Day At The Track

Inter Dominion abandoned for 2020

05:30 AM 04 Jun 2020 NZST
Tornado Valley, harness racing
Kate Gath wins the 2018 Inter Dominion Final at Melton aboard Tornado Valley
Ashlea Brennan Photo

This year’s Inter Dominion championship has been postponed, dashing Victoria’s hopes of staging the 2021 harness racing series.

Harness Racing Australia’s Inter Dominion event committee accepted an application to postpone NSW’s hosting of the event “in the absence of any practical alternatives to conduct a championship in 2020."

Harness Racing NSW and Menangle will now co-host the 2021 championship.

Harness Racing Victoria chairman Dale Monteith said: "Of course we would have preferred to host ID21 as planned after the enormous success of the event in Victoria in 2018, but NSW Wales has reached out to HRV and asked for our assistance during a tough time for them.

"And in the spirit of collaboration, we want to support the industry and one of our Inter Dominion host partners in this way.

"We have agreed to the rotation moving back one year due to NSW not being able to host the event as previously agreed this year, meaning that the ID will be conducted in NSW in 2021 and in Victoria in 2022.”

By Leo Schlink

Reprinted with permission of The Herald Sun

