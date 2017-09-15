Day At The Track

Inter Dominion first rankings released

10:36 PM 15 Sep 2017 NZST
Lazarus, Harness Racing
Lazarus from the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen stable is ranked number one

The first rankings for the 2017 TABTouch Inter Dominion have been released by Racing and Wagering Western Australia’s Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart, with Lazarus from the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen stable, harness racing’s dominant training establishment, heading up the rankings.

After winning last year’s Grand Final with Smolda, the Purdon and Rasmussen team have entered a strong contingent for this year’s renewal of the famous race. Lazarus missed the 2016 edition of the TABTouch Inter Dominion, but established himself as Australasia’s best being crowned Grand Circuit Champion and will be the one to beat in 2017. He is joined by 97 other nominations, including stablemates Have Faith In Me, Our Dream About Me and Our Waikiki Beach, in what looks like an Inter Dominion onslaught by the powerful combination.

All four of Purdon and Rasmussen’s nominations sit comfortably inside the top 30, with Our Dream About Me, Have Faith In Me and Our Waikiki Beach in positions four, nine and 16 respectively.

2015 TABTouch Inter Dominion champion Lennytheshark missed the 2016 final, but the David Aiken-trained pacer has shown he is back somewhere near his best form since last year, taking out the Miracle Mile earlier in 2017. That form has seen him installed second in the first set of rankings. Aiken’s chances of winning the time honoured series for a second time in three years were dealt a significant blow earlier this week when last year’s second placegetter Hectorjayjay had to be scratched.

The local’s look very competitive as well, making up half of the top 30, including three for Ross Olivieri, two for Skye Bond, but the home state’s best chance looks to be with the Gary Hall trained Chicago Bull, ranked third behind Lazarus and Lennytheshark. Chicago Bull won the Fremantle and WA Pacing Cups earlier this year, and will be looking to build on a formidable open class record around his home track at Gloucester Park.

Ohoka Punter, Beaudiene Boaz and Run Oneover complete the Hall-trained quartet inside the top 30, and the leading Perth trainer said Chicago Bull’s presence gave him a lot more confidence heading into this year’s series. 

“I’m pretty happy with the whole lot of them,” Hall Sr said.

“We have a stronger team this year because we have Chicago Bull.

“Last year, we were relying on Waylade, Run Oneover, and Beaudiene Boaz who ran third in the final, but I think Chicago Bull might be a little step up on that.

“Ohoka Punter we haven’t pushed yet, but we will in the next couple of weeks, and he looks in fine fettle.

“Run Oneover won two heats last year, and I think he is in the same form this year.”

Galactic Star, who spent a year in the Greg and Skye Bond stable, rounds out the top 30, and a return to the West could be on the cards following a first-up win at Group 3 level in New South Wales earlier this month.

The competition to gain a spot in the top 30 will be fierce, as the opening night of heats on November 24 gets closer. Already there are some high profile pacers outside of the top 30 after the first rankings, including Kerryn Manning’s Mr Mojito and Emma Stewart’s Ideal For Real.

Gloucester Park Chief Executive Michael Radley said the competition for spots in the top 30 would make for a high quality series culminating in the Grand Final on December 8.

“Mr Wishart has an incredibly hard task to rank 98 horses, some will agree, others won’t, but the rankings are great part of the traditional Inter Dominion series,” Radley said.

“I believe the nominations for the 2017 TABtouch Inter are the strongest of our three-year tenure, which is on display in the rankings.

“Horses that are outside the top 30 are going to have perform well at the elite level to rise up the ranking and gain a start.”

Wishart echoed these sentiments.

“The stage is set for a great TABTouch Inter Dominion series,” Wishart said.

The TABTouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.

HORSE Trainer 1st Ranking
15/09/2017
LAZARUS NZ Mark Purdon 1
LENNYTHESHARK David Aiken 2
CHICAGO BULL NZ Gary Hall Snr 3
OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ Mark Purdon 4
TIGER TARA NZ Kevin Pizzuto 5
MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ Tim Butt 6
OHOKA PUNTER NZ Gary Hall Snr 7
SOHO TRIBECA Kim Prentice 8
HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ Mark Purdon 9
RUN ONEOVER NZ Gary Hall Snr 10
BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ Gary Hall Snr 11
MAJOR CROCKER Vince Vallelonga 12
DEVENDRA Todd Rattray 13
JOHN OF ARC NZ Clive Dalton 14
MY HARD COPY NZ Clinton Hall 15
OUR WAIKIKI BEACH Mark Purdon 16
THE BUCKET LIST NZ Michael Brennan 17
OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ Skye Bond 18
ULTIMATE ART Shannon Price 19
YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ S P Tritton, L R Tritton 20
IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ Ross Olivieri 21
MOTU PREMIER NZ Ross Olivieri 22
JAMBIANI Ross Olivieri 23
TRICKY STYX NZ Jesse Moore 24
MAJOR REALITY NZ Justin Prentice 25
HEEZ ON FIRE Bill Horn 26
SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ Skye Bond 27
JILLIBY JAGGER Glen Craven 28
SHANDALE NZ Mike Reed 29
GALACTIC STAR NZ Craig Cross  30
IDEAL ALICE NZ Gary Hall Snr 31
NORVIC NIGHTOWL NZ Gary Hall Snr 32
AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA Debra Lewis 33
LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ Gary Hall Snr 34
MR MOJITO NZ Kerryn Manning 35
SPARE ME DAYS Brad Hewitt 36
BETTOR REWARD Justin Prentice 37
AZTEC BROMAC NZ KerryAnn Turner 38
VULTAN TIN Phil Costello 39
IDEAL FOR REAL Emma Stewart 40
IDEAL TYSON Gary Elson 41
SAN CARLO Stephen O'Donoghue 42
PACHACUTI Todd Rattray 43
SHEER ROCKNROLL Ross Olivieri 44
AMERICAN BOY NZ Gary Hall Snr 45
DASHOFLUCK NZ James Rattray 46
CONDAGEN KerryAnn Turner 47
CODE BLACK NZ Kevin Pizzuto 48
BLAZIN N CULLEN NZ John McCarthy 49
SMOKEY THE BANDIT Michael Callegari 50
NATURAL DISASTER Justin Prentice 51
LORD ZIN ZAN NZ John McCarthy 52
NATHANS COURAGE Michael Brennan 53
DODOLICIOUS Skye Bond 54
SPRINTER NZ Gary Elson 55
EL HOMBRE Ross Olivieri 56
CONDRIEU NZ Skye Bond 57
RUB OF THE GREEN NZ Michael Brennan 58
MAJORDAN Amanda Turnbull 59
JOHNNY FOX NZ Ross Olivieri 60
SOHO WALL STREET Glenn Elliott 61
TOMMY BE GOOD Kat Warwick 62
CUT FOR AN ACE Michael Brennan 63
JOHNNY DISCO Ross Ashby 64
MASTER JAXON David Hunter 65
THE ODD LOVER NZ Kim Prentice 66
NEW WORLD ORDER Ray Williams 67
MYSTA MAGICAL MACH NZ Tony Svilicich 68
COURAGE TELLS NZ Skye Bond 69
STORMONT CZAR KerryAnn Turner 70
EGODAN Kevin Pizzuto 71
MATCH POINT NZ Kevin Pizzuto 72
ITZ BETTOR TO WIN NZ Ross Olivieri 73
CLANCYS FOBWATCH Michael Doltoff 74
COSTA DEL MAGNIFICO NZ Ross Olivieri 75
DANIELJOHN Kristian Hawkins 76
RABCHENKO Kevin Charles 77
RED SALUTE Ross Olivieri 78
MOONROCK NZ Sonya Smith 79
CHARLAVAL KerryAnn Turner 80
IDEALINDIAMONDS NZ Skye Bond 81
RESURGENT SPIRIT Kate Hargreaves 82
TANAKA EAGLE Reg Phillips 83
HUGH VICTOR Clive Dalton 84
RIVERBOAT JASPER Maree Caldow 85
STRATHLACHLAN ANDY Geoffrey Harding 86
LIVURA NZ Nathan Turvey 87
SUPERFECTA NZ Sonia Zucchiatti 88
THE TRILOGY NZ Kristian Hawkins 89
THE FAITHFUL NZ Kevin Pizzuto 90
PAY ME CULLEN NZ Kristian Hawkins 91
STROGANOFF NZ Kristian Hawkins 92
SHARDONS ROCKET NZ Tony Svilicich 93
WALKINSHAW (NZ) Ray Williams 94
HEZA BROMAC NZ Kevin Pizzuto 95
SMO NZ Eric Chabros 96
LADY DUPREE Tony Svilicich 97
HECTORJAYJAY David Aiken SCR
