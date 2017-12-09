Lazarus is your Inter Dominion Champion!

Champion New Zealand pacer Lazarus has won the harness racing A$1.1 million (NZ$1.2 million) Tabtouch Inter Dominion final at Gloucester Park in Perth on Friday night (Saturday morning NZ Time).
The two-time New Zealand Trotting Cup winner was too tough from the parked position and beat home Chicago Bull and Tiger Tara.
Lazarus' victory was the second win in the race in as many years for the training partnership of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, who won the race with Smolda in 2016.
Purdon told Sky Racing after the win that Lazarus was the best horse he’d ever put a bridal on.
“He’s a champion and I don’t call many of them champions, but this horse is,” Purdon said.
“It was a great feeling, when you’ve got a horse like this it comes with a lot of pressure too — it’s a relief.”
Hall of Fame racing legend Fred Kersley was in awe of the remarkable horse that now sports a record of 33 wins from 39 starts — placing in the other seven.
“He’s a dominant horse ... he’s just outstanding,” Kersley said.
“He made it look easy. He went to the line comfortably.
“They could have gone another lap and they wouldn’t have caught him.”
The honour roll of past Inter Dominion winners reads like a who's who of racing but perhaps the greatest name of them all and certainly the greatest to have graced the track at Gloucester Park was Im Themightyquinn, winner of the 2011, 2012 and 2013 Inter Dominion Championships.By
By Mat Kermeen
Group 1 $1.1 Million TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final
|6
|8:00pm
|TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION GRAND FINAL (SKY 1)
|2936M
|$1,100,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|LAZARUS NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|$ 1.90 fav
|2
|BAY HORSE 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of BETHANY (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ)
Owner(s): G J Kennard, P I Kennard, T G Casey, K J Riseley
Breeder(s): G Chin, Studholme Bloodstock Limited
|2
|CHICAGO BULL NZ
|Sr1
|10
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|4.1m
|$ 4.70
|3
|3
|TIGER TARA NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|5.7m
|$ 7.20
|1
|4
|VULTAN TIN
|Fr3
|3
|Phil Costello
|Chris Voak
|6.0m
|$ 85.60
|5
|5
|GALACTIC STAR NZ
|Fr5
|5
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|7.6m
|$ 90.70
|7
|6
|SOHO TRIBECA
|Fr4
|4
|Kim Prentice
|Kim Prentice
|9.1m
|$ 8.20
|6
|7
|LENNYTHESHARK
|Fr6
|6
|David Aiken
|Chris Alford
|9.2m
|$ 11.00
|4
|8
|SHANDALE NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Mike Reed
|Shannon Suvaljko
|11.5m
|$ 142.50
|9
|9
|SAN CARLO
|Fr7
|7
|Stephen O'Donoghue
|Rebecca Bartley
|14.7m
|$ 46.50
|8
|10
|HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ
|Fr9
|9
|Mark Purdon
|Chris Lewis
|16.4m
|$ 25.50
|W1
|Scratchings
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ
|11
|DEVENDRA
|12
|MAJOR CROCKER
|13
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ
|14
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 3:34:5
|Mile Rate: 1:57:6
|Lead Time: 99.9
|First Quarter: 30.3
|Second Quarter: 29.7
|Third Quarter: 27.4
|Fourth Quarter: 27.2
|Margins: 4.1m x 1.6m
|8
|9:05pm
|TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION CONSOLATION (SKY 1)
|2936M
|$35,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ
|Fr6
|6
|Michael Brennan
|Michael Grantham
|$ 4.70
|10
|BAY GELDING 8 by CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ out of SADDLE RIDGE USA (ARTSPLACE (US))
Owner(s): D T Roberts, D P Skelton, M J Harding, G S Black, P J Skelton, S L Beven, B J Anderson, G A Skelton, K L Grantham, M P Young
Breeder(s): Bruce Carter Bloodstock Ltd, R C Johnson
|2
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ
|Fr7
|7
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|3.0m
|$ 6.80
|1
|3
|MAJORDAN
|Fr4
|4
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Chris Alford
|10.2m
|$ 27.70
|8
|4
|MAJOR CROCKER
|Sr1
|10
|Vince Vallelonga
|Mark Purdon
|13.0m
|$ 4.10 fav
|2
|5
|SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|13.4m
|$ 30.50
|7
|6
|JAMBIANI
|Fr2
|2
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Voak
|15.7m
|$ 7.70
|5
|7
|YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ
|Fr1
|1
|S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|Lauren Tritton
|17.8m
|$ 5.00
|3
|8
|CUT FOR AN ACE
|Fr9
|9
|Michael Brennan
|Kerryn Manning
|18.6m
|$ 44.70
|9
|9
|EGODAN
|Fr5
|5
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|42.9m
|$ 46.90
|4
|10
|DEVENDRA
|Fr3
|3
|Todd Rattray
|Todd Rattray
|48.2m
|$ 7.40
|6
|Scratchings
|MOTU PREMIER NZ
|11
|CODE BLACK NZ
|12
|MR MOJITO NZ
|13
|AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA
|14
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 3:32:5
|Mile Rate: 1:56:5
|Lead Time: 96.5
|First Quarter: 29.2
|Second Quarter: 28.5
|Third Quarter: 28.4
|Fourth Quarter: 29.9
|Margins: 3.0m x 7.1m
|7
|8:30pm
|RETRAVISION GOLDEN NUGGET (SKY 1)
|2536M
|$200,000 RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|ULTIMATE MACHETE NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|$ 1.10 fav
|1
|BAY/BROWN COLT 4 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of REALITY CHECK (NZ) (ARMBRO OPERATIVE USA)
Owner(s): G J Kennard, P I Kennard, G R Douglas, K J Riseley, P J Creighton, M C Creighton
Breeder(s): K J Walsh, G P Walsh
|2
|MACZAFFAIR NZ
|Fr6
|6
|Mike Reed
|Shannon Suvaljko
|2.4m
|$ 91.60
|3
|3
|HERRICK ROOSEVELT NZ
|Sr1
|10
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|3.9m
|$ 11.60
|5
|4
|MOTU METEOR NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Kerryn Manning
|Kerryn Manning
|6.5m
|$ 16.60
|4
|5
|VAMPIRO NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Skye Bond
|Todd McCarthy
|7.7m
|$ 56.20
|8
|6
|ROCKNROLL LINCOLN NZ
|Sr3
|12
|Justin Prentice
|Justin Prentice
|8.0m
|$ 87.00
|7
|7
|HANDSANDWHEELS
|Fr5
|5
|Andrew De Campo
|Aiden De Campo
|9.2m
|$ 39.10
|12
|8
|ROCK DIAMONDS NZ
|Sr2
|11
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|10.1m
|$ 33.00
|2
|9
|SPACE JUNK
|Fr3
|3
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Voak
|10.7m
|$ 35.60
|9
|10
|IM ROCKARIA
|Fr8
|8
|Michael Brennan
|Chris Alford
|12.3m
|$ 73.40
|6
|11
|OUR ZAK WHITBY
|Fr9
|9
|Edwin Dewar
|Chris Lewis
|14.5m
|$ 113.30
|11
|12
|TISADREAM NZ
|Fr7
|7
|Andrew De Campo
|Nathan Turvey
|14.9m
|$ 84.20
|10
|Scratchings
|MIGHTY MR SHARKEY NZ
|13
|WRAPPERS DELIGHT
|14
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 3:05:4
|Mile Rate: 1:57:6
|Lead Time: 67.8
|First Quarter: 31.2
|Second Quarter: 30
|Third Quarter: 28.8
|Fourth Quarter: 27.6
|Margins: 2.4m x 1.4m
Courage Tells NZ, Race 5 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017
|5
|7:22pm
|SLATER GARTRELL DRIVERS SERIES HEAT 4 MS PACE (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$25,000 M1 To M3. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|COURAGE TELLS NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|$ 114.50
|RAS INC 7 SWAB
|BROWN GELDING 10 by COURAGE UNDER FIRE NZ out of TELLALIE (NZ) (LIVE OR DIE USA)
Owner(s): S A (Skye) Bond
Breeder(s): G W (Greg) Brodie
|2
|JOHNNY DISCO
|Fr5
|5
|Ross Ashby
|Mark Purdon
|1.30
|$ 8.70
|3WE L1W OTM 4
|3
|THREE BLIND MICE NZ
|Fr7
|7
|Barry Howlett
|Gary Hall Jnr
|4.20
|$ 17.10
|3WM L1W 2
|4
|MAXIMUM DEMAND
|Fr9
|9
|Kevin Egerton-Green
|Chris Voak
|4.40
|$ 119.60
|RAS INC 9
|5
|ARGYLE RED
|Fr1
|1
|Robert MacDonald
|Todd McCarthy
|7.50
|$ 2.50 fav
|PRBT GS L 1
|6
|JAXON FELLA
|Sr2
|11
|Matthew Scott
|James MacDonald
|8.50
|$ 73.70
|5 SFTR
|7
|FERNLEIGH REBEL NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Clinton Hall
|Shannon Suvaljko
|8.90
|$ 33.70
|6
|8
|RED SALUTE
|Sr3
|13
|Ross Olivieri
|Kerryn Manning
|13.20
|$ 39.90
|8
|9
|BETTOR REWARD
|Fr6
|6
|Justin Prentice
|Chris Lewis
|13.20
|$ 10.90
|RAS W3
|10
|SOKYS BIGBULLET
|Fr2
|2
|Tony Svilicich
|Kim Prentice
|20.30
|$ 3.80
|GS L1W W1 3WL
|11
|JOHNNY FOX NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Alford
|28.60
|$ 17.20
|HOSU GS W2 3WLT
|12
|OHOKA DARCY NZ
|Sr1
|10
|Nathan Turvey
|Marcus Miller
|97.20
|$ 8.70
|3 B WI
|Scratchings
|WEBB ELLIS NZ
|12
|BHAGWAN
|14
|Track Rating: GOOD
|Gross Time: 2:33:5
|Mile Rate: 1:56:0
|Lead Time: 36.8
|First Quarter: 30.4
|Second Quarter: 29.3
|Third Quarter: 27.9
|Fourth Quarter: 29.1
|Margins: 1.3m x 2.9m
Group 1 $125,000 Westral Mares Classic
Ideal Alice gets a deserved win in the Gr. 1 Westral Mares Classic.
|4
|6:52pm
|WESTRAL MARES CLASSIC MS PACE (SKY 1)
|2536M
|$125,000 Mares. M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|IDEAL ALICE NZ
|Sr2
|11
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|$ 13.70
|5
|BAY/BROWN MARE 7 by AMERICAN IDEAL USA out of BONSOIR (NZ) (ARMBRO OPERATIVE USA)
Owner(s): P M (Phil) Cook
Breeder(s): Philadelphia Racing Ltd
|2
|AMERETTO
|Fr5
|5
|Kerryn Manning
|Kerryn Manning
|HD
|$ 2.70 fav
|2
|3
|QUITE A DELIGHT NZ
|Sr3
|12
|Justin Prentice
|Chris Alford
|4.3m
|$ 67.90
|7
|4
|EDEN FRANCO NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Colin Brown
|Colin Brown
|5.2m
|$ 4.90
|1
|5
|A PICCADILLY PRINCESS NZ
|Sr1
|10
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|8.2m
|$ 3.00
|3
|6
|DONEGAL RUNDLESCREEK NZ
|Fr7
|7
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|8.8m
|$ 95.80
|9
|7
|SHES ARTFUL NZ
|Fr9
|13
|Bruce Stanley
|Chris Voak
|16.8m
|$ 161.50
|11
|8
|MAJOR REALITY NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Justin Prentice
|Justin Prentice
|22.2m
|$ 10.00
|4
|9
|MY RONA GOLD NZ
|Fr6
|6
|S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|Lauren Tritton
|29.5m
|$ 158.70
|12
|10
|TRICKY STYX NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Jesse Moore
|Aiden De Campo
|30.2m
|$ 70.60
|10
|11
|SHEER ROCKNROLL
|Fr3
|3
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Lewis
|31.7m
|$ 27.90
|8
|12
|BETTOR BE SUPREME NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Barry Howlett
|Dylan Egerton-Green
|39.9m
|$ 86.80
|6
|Scratchings
|DODOLICIOUS
|9
|SARAH GOODY
|14
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 3:02:0
|Mile Rate: 1:55:5
|Lead Time: 64.9
|First Quarter: 30.5
|Second Quarter: 29.2
|Third Quarter: 28.8
|Fourth Quarter: 28.6
|Margins: HD x 3.7m
Ideal Alice NZ, Race 4 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017
Dior Mia More, Race 3 Gloucester Part, Inter Dominion 2017
|3
|6:22pm
|RETRAVISION INVITATION LADIES DRIVERS MARES MS PACE
|2130M
|$14,000 Mares. M0 To M2. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|DIOR MIA MORE
|Fr1
|1
|Annie Belton
|Kiara Davies
|$ 1.50 fav
|1
|BAY MARE 5 by TINTIN IN AMERICA NZ out of I AM SPECIAL (LIVE OR DIE USA)
Owner(s): C Belton, A E Belton
Breeder(s): B S R (Brett) Coffey
|2
|BETTOR BLING
|Sr1
|10
|Callan Suvaljko
|Kristy Sheehy
|1.6m
|$ 8.00
|3
|3
|MADAME MEILLAND
|Fr9
|9
|Ross Olivieri
|Jocelyn Young
|15.1m
|$ 9.60
|6
|4
|CHEVRONS CHAMPION NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Nathan Turvey
|Lauren Jones
|18.0m
|$ 8.30
|2
|5
|TAJIES GIRL
|Fr5
|5
|Kevin Keys
|Rebecca Bartley
|18.6m
|$ 77.60
|7
|6
|ITS MY LUCKNOW
|Fr2
|11
|Sarah Suvaljko
|Deni Roberts
|21.0m
|$ 43.90
|5
|7
|SEA ME SMILE
|Fr7
|7
|Debra Lewis
|Kerryn Manning
|22.8m
|$ 33.70
|9
|8
|PARISIAN PARTYGIRL
|Fr3
|3
|Bernard James
|Hannah Miller
|28.0m
|$ 17.50
|8
|9
|SHES TURBO CHARGED NZ
|Fr6
|6
|Courtney Burch
|Courtney Burch
|32.1m
|$ 37.90
|4
|10
|C C CHEVRON NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Matthew Scott
|Lauren Tritton
|32.2m
|$ 30.50
|10
|Scratchings
|SHES ARTFUL NZ
|2
|ALFA QUEEN
|12
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 2:33:1
|Mile Rate: 1:55:7
|Lead Time: 36.1
|First Quarter: 30.4
|Second Quarter: 29.8
|Third Quarter: 29.3
|Fourth Quarter: 27.5
|Margins: 1.6m x 13.5m
|2
|5:52pm
|SKY RACING DRIVERS SERIES HEAT 3 MS PACE (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$25,000 M0 To M2. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|SKIPPY RASCAL NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Callan Suvaljko
|James MacDonald
|$ 7.70
|GS 3 SWAB
|BROWN GELDING 8 by LIVE OR DIE USA out of ROYAL RASCAL (NZ) (MAN AROUND TOWN USA)
Owner(s): E J & H M Anderson Nominees Pty Ltd
Breeder(s): M R Herman, M S Herman
|2
|SIMBA BROMAC NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Nathan Turvey
|Ryan Warwick
|1.30
|$ 4.50 fav
|GS L 1
|3
|WRAPPERS DELIGHT
|Sr3
|12
|Ross Olivieri
|Marcus Miller
|2.60
|$ 12.70
|W1 3WML
|4
|CARTER MICHEAL NZ
|Fr7
|7
|Nathan Turvey
|Chris Voak
|2.90
|$ 9.80
|RES W2 3WLT
|5
|ACE BROMAC NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Kyle Harper
|Chris Lewis
|8.00
|$ 18.20
|RAS W3 3WLT
|6
|CHAR DO NEIGH NZ
|Fr5
|5
|Skye Bond
|Kerryn Manning
|8.30
|$ 91.10
|RAS C 7
|7
|YOUR EXCUSED
|Sr2
|11
|Bob Mellsop
|Chris Alford
|8.90
|$ 27.50
|3WE RP 5
|8
|ABRAXAS BLUES
|Fr9
|9
|Kim Prentice
|Gary Hall Jnr
|10.60
|$ 11.50
|PRBT 8 RAS
|9
|MIGHTY MR SHARKEY NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Skye Bond
|Shannon Suvaljko
|11.20
|$ 7.40
|GS 3WE L1W 2
|10
|BRONZE SEEKER NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Peter Anderson
|Mark Purdon
|14.40
|$ 10.40
|GS 6
|11
|WARDAN EXPRESS
|Fr6
|6
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|24.20
|$ 5.10
|GS L1W OTE 4
|12
|LISHARRY NZ
|Sr1
|10
|Peter Anderson
|Kim Prentice
|34.00
|$ 37.70
|B WI 9
|Scratchings
|SIGHTSEEING ANVIL NZ
|13
|BHAGWAN
|14
|Track Rating: GOOD
|Gross Time: 2:32:5
|Mile Rate: 1:55:2
|Lead Time: 36.5
|First Quarter: 29.3
|Second Quarter: 29.3
|Third Quarter: 28.1
|Fourth Quarter: 29.3
|Margins: 1.3m x 1.3m
Group 2 $50,000 Binshaw Classic
Aussie Delight wins the first race on the program, the Princi Butchers Binshaw Pace at Gr. 2 level!
|1
|5:22pm
|PRINCI BUTCHERS BINSHAW MS PACE (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$50,000 RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|AUSSIE DELIGHT
|Fr4
|4
|Garry Butler
|Chris Alford
|$ 31.50
|4
|BAY GELDING 6 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of TEXAN COWGIRL (FAKE LEFT USA)
Owner(s): J D Bickers, K Bickers, D W Worrall, K R Worrall, T Bickers, T Bickers
Breeder(s): J D (Dene) Bickers
|2
|KHUN RATHA
|Fr7
|7
|Andrew De Campo
|Michael Grantham
|HD
|$ 96.90
|7
|3
|LIVURA NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Nathan Turvey
|Nathan Turvey
|5.7m
|$ 10.70
|W3
|4
|THEREUGO
|Sr2
|11
|Kyle Harper
|Kyle Harper
|7.8m
|$ 6.40
|W1
|5
|AUCTIONEERS ELSU
|Fr1
|1
|Sarah Suvaljko
|Jocelyn Young
|9.0m
|$ 8.60
|3
|6
|TALKTOMEURMATTJESTY NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Barry Howlett
|Chris Lewis
|10.2m
|$ 2.00 fav
|1
|7
|ADDFUELTOFIRE
|Sr1
|10
|Linley Voak
|Chris Voak
|11.1m
|$ 35.10
|5
|8
|ASSASSINATOR
|Fr9
|9
|Ross Olivieri
|Shannon Suvaljko
|13.3m
|$ 83.00
|6
|9
|BRAEVIEW BOMBER
|Sr3
|12
|Glenn Elliott
|Gary Hall Jnr
|14.8m
|$ 87.80
|W2
|10
|THE TRILOGY NZ
|Fr6
|6
|Kristian Hawkins
|Kristian Hawkins
|15.7m
|$ 35.90
|W4
|11
|MARY CATHERINE
|Fr3
|3
|Andrew De Campo
|Aiden De Campo
|16.2m
|$ 5.30
|2
|12
|CHANGE OF ADDRESS
|Fr5
|5
|Craig Abercromby
|Callan Suvaljko
|38.4m
|$ 91.50
|9
|Scratchings
|ROBERT THE BRUCE NZ
|13
|CAPTAIN PROUD
|14
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 2:32:5
|Mile Rate: 1:55:2
|Lead Time: 37.4
|First Quarter: 28.6
|Second Quarter: 29.4
|Third Quarter: 27.6
|Fourth Quarter: 29.5
|Margins: HD x 5.2m