3

3

    

OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ

Mark Purdon

4

4

    

HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ

Mark Purdon

9

5

    

TIGER TARA NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

5

6

    

MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ

Tim Butt

6

7

    

OHOKA PUNTER NZ

Gary Hall Snr

7

8

    

SOHO TRIBECA

Kim Prentice

8

9

    

MAJOR CROCKER

Vince Vallelonga

12

10

    

BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ

Gary Hall Snr

11

11

    

RUN ONEOVER NZ

Gary Hall Snr

10

12

    

DEVENDRA

Todd Rattray

13

13

    

MY HARD COPY NZ

Clinton Hall

15

14

    

JOHN OF ARC NZ

Clive Dalton

14

15

    

OUR WAIKIKI BEACH

Mark Purdon

16

16

    

THE BUCKET LIST NZ

Michael Brennan

17

17

    

OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ

Skye Bond

18

18

    

ULTIMATE ART

Shannon Price

19

19

    

YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ

S P Tritton, L R Tritton

20

20

    

MOTU PREMIER NZ

Ross Olivieri

22

21

    

JAMBIANI

Ross Olivieri

23

22

    

SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ

Skye Bond

27

23

    

TRICKY STYX NZ

Jesse Moore

24

24

    

IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ

Ross Olivieri

21

25

    

HEEZ ON FIRE

Bill Horn

26

26

    

MAJOR REALITY NZ

Justin Prentice

25

27

    

JILLIBY JAGGER

Glen Craven

28

28

    

GALACTIC STAR NZ

Craig Cross

30

29

    

SHANDALE NZ

Mike Reed

29

30

    

AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA

Debra Lewis

33

31

    

NORVIC NIGHTOWL NZ

Gary Hall Snr

32

32

    

MR MOJITO NZ

Kerryn Manning

35

33

    

SPARE ME DAYS

Brad Hewitt

36

34

    

CONDRIEU NZ

Skye Bond

57

35

    

BETTOR REWARD

Justin Prentice

37

36

    

VULTAN TIN

Phil Costello

39

37

    

LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ

Gary Hall Snr

34

38

    

IDEAL TYSON

Gary Elson

41

39

    

IDEAL FOR REAL

Emma Stewart

40

40

    

SAN CARLO

Stephen O'Donoghue

42

41

    

PACHACUTI

Todd Rattray

43

42

    

CODE BLACK NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

48

43

    

MAJORDAN

Amanda Turnbull

59

44

    

AZTEC BROMAC NZ

KerryAnn Turner

38

45

    

SHEER ROCKNROLL

Ross Olivieri

44

46

    

DASHOFLUCK NZ

James Rattray

46

47

    

CONDAGEN

KerryAnn Turner

47

48

    

EGODAN

Kevin Pizzuto

71

49

    

BLAZIN N CULLEN NZ

John McCarthy

49

50

    

STORMONT CZAR

KerryAnn Turner

70

51

    

LORD ZIN ZAN NZ

John McCarthy

52

52

    

SMOKEY THE BANDIT

Michael Callegari

50

53

    

NATURAL DISASTER

Justin Prentice

51

54

    

DODOLICIOUS

Skye Bond

54

55

    

NATHANS COURAGE

Michael Brennan

53

56

    

SPRINTER NZ

Gary Elson

55

57

    

EL HOMBRE

Ross Olivieri

56

58

    

RUB OF THE GREEN NZ

Michael Brennan

58

59

    

CUT FOR AN ACE

Michael Brennan

63

60

    

JOHNNY FOX NZ

Ross Olivieri

60

61

    

TOMMY BE GOOD

Kat Warwick

62

62

    

SOHO WALL STREET

Glenn Elliott

61

63

    

JOHNNY DISCO

Ross Ashby

64

64

    

MASTER JAXON

David Hunter

65

65

    

THE ODD LOVER NZ

Kim Prentice

66

66

    

MOONROCK NZ

Sonya Smith

79

67

    

NEW WORLD ORDER

Ray Williams

67

68

    

MYSTA MAGICAL MACH NZ

Tony Svilicich

68

69

    

ITZ BETTOR TO WIN NZ

Ross Olivieri

73

70

    

COURAGE TELLS NZ

Skye Bond

69

71

    

CLANCYS FOBWATCH

Michael Doltoff

74

72

    

COSTA DEL MAGNIFICO NZ

Ross Olivieri

75

73

    

IDEALINDIAMONDS NZ

Skye Bond

81

74

    

RABCHENKO

Kevin Charles

77

75

    

RIVERBOAT JASPER

Maree Caldow

85

76

    

DANIELJOHN

Kristian Hawkins

76

77

    

RED SALUTE

Ross Olivieri

78

78

    

RESURGENT SPIRIT

Kate Hargreaves

82

79

    

CHARLAVAL

KerryAnn Turner

80

80

    

TANAKA EAGLE

Reg Phillips

83

81

    

HUGH VICTOR

Clive Dalton

84

82

    

STRATHLACHLAN ANDY

Geoffrey Harding

86

83

    

LIVURA NZ

Nathan Turvey

87

84

    

SUPERFECTA NZ

Sonia Zucchiatti

88

85

    

THE TRILOGY NZ

Kristian Hawkins

89

86

    

THE FAITHFUL NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

90

87

    

SHARDONS ROCKET NZ

Tony Svilicich

93

88

    

PAY ME CULLEN NZ

Kristian Hawkins

91

89

    

STROGANOFF NZ

Kristian Hawkins

92

90

    

WALKINSHAW (NZ)

Ray Williams

94

91

    

HEZA BROMAC NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

95

92

    

SMO NZ

Eric Chabros

96

93

    
           
           
           
           
           

SCRATCHED & WITHDRAWN

          

AMERICAN BOY NZ

Gary Hall Snr

45

SCR

    

HECTORJAYJAY

David Aiken

SCR

SCR

    

IDEAL ALICE NZ

Gary Hall Snr

31

SCR

    

LADY DUPREE

Tony Svilicich

97

SCR

    

MATCH POINT NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

72

SCR

    
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Two-year-olds featured in Stakes Action
07-Oct-2017 17:10 PM NZDT
Brown Brinny matches her lifetime mark
07-Oct-2017 17:10 PM NZDT
Painite wins thrilling feature at Vernon
07-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Two for 'Hugh'
07-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Four in International Trot arrive at Yonkers
07-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Hoosier hosts grand opening celebration
07-Oct-2017 13:10 PM NZDT
Manchego scores tenth straight at Red Mile
07-Oct-2017 09:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News