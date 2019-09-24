Day At The Track

Bling bound for Auckland

08:38 AM 24 Sep 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bling It On,Harness racing
Bling It On
HRNSW photo

Luke McCarthy is so pleased with Bling It On’s comeback progress he’s declared the Auckland Inter Dominion a major target.

The former superstar juvenile and 2018 Hunter Cup winner will return from injury and retirement in the free-for-all at Menangle on Saturday night.

“Providing that goes well, he’ll go down to Melton two weeks later for the Victoria Cup,” McCarthy said.

“He’s very fit. He’s been in work for six months. That might have been his first public trial last week, but he’d had three private ones at home.”

McCarthy said after the Victoria Cup, his sights would turn to Auckland.

“Yeah, we wanna have a crack at the Inter Dominion. As long as everything goes well between now and then,” he said.

“He likes the regular racing and his best form would certainly make him very competitive with the best over there. It would be great to be part of it.”

McCarthy said the signs were hugely encouraging.

“You know how much we think of him, We wouldn’t be bringing him back unless we thought he could be a force at the very top again,” he said.

“Don’t forget how strong that crop of he raced against and sometimes beat was. He regularly took on Lennytheshark, Lazarus, Smolda and others.”

Bling It On succumbed to some niggling issues when retired to stud after a ninth at Menangle on June 9, last year.

“It wasn’t anything big at all. He had a mishap and re-opened the scars from that bad fall he had in injury. It caused him a lot of discomfort,” McCarthy said.

“He had 10 months out and we started jogging him up again. It’s all progressed since then. He’s ready to go this week.”

 

by Adam Hamilton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Legendary race-caller Frank Salive at Batavia
24-Sep-2019 00:09 AM NZST
Scirocco Bob much the best at Pocono
23-Sep-2019 14:09 PM NZST
NJSS announces four new stakes
23-Sep-2019 07:09 AM NZST
Excelsior A Finals held at Saratoga
23-Sep-2019 04:09 AM NZST
Iowa Championship card moved to Monday
23-Sep-2019 01:09 AM NZST
Western Fame impressive in open pace
22-Sep-2019 16:09 PM NZST
A sloppy night of Champions
22-Sep-2019 16:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News