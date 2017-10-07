Inter Dominion second rankings released

Racing and Wagering Western Australia’s Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart has released the second rankings for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion, and once again it is Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen’s star pacer and Grand Circuit champion Lazarus at the top of the harness racing rankings.
There has been no movement among the top ranked pacers with Lazarus, Lennytheshark, Chicago Bull and Our Dream About Me still occupying rankings one to four, while Have Faith In Me’s last start Group 3 win at Addington on September 16 has seen him jump into the top 5.
Major Crocker is the only new entrant into the top 10, with his win in the Preux Chevalier Free For All at Melton on September 28 enough for him to replace Run Oneover in the top 10.
The biggest mover in the second rankings is the Skye Bond-trained Condrieu, who has moved up 22 places to number 35 in the rankings after an impressive win at Gloucester Park on September 15, while another one of Bond’s hopes Simply Susational has also moved up to number 23 following his win in last week’s Media Cup at Gloucester Park.
Wishart said the performances of Condrieu, Have Faith In Me, Major Crocker and Simply Susational deserved to be recognised.
“Have Faith In Me made a strong return at Addington, as did Major Crocker at Melton” he said.
“The strength of Condrieu’s win over a strong field including Beaudiene Boaz, who sits at number 11 in the rankings, warranted a big move up the rankings.”
Once again, a number of promising pacers have been unable to force their way into the top 30, with Americanbootscoota, Norvic Nightowl, and Mr Mojito among those on the cusp of forcing their way in to the all-important top 30.
“Those horses just outside the top 30 have just a little bit more to do to work their way inside the top 30,” Wishart said.
“There is plenty of high quality harness racing coming up this weekend with the Stratton Cup at Gloucester Park and the Smoken Up Sprint at Melton, which presents a chance for entrants to sure up their spot in the top 30, or force their way into it.”
In a further boost for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion, connections of three of the high profile nominees Lazarus, Tiger Tara and Our Waikiki Beach have paid their first continuation fees.
RWWA Harness Racing Manager Barry Hamilton said the final year of the TABtouch Inter Dominion’s three year stint in Perth was now generating serious momentum.
“We have been so excited by the depth of nominations for this year’s Inter Dominion,” he said.
“To know that Lazaraus, Our Waikiki Beach and Tiger Tara have already paid their first continuation payments clearly shows that the major players are coming to town and ready to make a mark on harness racing in Western Australia.”
First continuation payments for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion are due on Friday October 13.
The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.
|
HORSE
|
Trainer
|
1st Ranking
|
2nd Ranking
|
3rd Ranking
|
4th Ranking
|
LAZARUS NZ
|
Mark Purdon
|
1
|
1
|
LENNYTHESHARK
|
David Aiken
|
2
|
2
|
CHICAGO BULL NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
3
|
3
|
OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ
|
Mark Purdon
|
4
|
4
|
HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ
|
Mark Purdon
|
9
|
5
|
TIGER TARA NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
5
|
6
|
MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ
|
Tim Butt
|
6
|
7
|
OHOKA PUNTER NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
7
|
8
|
SOHO TRIBECA
|
Kim Prentice
|
8
|
9
|
MAJOR CROCKER
|
Vince Vallelonga
|
12
|
10
|
BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
11
|
11
|
RUN ONEOVER NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
10
|
12
|
DEVENDRA
|
Todd Rattray
|
13
|
13
|
MY HARD COPY NZ
|
Clinton Hall
|
15
|
14
|
JOHN OF ARC NZ
|
Clive Dalton
|
14
|
15
|
OUR WAIKIKI BEACH
|
Mark Purdon
|
16
|
16
|
THE BUCKET LIST NZ
|
Michael Brennan
|
17
|
17
|
OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
18
|
18
|
ULTIMATE ART
|
Shannon Price
|
19
|
19
|
YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ
|
S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|
20
|
20
|
MOTU PREMIER NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
22
|
21
|
JAMBIANI
|
Ross Olivieri
|
23
|
22
|
SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
27
|
23
|
TRICKY STYX NZ
|
Jesse Moore
|
24
|
24
|
IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
21
|
25
|
HEEZ ON FIRE
|
Bill Horn
|
26
|
26
|
MAJOR REALITY NZ
|
Justin Prentice
|
25
|
27
|
JILLIBY JAGGER
|
Glen Craven
|
28
|
28
|
GALACTIC STAR NZ
|
Craig Cross
|
30
|
29
|
SHANDALE NZ
|
Mike Reed
|
29
|
30
|
AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA
|
Debra Lewis
|
33
|
31
|
NORVIC NIGHTOWL NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
32
|
32
|
MR MOJITO NZ
|
Kerryn Manning
|
35
|
33
|
SPARE ME DAYS
|
Brad Hewitt
|
36
|
34
|
CONDRIEU NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
57
|
35
|
BETTOR REWARD
|
Justin Prentice
|
37
|
36
|
VULTAN TIN
|
Phil Costello
|
39
|
37
|
LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
34
|
38
|
IDEAL TYSON
|
Gary Elson
|
41
|
39
|
IDEAL FOR REAL
|
Emma Stewart
|
40
|
40
|
SAN CARLO
|
Stephen O'Donoghue
|
42
|
41
|
PACHACUTI
|
Todd Rattray
|
43
|
42
|
CODE BLACK NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
48
|
43
|
MAJORDAN
|
Amanda Turnbull
|
59
|
44
|
AZTEC BROMAC NZ
|
KerryAnn Turner
|
38
|
45
|
SHEER ROCKNROLL
|
Ross Olivieri
|
44
|
46
|
DASHOFLUCK NZ
|
James Rattray
|
46
|
47
|
CONDAGEN
|
KerryAnn Turner
|
47
|
48
|
EGODAN
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
71
|
49
|
BLAZIN N CULLEN NZ
|
John McCarthy
|
49
|
50
|
STORMONT CZAR
|
KerryAnn Turner
|
70
|
51
|
LORD ZIN ZAN NZ
|
John McCarthy
|
52
|
52
|
SMOKEY THE BANDIT
|
Michael Callegari
|
50
|
53
|
NATURAL DISASTER
|
Justin Prentice
|
51
|
54
|
DODOLICIOUS
|
Skye Bond
|
54
|
55
|
NATHANS COURAGE
|
Michael Brennan
|
53
|
56
|
SPRINTER NZ
|
Gary Elson
|
55
|
57
|
EL HOMBRE
|
Ross Olivieri
|
56
|
58
|
RUB OF THE GREEN NZ
|
Michael Brennan
|
58
|
59
|
CUT FOR AN ACE
|
Michael Brennan
|
63
|
60
|
JOHNNY FOX NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
60
|
61
|
TOMMY BE GOOD
|
Kat Warwick
|
62
|
62
|
SOHO WALL STREET
|
Glenn Elliott
|
61
|
63
|
JOHNNY DISCO
|
Ross Ashby
|
64
|
64
|
MASTER JAXON
|
David Hunter
|
65
|
65
|
THE ODD LOVER NZ
|
Kim Prentice
|
66
|
66
|
MOONROCK NZ
|
Sonya Smith
|
79
|
67
|
NEW WORLD ORDER
|
Ray Williams
|
67
|
68
|
MYSTA MAGICAL MACH NZ
|
Tony Svilicich
|
68
|
69
|
ITZ BETTOR TO WIN NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
73
|
70
|
COURAGE TELLS NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
69
|
71
|
CLANCYS FOBWATCH
|
Michael Doltoff
|
74
|
72
|
COSTA DEL MAGNIFICO NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
75
|
73
|
IDEALINDIAMONDS NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
81
|
74
|
RABCHENKO
|
Kevin Charles
|
77
|
75
|
RIVERBOAT JASPER
|
Maree Caldow
|
85
|
76
|
DANIELJOHN
|
Kristian Hawkins
|
76
|
77
|
RED SALUTE
|
Ross Olivieri
|
78
|
78
|
RESURGENT SPIRIT
|
Kate Hargreaves
|
82
|
79
|
CHARLAVAL
|
KerryAnn Turner
|
80
|
80
|
TANAKA EAGLE
|
Reg Phillips
|
83
|
81
|
HUGH VICTOR
|
Clive Dalton
|
84
|
82
|
STRATHLACHLAN ANDY
|
Geoffrey Harding
|
86
|
83
|
LIVURA NZ
|
Nathan Turvey
|
87
|
84
|
SUPERFECTA NZ
|
Sonia Zucchiatti
|
88
|
85
|
THE TRILOGY NZ
|
Kristian Hawkins
|
89
|
86
|
THE FAITHFUL NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
90
|
87
|
SHARDONS ROCKET NZ
|
Tony Svilicich
|
93
|
88
|
PAY ME CULLEN NZ
|
Kristian Hawkins
|
91
|
89
|
STROGANOFF NZ
|
Kristian Hawkins
|
92
|
90
|
WALKINSHAW (NZ)
|
Ray Williams
|
94
|
91
|
HEZA BROMAC NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
95
|
92
|
SMO NZ
|
Eric Chabros
|
96
|
93
|
SCRATCHED & WITHDRAWN
|
AMERICAN BOY NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
45
|
SCR
|
HECTORJAYJAY
|
David Aiken
|
SCR
|
SCR
|
IDEAL ALICE NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
31
|
SCR
|
LADY DUPREE
|
Tony Svilicich
|
97
|
SCR
|
MATCH POINT NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
72
|
SCR