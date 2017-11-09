Inter Dominion fourth rankings

Racing And Wagering Western Australia’s Harness Racing Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart has released the fourth and final ranking for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion at Gloucester Park, with 36 horses remaining in contention for the series starting November 24.
Four horses ranked inside the top 30 have been withdrawn from the series since the third rankings were released, including last year’s third place finisher Beaudiene Boaz.
The big mover in the latest set of rankings is the Stephen O’Donoghue-trained San Carlo, following his win in the Maryborough Cup on October 29. A winner at 20 of his 24 starts, San Carlo looks set to be a major player in the 2017 series, after guaranteeing his place with a ranking of 17.
Ross Olivieri’s Motu Premier is another notable mover in the latest set of rankings, moving up five spots to number 15 following his third placing in the James Brennan Memorial at Gloucester Park on November 3.
All three of Olivieri’s top 30 entrants will run at Gloucester Park on Friday night, as they look to strengthen their claims on taking out the series, while fellow WA aspirants The Bucket List and Shandale will also feature on the 10 race card.
A number of key prospects for the 2017 series will step out at Addington on Tuesday in the New Zealand Cup, including top-ranked Lazarus, Tiger Tara, Have Faith In Me and Our Dream About Me all set to line up in the feature. The second-ranked Lennytheshark will top off his preparations for Perth in Thursday’s Yarra Valley Cup.
Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca remain the highest ranked of the Perth chances in the series at three and seven respectively. The pair finished first and second in last Friday night’s James Brennan Memorial at Gloucester Park.
The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.
Warren Wishart
RWWA, Harness Racing Chief Handicapper
P: 08 9445 5283 warren.wishart@rwwa.com.au
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion – Fourth Rankings
|
HORSE
|
Trainer
|
1st Ranking
|
2nd Ranking
|
3rd Ranking
|
4th Ranking
|
LAZARUS NZ
|
Mark Purdon
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
LENNYTHESHARK
|
David Aiken
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
CHICAGO BULL NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ
|
Mark Purdon
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ
|
Mark Purdon
|
9
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
TIGER TARA NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
SOHO TRIBECA
|
Kim Prentice
|
8
|
9
|
7
|
7
|
SHANDALE NZ
|
Mike Reed
|
29
|
30
|
9
|
8
|
OHOKA PUNTER NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
MAJOR CROCKER
|
Vince Vallelonga
|
12
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ
|
S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|
20
|
20
|
12
|
11
|
DEVENDRA
|
Todd Rattray
|
13
|
13
|
13
|
12
|
THE BUCKET LIST NZ
|
Michael Brennan
|
17
|
17
|
16
|
13
|
RUN ONEOVER NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
10
|
12
|
14
|
14
|
MOTU PREMIER NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
22
|
21
|
20
|
15
|
SAN CARLO
|
Stephen O'Donoghue
|
42
|
41
|
30
|
16
|
OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
18
|
18
|
17
|
17
|
JAMBIANI
|
Ross Olivieri
|
23
|
22
|
18
|
18
|
SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
27
|
23
|
19
|
19
|
GALACTIC STAR NZ
|
Craig Cross
|
30
|
29
|
21
|
20
|
MAJOR REALITY NZ
|
Justin Prentice
|
25
|
27
|
22
|
21
|
JILLIBY JAGGER
|
Glen Craven
|
28
|
28
|
23
|
22
|
AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA
|
Debra Lewis
|
33
|
31
|
24
|
23
|
MR MOJITO NZ
|
Kerryn Manning
|
35
|
33
|
27
|
24
|
CONDRIEU NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
57
|
35
|
25
|
25
|
IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
21
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
CODE BLACK NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
48
|
43
|
28
|
27
|
VULTAN TIN
|
Phil Costello
|
39
|
37
|
31
|
28
|
MAJORDAN
|
Amanda Turnbull
|
59
|
44
|
32
|
29
|
BETTOR REWARD
|
Justin Prentice
|
37
|
36
|
33
|
30
|
EGODAN
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
71
|
49
|
34
|
31
|
CUT FOR AN ACE
|
Michael Brennan
|
63
|
60
|
35
|
32
|
LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
34
|
38
|
36
|
33
|
TANAKA EAGLE
|
Reg Phillips
|
83
|
81
|
41
|
34
|
ITZ BETTOR TO WIN NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
73
|
70
|
42
|
35
|
JOHNNY DISCO
|
Ross Ashby
|
64
|
64
|
43
|
36
TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion – Scratched/Withdrawn
|
AMERICAN BOY NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
45
|
SCR
|
SCR
|
AZTEC BROMAC NZ
|
KerryAnn Turner
|
38
|
45
|
SCR
|
BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
11
|
11
|
10
|
SCR
|
BLAZIN N CULLEN NZ
|
John McCarthy
|
49
|
50
|
SCR
|
CHARLAVAL
|
KerryAnn Turner
|
80
|
80
|
SCR
|
CLANCYS FOBWATCH
|
Michael Doltoff
|
74
|
72
|
SCR
|
CONDAGEN
|
KerryAnn Turner
|
47
|
48
|
SCR
|
COSTA DEL MAGNIFICO NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
75
|
73
|
SCR
|
COURAGE TELLS NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
69
|
71
|
SCR
|
DANIELJOHN
|
Kristian Hawkins
|
76
|
77
|
SCR
|
DASHOFLUCK NZ
|
James Rattray
|
46
|
47
|
SCR
|
DODOLICIOUS
|
Skye Bond
|
54
|
55
|
SCR
|
EL HOMBRE
|
Ross Olivieri
|
56
|
58
|
SCR
|
HECTORJAYJAY
|
David Aiken
|
SCR
|
SCR
|
SCR
|
HEEZ ON FIRE
|
Bill Horn
|
26
|
26
|
SCR
|
HEZA BROMAC NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
95
|
92
|
SCR
|
HUGH VICTOR
|
Clive Dalton
|
84
|
82
|
SCR
|
IDEAL ALICE NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
31
|
SCR
|
SCR
|
IDEAL FOR REAL
|
Emma Stewart
|
40
|
40
|
SCR
|
IDEAL TYSON
|
Gary Elson
|
41
|
39
|
29
|
SCR
|
IDEALINDIAMONDS NZ
|
Skye Bond
|
81
|
74
|
SCR
|
JOHN OF ARC NZ
|
Clive Dalton
|
14
|
15
|
SCR
|
JOHNNY FOX NZ
|
Ross Olivieri
|
60
|
61
|
SCR
|
LADY DUPREE
|
Tony Svilicich
|
97
|
SCR
|
SCR
|
LIVURA NZ
|
Nathan Turvey
|
87
|
84
|
SCR
|
LORD ZIN ZAN NZ
|
John McCarthy
|
52
|
52
|
SCR
|
MASTER JAXON
|
David Hunter
|
65
|
65
|
SCR
|
MATCH POINT NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
72
|
SCR
|
SCR
|
MOONROCK NZ
|
Sonya Smith
|
79
|
67
|
SCR
|
MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ
|
Tim Butt
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
SCR
|
MY HARD COPY NZ
|
Clinton Hall
|
15
|
14
|
15
|
SCR
|
MYSTA MAGICAL MACH NZ
|
Tony Svilicich
|
68
|
69
|
SCR
|
NATHANS COURAGE
|
Michael Brennan
|
53
|
56
|
SCR
|
NATURAL DISASTER
|
Justin Prentice
|
51
|
54
|
37
|
SCR
|
NEW WORLD ORDER
|
Ray Williams
|
67
|
68
|
SCR
|
NORVIC NIGHTOWL NZ
|
Gary Hall Snr
|
32
|
32
|
SCR
|
OUR WAIKIKI BEACH
|
Mark Purdon
|
16
|
16
|
SCR
|
PACHACUTI
|
Todd Rattray
|
43
|
42
|
SCR
|
PAY ME CULLEN NZ
|
Kristian Hawkins
|
91
|
89
|
SCR
|
RABCHENKO
|
Kevin Charles
|
77
|
75
|
SCR
|
RED SALUTE
|
Ross Olivieri
|
78
|
78
|
SCR
|
RESURGENT SPIRIT
|
Kate Hargreaves
|
82
|
79
|
SCR
|
RIVERBOAT JASPER
|
Maree Caldow
|
85
|
76
|
SCR
|
RUB OF THE GREEN NZ
|
Michael Brennan
|
58
|
59
|
SCR
|
SHARDONS ROCKET NZ
|
Tony Svilicich
|
93
|
88
|
SCR
|
SHEER ROCKNROLL
|
Ross Olivieri
|
44
|
46
|
SCR
|
SMO NZ
|
Eric Chabros
|
96
|
93
|
SCR
|
SMOKEY THE BANDIT
|
Michael Callegari
|
50
|
53
|
SCR
|
SOHO WALL STREET
|
Glenn Elliott
|
61
|
63
|
39
|
SCR
|
SPARE ME DAYS
|
Brad Hewitt
|
36
|
34
|
SCR
|
SPRINTER NZ
|
Gary Elson
|
55
|
57
|
38
|
SCR
|
STORMONT CZAR
|
KerryAnn Turner
|
70
|
51
|
SCR
|
STRATHLACHLAN ANDY
|
Geoffrey Harding
|
86
|
83
|
SCR
|
STROGANOFF NZ
|
Kristian Hawkins
|
92
|
90
|
SCR
|
SUPERFECTA NZ
|
Sonia Zucchiatti
|
88
|
85
|
SCR
|
THE FAITHFUL NZ
|
Kevin Pizzuto
|
90
|
87
|
SCR
|
THE ODD LOVER NZ
|
Kim Prentice
|
66
|
66
|
40
|
SCR
|
THE TRILOGY NZ
|
Kristian Hawkins
|
89
|
86
|
SCR
|
TOMMY BE GOOD
|
Kat Warwick
|
62
|
62
|
SCR
|
TRICKY STYX NZ
|
Jesse Moore
|
24
|
24
|
SCR
|
ULTIMATE ART
|
Shannon Price
|
19
|
19
|
SCR
|
WALKINSHAW (NZ)
|
Ray Williams
|
94
|
91
|
SCR