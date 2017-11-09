Day At The Track

Inter Dominion fourth rankings

07:39 AM 09 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion, harness racing
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion

Racing And Wagering Western Australia’s Harness Racing Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart has released the fourth and final ranking for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion at Gloucester Park, with 36 horses remaining in contention for the series starting November 24.

Four horses ranked inside the top 30 have been withdrawn from the series since the third rankings were released, including last year’s third place finisher Beaudiene Boaz.

The big mover in the latest set of rankings is the Stephen O’Donoghue-trained San Carlo, following his win in the Maryborough Cup on October 29. A winner at 20 of his 24 starts, San Carlo looks set to be a major player in the 2017 series, after guaranteeing his place with a ranking of 17.

Ross Olivieri’s Motu Premier is another notable mover in the latest set of rankings, moving up five spots to number 15 following his third placing in the James Brennan Memorial at Gloucester Park on November 3.

All three of Olivieri’s top 30 entrants will run at Gloucester Park on Friday night, as they look to strengthen their claims on taking out the series, while fellow WA aspirants The Bucket List and Shandale will also feature on the 10 race card.

A number of key prospects for the 2017 series will step out at Addington on Tuesday in the New Zealand Cup, including top-ranked Lazarus, Tiger Tara, Have Faith In Me and Our Dream About Me all set to line up in the feature. The second-ranked Lennytheshark will top off his preparations for Perth in Thursday’s Yarra Valley Cup.

Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca remain the highest ranked of the Perth chances in the series at three and seven respectively. The pair finished first and second in last Friday night’s James Brennan Memorial at Gloucester Park.

The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.

Warren Wishart

RWWA, Harness Racing Chief Handicapper

P:  08 9445 5283 warren.wishart@rwwa.com.au

 

TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion – Fourth Rankings

HORSE

Trainer

1st Ranking

2nd Ranking

3rd Ranking

4th Ranking

  
     

LAZARUS NZ

Mark Purdon

1

1

1

1

  

LENNYTHESHARK

David Aiken

2

2

2

2

  

CHICAGO BULL NZ

Gary Hall Snr

3

3

3

3

  

OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ

Mark Purdon

4

4

4

4

  

HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ

Mark Purdon

9

5

5

5

  

TIGER TARA NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

5

6

6

6

  

SOHO TRIBECA

Kim Prentice

8

9

7

7

  

SHANDALE NZ

Mike Reed

29

30

9

8

  

OHOKA PUNTER NZ

Gary Hall Snr

7

8

8

9

  

MAJOR CROCKER

Vince Vallelonga

12

10

11

10

  

YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ

S P Tritton, L R Tritton

20

20

12

11

  

DEVENDRA

Todd Rattray

13

13

13

12

  

THE BUCKET LIST NZ

Michael Brennan

17

17

16

13

  

RUN ONEOVER NZ

Gary Hall Snr

10

12

14

14

  

MOTU PREMIER NZ

Ross Olivieri

22

21

20

15

  

SAN CARLO

Stephen O'Donoghue

42

41

30

16

  

OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ

Skye Bond

18

18

17

17

  

JAMBIANI

Ross Olivieri

23

22

18

18

  

SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ

Skye Bond

27

23

19

19

  

GALACTIC STAR NZ

Craig Cross

30

29

21

20

  

MAJOR REALITY NZ

Justin Prentice

25

27

22

21

  

JILLIBY JAGGER

Glen Craven

28

28

23

22

  

AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA

Debra Lewis

33

31

24

23

  

MR MOJITO NZ

Kerryn Manning

35

33

27

24

  

CONDRIEU NZ

Skye Bond

57

35

25

25

  

IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ

Ross Olivieri

21

25

26

26

  

CODE BLACK NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

48

43

28

27

  

VULTAN TIN

Phil Costello

39

37

31

28

  

MAJORDAN

Amanda Turnbull

59

44

32

29

  

BETTOR REWARD

Justin Prentice

37

36

33

30

  

EGODAN

Kevin Pizzuto

71

49

34

31

  

CUT FOR AN ACE

Michael Brennan

63

60

35

32

  

LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ

Gary Hall Snr

34

38

36

33

  

TANAKA EAGLE

Reg Phillips

83

81

41

34

  

ITZ BETTOR TO WIN NZ

Ross Olivieri

73

70

42

35

  

JOHNNY DISCO

Ross Ashby

64

64

43

36

  

 

TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion – Scratched/Withdrawn

AMERICAN BOY NZ

Gary Hall Snr

45

SCR

SCR

  

AZTEC BROMAC NZ

KerryAnn Turner

38

45

SCR

  

BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ

Gary Hall Snr

11

11

10

SCR

BLAZIN N CULLEN NZ

John McCarthy

49

50

SCR

  

CHARLAVAL

KerryAnn Turner

80

80

SCR

  

CLANCYS FOBWATCH

Michael Doltoff

74

72

SCR

  

CONDAGEN

KerryAnn Turner

47

48

SCR

  

COSTA DEL MAGNIFICO NZ

Ross Olivieri

75

73

SCR

  

COURAGE TELLS NZ

Skye Bond

69

71

SCR

  

DANIELJOHN

Kristian Hawkins

76

77

SCR

  

DASHOFLUCK NZ

James Rattray

46

47

SCR

  

DODOLICIOUS

Skye Bond

54

55

SCR

  

EL HOMBRE

Ross Olivieri

56

58

SCR

  

HECTORJAYJAY

David Aiken

SCR

SCR

SCR

  

HEEZ ON FIRE

Bill Horn

26

26

SCR

  

HEZA BROMAC NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

95

92

SCR

  

HUGH VICTOR

Clive Dalton

84

82

SCR

  

IDEAL ALICE NZ

Gary Hall Snr

31

SCR

SCR

  

IDEAL FOR REAL

Emma Stewart

40

40

SCR

  

IDEAL TYSON

Gary Elson

41

39

29

SCR

IDEALINDIAMONDS NZ

Skye Bond

81

74

SCR

  

JOHN OF ARC NZ

Clive Dalton

14

15

SCR

  

JOHNNY FOX NZ

Ross Olivieri

60

61

SCR

  

LADY DUPREE

Tony Svilicich

97

SCR

SCR

  

LIVURA NZ

Nathan Turvey

87

84

SCR

  

LORD ZIN ZAN NZ

John McCarthy

52

52

SCR

  

MASTER JAXON

David Hunter

65

65

SCR

  

MATCH POINT NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

72

SCR

SCR

  

MOONROCK NZ

Sonya Smith

79

67

SCR

  

MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ

Tim Butt

6

7

8

SCR

MY HARD COPY NZ

Clinton Hall

15

14

15

SCR

MYSTA MAGICAL MACH NZ

Tony Svilicich

68

69

SCR

  

NATHANS COURAGE

Michael Brennan

53

56

SCR

  

NATURAL DISASTER

Justin Prentice

51

54

37

SCR

NEW WORLD ORDER

Ray Williams

67

68

SCR

  

NORVIC NIGHTOWL NZ

Gary Hall Snr

32

32

SCR

  

OUR WAIKIKI BEACH

Mark Purdon

16

16

SCR

  

PACHACUTI

Todd Rattray

43

42

SCR

  

PAY ME CULLEN NZ

Kristian Hawkins

91

89

SCR

  

RABCHENKO

Kevin Charles

77

75

SCR

  

RED SALUTE

Ross Olivieri

78

78

SCR

  

RESURGENT SPIRIT

Kate Hargreaves

82

79

SCR

  

RIVERBOAT JASPER

Maree Caldow

85

76

SCR

  

RUB OF THE GREEN NZ

Michael Brennan

58

59

SCR

  

SHARDONS ROCKET NZ

Tony Svilicich

93

88

SCR

  

SHEER ROCKNROLL

Ross Olivieri

44

46

SCR

  

SMO NZ

Eric Chabros

96

93

SCR

  

SMOKEY THE BANDIT

Michael Callegari

50

53

SCR

  

SOHO WALL STREET

Glenn Elliott

61

63

39

SCR

SPARE ME DAYS

Brad Hewitt

36

34

SCR

  

SPRINTER NZ

Gary Elson

55

57

38

SCR

STORMONT CZAR

KerryAnn Turner

70

51

SCR

  

STRATHLACHLAN ANDY

Geoffrey Harding

86

83

SCR

  

STROGANOFF NZ

Kristian Hawkins

92

90

SCR

  

SUPERFECTA NZ

Sonia Zucchiatti

88

85

SCR

  

THE FAITHFUL NZ

Kevin Pizzuto

90

87

SCR

  

THE ODD LOVER NZ

Kim Prentice

66

66

40

SCR

THE TRILOGY NZ

Kristian Hawkins

89

86

SCR

  

TOMMY BE GOOD

Kat Warwick

62

62

SCR

  

TRICKY STYX NZ

Jesse Moore

24

24

SCR

  

ULTIMATE ART

Shannon Price

19

19

SCR

  

WALKINSHAW (NZ)

Ray Williams

94

91

SCR

  

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Holloway hopes for 'Statement' win in Matron
09-Nov-2017 12:11 PM NZDT
Windsun T Bird rested and ready
09-Nov-2017 07:11 AM NZDT
Trogdon talks Fear The Dragon, Blazin Britches
09-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
Matron Stakes in Grand Circuit spotlight
09-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
Stallion Stakes highlight Tuesday card
09-Nov-2017 02:11 AM NZDT
Gweneeee J makes it three straight
09-Nov-2017 00:11 AM NZDT
Son of Somebeachsomewhere tops second day
08-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News