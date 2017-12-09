Day At The Track

Lazarus is your Inter Dominion Champion!

02:27 AM 09 Dec 2017 NZDT
Lazarus, harness racing Ideal Alice, harness racing Kiara Davies and Dior Mia More, harness racing James MacDonald and Skippy Rascal, harness racing Aussie Delight, harness racing
Lazarus is your 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion Champion!
Gloucester Park Photo
Ideal Alice gets a deserved win in the Gr. 1 Westral Mares Classic
Gloucester Park Photo
Kiara Davies and Dior Mia More
Gloucester Park Photo
James MacDonald and Skippy Rascal
Gloucester Park Photo
Aussie Delight wins the first race on the program, the Princi Butchers Binshaw Pace at Gr. 2 level!
Gloucester Park Photo
Champion New Zealand pacer Lazarus has won the harness racing A$1.1 million (NZ$1.2 million) Tabtouch Inter Dominion final at Gloucester Park in Perth on Friday night (Saturday morning NZ Time).

The two-time New Zealand Trotting Cup winner was too tough from the parked position and beat home Chicago Bull and Tiger Tara.

Lazarus' victory was the second win in the race in as many years for the training partnership of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, who won the race with Smolda in 2016.

Purdon told Sky Racing after the win that Lazarus was the best horse he’d ever put a bridal on.

“He’s a champion and I don’t call many of them champions, but this horse is,” Purdon said.

“It was a great feeling, when you’ve got a horse like this it comes with a lot of pressure too — it’s a relief.”

Hall of Fame racing legend Fred Kersley was in awe of the remarkable horse that now sports a record of 33 wins from 39 starts — placing in the other seven.

“He’s a dominant horse ... he’s just outstanding,” Kersley said.

“He made it look easy. He went to the line comfortably.

“They could have gone another lap and they wouldn’t have caught him.”

The honour roll of past Inter Dominion winners reads like a who's who of racing but perhaps the greatest name of them all and certainly the greatest to have graced the track at Gloucester Park was Im Themightyquinn, winner of the 2011, 2012 and 2013 Inter Dominion Championships.By 

By Mat Kermeen

Group 1 $1.1 Million TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final

6 8:00pm TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION GRAND FINAL (SKY 1) 2936M
$1,100,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 LAZARUS NZ      Fr2 2 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon   $ 1.90 fav  2
  BAY HORSE 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of BETHANY (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ) 
Owner(s): G J Kennard, P I Kennard, T G Casey, K J Riseley 
Breeder(s): G Chin, Studholme Bloodstock Limited
2 CHICAGO BULL NZ      Sr1 10 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 4.1m $ 4.70   3
3 TIGER TARA NZ      Fr1 1 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 5.7m $ 7.20   1
4 VULTAN TIN      Fr3 3 Phil Costello Chris Voak 6.0m $ 85.60   5
5 GALACTIC STAR NZ      Fr5 5 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 7.6m $ 90.70   7
6 SOHO TRIBECA      Fr4 4 Kim Prentice Kim Prentice 9.1m $ 8.20   6
7 LENNYTHESHARK      Fr6 6 David Aiken Chris Alford 9.2m $ 11.00   4
8 SHANDALE NZ      Fr8 8 Mike Reed Shannon Suvaljko 11.5m $ 142.50   9
9 SAN CARLO      Fr7 7 Stephen O'Donoghue Rebecca Bartley 14.7m $ 46.50   8
10 HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ      Fr9 9 Mark Purdon Chris Lewis 16.4m $ 25.50   W1
Scratchings
 
OHOKA PUNTER NZ 11
DEVENDRA 12
MAJOR CROCKER 13
THE BUCKET LIST NZ 14
Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:34:5 Mile Rate: 1:57:6 Lead Time: 99.9
First Quarter: 30.3 Second Quarter: 29.7 Third Quarter: 27.4 Fourth Quarter: 27.2
Margins: 4.1m x 1.6m
 
Lazarus NZ, Inter Dominion Grand Final 2017
 
 
Group 2 $35,000 TABtouch Inter Dominion Consolation
 
8 9:05pm TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION CONSOLATION (SKY 1) 2936M
$35,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 THE BUCKET LIST NZ      Fr6 6 Michael Brennan Michael Grantham   $ 4.70   10
  BAY GELDING 8 by CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ out of SADDLE RIDGE USA (ARTSPLACE (US)) 
Owner(s): D T Roberts, D P Skelton, M J Harding, G S Black, P J Skelton, S L Beven, B J Anderson, G A Skelton, K L Grantham, M P Young 
Breeder(s): Bruce Carter Bloodstock Ltd, R C Johnson
2 OHOKA PUNTER NZ      Fr7 7 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 3.0m $ 6.80   1
3 MAJORDAN      Fr4 4 Kevin Pizzuto Chris Alford 10.2m $ 27.70   8
4 MAJOR CROCKER      Sr1 10 Vince Vallelonga Mark Purdon 13.0m $ 4.10 fav  2
5 SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ      Fr8 8 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 13.4m $ 30.50   7
6 JAMBIANI      Fr2 2 Ross Olivieri Chris Voak 15.7m $ 7.70   5
7 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ      Fr1 1 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 17.8m $ 5.00   3
8 CUT FOR AN ACE      Fr9 9 Michael Brennan Kerryn Manning 18.6m $ 44.70   9
9 EGODAN      Fr5 5 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 42.9m $ 46.90   4
10 DEVENDRA      Fr3 3 Todd Rattray Todd Rattray 48.2m $ 7.40   6
Scratchings
 
MOTU PREMIER NZ 11
CODE BLACK NZ 12
MR MOJITO NZ 13
AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA 14
Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:32:5 Mile Rate: 1:56:5 Lead Time: 96.5
First Quarter: 29.2 Second Quarter: 28.5 Third Quarter: 28.4 Fourth Quarter: 29.9
Margins: 3.0m x 7.1m
 
The Bucket List NZ, Race 8 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017
 
 
 
Group 1 $200,000 Retravision Golden Nugget Championship
 
7 8:30pm RETRAVISION GOLDEN NUGGET (SKY 1) 2536M
$200,000 RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 ULTIMATE MACHETE NZ      Fr1 1 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon   $ 1.10 fav  1
  BAY/BROWN COLT 4 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of REALITY CHECK (NZ) (ARMBRO OPERATIVE USA) 
Owner(s): G J Kennard, P I Kennard, G R Douglas, K J Riseley, P J Creighton, M C Creighton 
Breeder(s): K J Walsh, G P Walsh
2 MACZAFFAIR NZ      Fr6 6 Mike Reed Shannon Suvaljko 2.4m $ 91.60   3
3 HERRICK ROOSEVELT NZ      Sr1 10 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 3.9m $ 11.60   5
4 MOTU METEOR NZ      Fr4 4 Kerryn Manning Kerryn Manning 6.5m $ 16.60   4
5 VAMPIRO NZ      Fr2 2 Skye Bond Todd McCarthy 7.7m $ 56.20   8
6 ROCKNROLL LINCOLN NZ      Sr3 12 Justin Prentice Justin Prentice 8.0m $ 87.00   7
7 HANDSANDWHEELS      Fr5 5 Andrew De Campo Aiden De Campo 9.2m $ 39.10   12
8 ROCK DIAMONDS NZ      Sr2 11 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 10.1m $ 33.00   2
9 SPACE JUNK      Fr3 3 Ross Olivieri Chris Voak 10.7m $ 35.60   9
10 IM ROCKARIA      Fr8 8 Michael Brennan Chris Alford 12.3m $ 73.40   6
11 OUR ZAK WHITBY      Fr9 9 Edwin Dewar Chris Lewis 14.5m $ 113.30   11
12 TISADREAM NZ      Fr7 7 Andrew De Campo Nathan Turvey 14.9m $ 84.20   10
Scratchings
 
MIGHTY MR SHARKEY NZ 13
WRAPPERS DELIGHT 14
Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:05:4 Mile Rate: 1:57:6 Lead Time: 67.8
First Quarter: 31.2 Second Quarter: 30 Third Quarter: 28.8 Fourth Quarter: 27.6
Margins: 2.4m x 1.4m
 
 
Ultimate Machete NZ, Golden Nugget 2017
 
 

 

Courage Tells NZ, Race 5 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017

5 7:22pm SLATER GARTRELL DRIVERS SERIES HEAT 4 MS PACE (SKY 1) 2130M
$25,000 M1 To M3. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 COURAGE TELLS NZ      Fr8 8 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick   $ 114.50   RAS INC 7 SWAB
  BROWN GELDING 10 by COURAGE UNDER FIRE NZ out of TELLALIE (NZ) (LIVE OR DIE USA) 
Owner(s): S A (Skye) Bond 
Breeder(s): G W (Greg) Brodie
2 JOHNNY DISCO      Fr5 5 Ross Ashby Mark Purdon 1.30 $ 8.70   3WE L1W OTM 4
3 THREE BLIND MICE NZ      Fr7 7 Barry Howlett Gary Hall Jnr 4.20 $ 17.10   3WM L1W 2
4 MAXIMUM DEMAND      Fr9 9 Kevin Egerton-Green Chris Voak 4.40 $ 119.60   RAS INC 9
5 ARGYLE RED      Fr1 1 Robert MacDonald Todd McCarthy 7.50 $ 2.50 fav  PRBT GS L 1
6 JAXON FELLA      Sr2 11 Matthew Scott James MacDonald 8.50 $ 73.70   5 SFTR
7 FERNLEIGH REBEL NZ      Fr4 4 Clinton Hall Shannon Suvaljko 8.90 $ 33.70   6
8 RED SALUTE      Sr3 13 Ross Olivieri Kerryn Manning 13.20 $ 39.90   8
9 BETTOR REWARD      Fr6 6 Justin Prentice Chris Lewis 13.20 $ 10.90   RAS W3
10 SOKYS BIGBULLET      Fr2 2 Tony Svilicich Kim Prentice 20.30 $ 3.80   GS L1W W1 3WL
11 JOHNNY FOX NZ      Fr3 3 Ross Olivieri Chris Alford 28.60 $ 17.20   HOSU GS W2 3WLT
12 OHOKA DARCY NZ      Sr1 10 Nathan Turvey Marcus Miller 97.20 $ 8.70   3 B WI
Scratchings
 
WEBB ELLIS NZ 12
BHAGWAN 14
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:33:5 Mile Rate: 1:56:0 Lead Time: 36.8
First Quarter: 30.4 Second Quarter: 29.3 Third Quarter: 27.9 Fourth Quarter: 29.1
Margins: 1.3m x 2.9m
 
Courage Tells NZ, Race 5 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017
 
 

 

Group 1 $125,000 Westral Mares Classic

 

Ideal Alice gets a deserved win in the Gr. 1 Westral Mares Classic.

 

4 6:52pm WESTRAL MARES CLASSIC MS PACE (SKY 1) 2536M
$125,000 Mares. M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 IDEAL ALICE NZ      Sr2 11 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr   $ 13.70   5
  BAY/BROWN MARE 7 by AMERICAN IDEAL USA out of BONSOIR (NZ) (ARMBRO OPERATIVE USA) 
Owner(s): P M (Phil) Cook 
Breeder(s): Philadelphia Racing Ltd
2 AMERETTO      Fr5 5 Kerryn Manning Kerryn Manning HD $ 2.70 fav  2
3 QUITE A DELIGHT NZ      Sr3 12 Justin Prentice Chris Alford 4.3m $ 67.90   7
4 EDEN FRANCO NZ      Fr1 1 Colin Brown Colin Brown 5.2m $ 4.90   1
5 A PICCADILLY PRINCESS NZ      Sr1 10 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon 8.2m $ 3.00   3
6 DONEGAL RUNDLESCREEK NZ      Fr7 7 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 8.8m $ 95.80   9
7 SHES ARTFUL NZ      Fr9 13 Bruce Stanley Chris Voak 16.8m $ 161.50   11
8 MAJOR REALITY NZ      Fr2 2 Justin Prentice Justin Prentice 22.2m $ 10.00   4
9 MY RONA GOLD NZ      Fr6 6 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 29.5m $ 158.70   12
10 TRICKY STYX NZ      Fr8 8 Jesse Moore Aiden De Campo 30.2m $ 70.60   10
11 SHEER ROCKNROLL      Fr3 3 Ross Olivieri Chris Lewis 31.7m $ 27.90   8
12 BETTOR BE SUPREME NZ      Fr4 4 Barry Howlett Dylan Egerton-Green 39.9m $ 86.80   6
Scratchings
 
DODOLICIOUS 9
SARAH GOODY 14
Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:02:0 Mile Rate: 1:55:5 Lead Time: 64.9
First Quarter: 30.5 Second Quarter: 29.2 Third Quarter: 28.8 Fourth Quarter: 28.6
Margins: HD x 3.7m
 

Ideal Alice NZ, Race 4 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017

 

Dior Mia More, Race 3 Gloucester Part, Inter Dominion 2017

3 6:22pm RETRAVISION INVITATION LADIES DRIVERS MARES MS PACE 2130M
$14,000 Mares. M0 To M2. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 DIOR MIA MORE      Fr1 1 Annie Belton Kiara Davies   $ 1.50 fav  1
  BAY MARE 5 by TINTIN IN AMERICA NZ out of I AM SPECIAL (LIVE OR DIE USA) 
Owner(s): C Belton, A E Belton 
Breeder(s): B S R (Brett) Coffey
2 BETTOR BLING      Sr1 10 Callan Suvaljko Kristy Sheehy 1.6m $ 8.00   3
3 MADAME MEILLAND      Fr9 9 Ross Olivieri Jocelyn Young 15.1m $ 9.60   6
4 CHEVRONS CHAMPION NZ      Fr8 8 Nathan Turvey Lauren Jones 18.0m $ 8.30   2
5 TAJIES GIRL      Fr5 5 Kevin Keys Rebecca Bartley 18.6m $ 77.60   7
6 ITS MY LUCKNOW      Fr2 11 Sarah Suvaljko Deni Roberts 21.0m $ 43.90   5
7 SEA ME SMILE      Fr7 7 Debra Lewis Kerryn Manning 22.8m $ 33.70   9
8 PARISIAN PARTYGIRL      Fr3 3 Bernard James Hannah Miller 28.0m $ 17.50   8
9 SHES TURBO CHARGED NZ      Fr6 6 Courtney Burch Courtney Burch 32.1m $ 37.90   4
10 C C CHEVRON NZ      Fr4 4 Matthew Scott Lauren Tritton 32.2m $ 30.50   10
Scratchings
 
SHES ARTFUL NZ 2
ALFA QUEEN 12
Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:33:1 Mile Rate: 1:55:7 Lead Time: 36.1
First Quarter: 30.4 Second Quarter: 29.8 Third Quarter: 29.3 Fourth Quarter: 27.5
Margins: 1.6m x 13.5m
 
Dior Mia More, Race 3 Gloucester Part, Inter Dominion 2017
 

 

 

2 5:52pm SKY RACING DRIVERS SERIES HEAT 3 MS PACE (SKY 1) 2130M
$25,000 M0 To M2. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 SKIPPY RASCAL NZ      Fr1 1 Callan Suvaljko James MacDonald   $ 7.70   GS 3 SWAB
  BROWN GELDING 8 by LIVE OR DIE USA out of ROYAL RASCAL (NZ) (MAN AROUND TOWN USA) 
Owner(s): E J & H M Anderson Nominees Pty Ltd 
Breeder(s): M R Herman, M S Herman
2 SIMBA BROMAC NZ      Fr3 3 Nathan Turvey Ryan Warwick 1.30 $ 4.50 fav  GS L 1
3 WRAPPERS DELIGHT      Sr3 12 Ross Olivieri Marcus Miller 2.60 $ 12.70   W1 3WML
4 CARTER MICHEAL NZ      Fr7 7 Nathan Turvey Chris Voak 2.90 $ 9.80   RES W2 3WLT
5 ACE BROMAC NZ      Fr8 8 Kyle Harper Chris Lewis 8.00 $ 18.20   RAS W3 3WLT
6 CHAR DO NEIGH NZ      Fr5 5 Skye Bond Kerryn Manning 8.30 $ 91.10   RAS C 7
7 YOUR EXCUSED      Sr2 11 Bob Mellsop Chris Alford 8.90 $ 27.50   3WE RP 5
8 ABRAXAS BLUES      Fr9 9 Kim Prentice Gary Hall Jnr 10.60 $ 11.50   PRBT 8 RAS
9 MIGHTY MR SHARKEY NZ      Fr4 4 Skye Bond Shannon Suvaljko 11.20 $ 7.40   GS 3WE L1W 2
10 BRONZE SEEKER NZ      Fr2 2 Peter Anderson Mark Purdon 14.40 $ 10.40   GS 6
11 WARDAN EXPRESS      Fr6 6 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 24.20 $ 5.10   GS L1W OTE 4
12 LISHARRY NZ      Sr1 10 Peter Anderson Kim Prentice 34.00 $ 37.70   B WI 9
Scratchings
 
SIGHTSEEING ANVIL NZ 13
BHAGWAN 14
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:32:5 Mile Rate: 1:55:2 Lead Time: 36.5
First Quarter: 29.3 Second Quarter: 29.3 Third Quarter: 28.1 Fourth Quarter: 29.3
Margins: 1.3m x 1.3m
 
Skippy Rascal NZ, Race 2 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017
 
 
 
 

Group 2 $50,000 Binshaw Classic

Aussie Delight wins the first race on the program, the Princi Butchers Binshaw Pace at Gr. 2 level!

1 5:22pm PRINCI BUTCHERS BINSHAW MS PACE (SKY 1) 2130M
$50,000 RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 AUSSIE DELIGHT      Fr4 4 Garry Butler Chris Alford   $ 31.50   4
  BAY GELDING 6 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of TEXAN COWGIRL (FAKE LEFT USA) 
Owner(s): J D Bickers, K Bickers, D W Worrall, K R Worrall, T Bickers, T Bickers 
Breeder(s): J D (Dene) Bickers
2 KHUN RATHA      Fr7 7 Andrew De Campo Michael Grantham HD $ 96.90   7
3 LIVURA NZ      Fr8 8 Nathan Turvey Nathan Turvey 5.7m $ 10.70   W3
4 THEREUGO      Sr2 11 Kyle Harper Kyle Harper 7.8m $ 6.40   W1
5 AUCTIONEERS ELSU      Fr1 1 Sarah Suvaljko Jocelyn Young 9.0m $ 8.60   3
6 TALKTOMEURMATTJESTY NZ      Fr2 2 Barry Howlett Chris Lewis 10.2m $ 2.00 fav  1
7 ADDFUELTOFIRE      Sr1 10 Linley Voak Chris Voak 11.1m $ 35.10   5
8 ASSASSINATOR      Fr9 9 Ross Olivieri Shannon Suvaljko 13.3m $ 83.00   6
9 BRAEVIEW BOMBER      Sr3 12 Glenn Elliott Gary Hall Jnr 14.8m $ 87.80   W2
10 THE TRILOGY NZ      Fr6 6 Kristian Hawkins Kristian Hawkins 15.7m $ 35.90   W4
11 MARY CATHERINE      Fr3 3 Andrew De Campo Aiden De Campo 16.2m $ 5.30   2
12 CHANGE OF ADDRESS      Fr5 5 Craig Abercromby Callan Suvaljko 38.4m $ 91.50   9
Scratchings
 
ROBERT THE BRUCE NZ 13
CAPTAIN PROUD 14
Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:32:5 Mile Rate: 1:55:2 Lead Time: 37.4
First Quarter: 28.6 Second Quarter: 29.4 Third Quarter: 27.6 Fourth Quarter: 29.5
Margins: HD x 5.2m
 
Aussie Delight, Race 1 Gloucester Park, Inter Dominion 2017
 
 
 
