Lazarus is your Inter Dominion Champion!

Aussie Delight wins the first race on the program, the Princi Butchers Binshaw Pace at Gr. 2 level!

Ideal Alice gets a deserved win in the Gr. 1 Westral Mares Classic

Champion New Zealand pacer Lazarus has won the harness racing A$1.1 million (NZ$1.2 million) Tabtouch Inter Dominion final at Gloucester Park in Perth on Friday night (Saturday morning NZ Time).

The two-time New Zealand Trotting Cup winner was too tough from the parked position and beat home Chicago Bull and Tiger Tara.

Lazarus' victory was the second win in the race in as many years for the training partnership of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, who won the race with Smolda in 2016.

Purdon told Sky Racing after the win that Lazarus was the best horse he’d ever put a bridal on.

“He’s a champion and I don’t call many of them champions, but this horse is,” Purdon said.

“It was a great feeling, when you’ve got a horse like this it comes with a lot of pressure too — it’s a relief.”

Hall of Fame racing legend Fred Kersley was in awe of the remarkable horse that now sports a record of 33 wins from 39 starts — placing in the other seven.

“He’s a dominant horse ... he’s just outstanding,” Kersley said.

“He made it look easy. He went to the line comfortably.

“They could have gone another lap and they wouldn’t have caught him.”

The honour roll of past Inter Dominion winners reads like a who's who of racing but perhaps the greatest name of them all and certainly the greatest to have graced the track at Gloucester Park was Im Themightyquinn, winner of the 2011, 2012 and 2013 Inter Dominion Championships.By

By Mat Kermeen

Group 1 $1.1 Million TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final

6 8:00pm TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION GRAND FINAL (SKY 1) 2936M $1,100,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings OHOKA PUNTER NZ 11 DEVENDRA 12 MAJOR CROCKER 13 THE BUCKET LIST NZ 14

Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:34:5 Mile Rate: 1:57:6 Lead Time: 99.9 First Quarter: 30.3 Second Quarter: 29.7 Third Quarter: 27.4 Fourth Quarter: 27.2 Margins: 4.1m x 1.6m

Lazarus NZ, Inter Dominion Grand Final 2017

Courage Tells NZ, Race 5 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017

5 7:22pm SLATER GARTRELL DRIVERS SERIES HEAT 4 MS PACE (SKY 1) 2130M $25,000 M1 To M3. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings WEBB ELLIS NZ 12 BHAGWAN 14

Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:33:5 Mile Rate: 1:56:0 Lead Time: 36.8 First Quarter: 30.4 Second Quarter: 29.3 Third Quarter: 27.9 Fourth Quarter: 29.1 Margins: 1.3m x 2.9m

Group 1 $125,000 Westral Mares Classic

4 6:52pm WESTRAL MARES CLASSIC MS PACE (SKY 1) 2536M $125,000 Mares. M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings DODOLICIOUS 9 SARAH GOODY 14

Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:02:0 Mile Rate: 1:55:5 Lead Time: 64.9 First Quarter: 30.5 Second Quarter: 29.2 Third Quarter: 28.8 Fourth Quarter: 28.6 Margins: HD x 3.7m

Ideal Alice NZ, Race 4 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017

Dior Mia More, Race 3 Gloucester Part, Inter Dominion 2017

3 6:22pm RETRAVISION INVITATION LADIES DRIVERS MARES MS PACE 2130M $14,000 Mares. M0 To M2. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings SHES ARTFUL NZ 2 ALFA QUEEN 12

Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:33:1 Mile Rate: 1:55:7 Lead Time: 36.1 First Quarter: 30.4 Second Quarter: 29.8 Third Quarter: 29.3 Fourth Quarter: 27.5 Margins: 1.6m x 13.5m

2 5:52pm SKY RACING DRIVERS SERIES HEAT 3 MS PACE (SKY 1) 2130M $25,000 M0 To M2. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings SIGHTSEEING ANVIL NZ 13 BHAGWAN 14

Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:32:5 Mile Rate: 1:55:2 Lead Time: 36.5 First Quarter: 29.3 Second Quarter: 29.3 Third Quarter: 28.1 Fourth Quarter: 29.3 Margins: 1.3m x 1.3m

Skippy Rascal NZ, Race 2 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017

Group 2 $50,000 Binshaw Classic

1 5:22pm PRINCI BUTCHERS BINSHAW MS PACE (SKY 1) 2130M $50,000 RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings ROBERT THE BRUCE NZ 13 CAPTAIN PROUD 14

Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:32:5 Mile Rate: 1:55:2 Lead Time: 37.4 First Quarter: 28.6 Second Quarter: 29.4 Third Quarter: 27.6 Fourth Quarter: 29.5 Margins: HD x 5.2m

Aussie Delight, Race 1 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017