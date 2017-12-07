Day At The Track

InterDoms - Prentice primed

04:00 PM 07 Dec 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Soho Tribeca,Harness racing
Soho Tribeca
Gloucester Park

And, to be honest, he was never sure it would come.

When Prentice climbed harness racing’s Mt Everest to win the 2003 Christchurch Inter Dominion, he never thought he would experience that buzz again.

Nor did he think he’d get another horse as good, let alone better than, Baltic Eagle.

Now he’s done one and could do the other.

Soho Tribeca has been THE find of this Perth Inter Dominion series.

As exciting as looked in the lead-up races, Prentice he is more confident now than he was before the series started of actually winning the final.

“You think they’ll measure-up, especially the way he and Chicago Bull had been going and the times they were running, but you’ve never truly sure until you race the best,” he said.

“That’s why that first heat when we took on Lazarus was so important. I was probably more relieved than excited to win it.

“Just the way he did it so easily, enen though he had the draw and got to the front. It showed everyone he was as good as we think he is.”

Soho Tribeca then posted a cosy second-round heat win at Bunbury before a second to emerging Victorian star San Carlo after he had to sit parked last Friday night.

“He’s come through the heats really well and I wasn’t at all disappointed he got beaten the other night,” Prentice said.

“I never doubted he’d cope with the three runs in a week to qualify and that’s how it’s turned out. He’s been great since and his work was outstanding earlier this week.”

Prentice concedes the draw has set him a challenge.

“You see barrier four and think ‘you beauty’, but then you see Tiger Tara in one, Lazarus in two and Chicago Bull in 10 (inside back row) and four starts to look a lot worse,” he said.

“But I’ve got a horse at his top and he’s very versatile. Sure I’d love to have drawn to lead like Tiger Tara has, but if it’s a hotly contested race, which these races usually are, then everyone should get their chance.

“My fella is tough, but he’s got good point-to-point speed as well.”

So who is the horse to beat?

“Lazarus, obviously,” Prentice said. “But it won’t be easy for him if he’s got to do most of the work. He’s a great horse, no doubt about it, but this track is a real leveller if you’re off the marker pegs the whole way.

“Chicago Bull looks dangerous from his draw. Sure he’s going to need luck, but it looks like he’s going to get the easy run in behind Tiger Tara.”

Beyond the final, Prentice is set to chase all the big races this season.

“Yes, we’ll be going to races like the Hunter Cup and Miracle Mile,” he said. “I still think he’s on the improve and he’s going to get better and better for competing in these big races.”
 

Adam Hamilton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Enhance Your Mind wins $25,000 Open
07-Dec-2017 18:12 PM NZDT
Mydelight Bluechip plows to victory
07-Dec-2017 18:12 PM NZDT
Mel Mara, Christen Me N head Preferred
07-Dec-2017 14:12 PM NZDT
ARCI Model Rules Committee meets this week
07-Dec-2017 14:12 PM NZDT
Wind Of The North gets a front end win
07-Dec-2017 14:12 PM NZDT
Post Time award nominations show
07-Dec-2017 14:12 PM NZDT
George Reider expecting things to heat up
07-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News