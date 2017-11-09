Inter Dominion fourth rankings

Racing And Wagering Western Australia’s Harness Racing Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart has released the fourth and final ranking for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion at Gloucester Park, with 36 horses remaining in contention for the series starting November 24.

Four horses ranked inside the top 30 have been withdrawn from the series since the third rankings were released, including last year’s third place finisher Beaudiene Boaz.

The big mover in the latest set of rankings is the Stephen O’Donoghue-trained San Carlo, following his win in the Maryborough Cup on October 29. A winner at 20 of his 24 starts, San Carlo looks set to be a major player in the 2017 series, after guaranteeing his place with a ranking of 17.

Ross Olivieri’s Motu Premier is another notable mover in the latest set of rankings, moving up five spots to number 15 following his third placing in the James Brennan Memorial at Gloucester Park on November 3.

All three of Olivieri’s top 30 entrants will run at Gloucester Park on Friday night, as they look to strengthen their claims on taking out the series, while fellow WA aspirants The Bucket List and Shandale will also feature on the 10 race card.

A number of key prospects for the 2017 series will step out at Addington on Tuesday in the New Zealand Cup, including top-ranked Lazarus, Tiger Tara, Have Faith In Me and Our Dream About Me all set to line up in the feature. The second-ranked Lennytheshark will top off his preparations for Perth in Thursday’s Yarra Valley Cup.

Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca remain the highest ranked of the Perth chances in the series at three and seven respectively. The pair finished first and second in last Friday night’s James Brennan Memorial at Gloucester Park.

The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.

Warren Wishart

RWWA, Harness Racing Chief Handicapper

P: 08 9445 5283 warren.wishart@rwwa.com.au

TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion – Fourth Rankings

HORSE Trainer 1st Ranking 2nd Ranking 3rd Ranking 4th Ranking LAZARUS NZ Mark Purdon 1 1 1 1 LENNYTHESHARK David Aiken 2 2 2 2 CHICAGO BULL NZ Gary Hall Snr 3 3 3 3 OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ Mark Purdon 4 4 4 4 HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ Mark Purdon 9 5 5 5 TIGER TARA NZ Kevin Pizzuto 5 6 6 6 SOHO TRIBECA Kim Prentice 8 9 7 7 SHANDALE NZ Mike Reed 29 30 9 8 OHOKA PUNTER NZ Gary Hall Snr 7 8 8 9 MAJOR CROCKER Vince Vallelonga 12 10 11 10 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ S P Tritton, L R Tritton 20 20 12 11 DEVENDRA Todd Rattray 13 13 13 12 THE BUCKET LIST NZ Michael Brennan 17 17 16 13 RUN ONEOVER NZ Gary Hall Snr 10 12 14 14 MOTU PREMIER NZ Ross Olivieri 22 21 20 15 SAN CARLO Stephen O'Donoghue 42 41 30 16 OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ Skye Bond 18 18 17 17 JAMBIANI Ross Olivieri 23 22 18 18 SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ Skye Bond 27 23 19 19 GALACTIC STAR NZ Craig Cross 30 29 21 20 MAJOR REALITY NZ Justin Prentice 25 27 22 21 JILLIBY JAGGER Glen Craven 28 28 23 22 AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA Debra Lewis 33 31 24 23 MR MOJITO NZ Kerryn Manning 35 33 27 24 CONDRIEU NZ Skye Bond 57 35 25 25 IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ Ross Olivieri 21 25 26 26 CODE BLACK NZ Kevin Pizzuto 48 43 28 27 VULTAN TIN Phil Costello 39 37 31 28 MAJORDAN Amanda Turnbull 59 44 32 29 BETTOR REWARD Justin Prentice 37 36 33 30 EGODAN Kevin Pizzuto 71 49 34 31 CUT FOR AN ACE Michael Brennan 63 60 35 32 LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ Gary Hall Snr 34 38 36 33 TANAKA EAGLE Reg Phillips 83 81 41 34 ITZ BETTOR TO WIN NZ Ross Olivieri 73 70 42 35 JOHNNY DISCO Ross Ashby 64 64 43 36

TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion – Scratched/Withdrawn

AMERICAN BOY NZ Gary Hall Snr 45 SCR SCR AZTEC BROMAC NZ KerryAnn Turner 38 45 SCR BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ Gary Hall Snr 11 11 10 SCR BLAZIN N CULLEN NZ John McCarthy 49 50 SCR CHARLAVAL KerryAnn Turner 80 80 SCR CLANCYS FOBWATCH Michael Doltoff 74 72 SCR CONDAGEN KerryAnn Turner 47 48 SCR COSTA DEL MAGNIFICO NZ Ross Olivieri 75 73 SCR COURAGE TELLS NZ Skye Bond 69 71 SCR DANIELJOHN Kristian Hawkins 76 77 SCR DASHOFLUCK NZ James Rattray 46 47 SCR DODOLICIOUS Skye Bond 54 55 SCR EL HOMBRE Ross Olivieri 56 58 SCR HECTORJAYJAY David Aiken SCR SCR SCR HEEZ ON FIRE Bill Horn 26 26 SCR HEZA BROMAC NZ Kevin Pizzuto 95 92 SCR HUGH VICTOR Clive Dalton 84 82 SCR IDEAL ALICE NZ Gary Hall Snr 31 SCR SCR IDEAL FOR REAL Emma Stewart 40 40 SCR IDEAL TYSON Gary Elson 41 39 29 SCR IDEALINDIAMONDS NZ Skye Bond 81 74 SCR JOHN OF ARC NZ Clive Dalton 14 15 SCR JOHNNY FOX NZ Ross Olivieri 60 61 SCR LADY DUPREE Tony Svilicich 97 SCR SCR LIVURA NZ Nathan Turvey 87 84 SCR LORD ZIN ZAN NZ John McCarthy 52 52 SCR MASTER JAXON David Hunter 65 65 SCR MATCH POINT NZ Kevin Pizzuto 72 SCR SCR MOONROCK NZ Sonya Smith 79 67 SCR MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ Tim Butt 6 7 8 SCR MY HARD COPY NZ Clinton Hall 15 14 15 SCR MYSTA MAGICAL MACH NZ Tony Svilicich 68 69 SCR NATHANS COURAGE Michael Brennan 53 56 SCR NATURAL DISASTER Justin Prentice 51 54 37 SCR NEW WORLD ORDER Ray Williams 67 68 SCR NORVIC NIGHTOWL NZ Gary Hall Snr 32 32 SCR OUR WAIKIKI BEACH Mark Purdon 16 16 SCR PACHACUTI Todd Rattray 43 42 SCR PAY ME CULLEN NZ Kristian Hawkins 91 89 SCR RABCHENKO Kevin Charles 77 75 SCR RED SALUTE Ross Olivieri 78 78 SCR