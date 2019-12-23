International Champion to Dublin Valley Farms

Sweden Cup Champion and European season’s leader Volstead 1:51.3f will stand his inaugural North American season in Ohio at Dublin Valley Farms for a stud fee of $4,500.

An imposing individual, the impressive son of Cantab Hall stands 16.2 hands at the shoulder. Bred in the USA, Volstead is a European Group 1 winning stallion, defeating Elitloppet winners Ringostarr Treb and Magic Tonight on multiple occasions.

The winner of 23 races and US$773,903 (converted), Volstead is from the Yankee Glide mare Madame Volo and hails from a contemporary family packed with World Champions, fast-record stakes winners and solid money earners.

Volstead was very competitive at the highest levels of European trotting sport. From ages four through seven he averaged well over $170,000 per season during his four influential years, winning and/or placing in Group 1 and Group 2 events annually.

Testimonial from 2001 Hambletonian winner and one of Sweden’s leading trainers STEFAN “Tarzan” MELANDER;

"The reason I bought Volstead as a yearling was his great conformation and excellent pedigree by Cantab Hall from a Yankee Glide mare with a tremendous pedigree of stakes winners and race horses. Volstead was very fast right from the beginning when we started training him and was a very, very strong horse. Volstead could race on the outside the whole race if it was a distance race or a mile race...it didn’t matter and he could still win when racing outside the entire race. I love Volstead very much and have retained breedings to breed my own mares in the USA as I can see Volstead within the next 5 years becoming highly successful and one of the top trotting stallions in the world."

Thank you, Stefan Melander

There has been spectacular support for Volstead in his first season at Stud Down Under

Volstead, the Group One winning son of Cantab Hall has proven very popular with top end breeders Down Under, especially those looking for the same sireline as Father Patrick in a chilled semen option.

Haras des Trotteurs Principal Pat Driscoll is delighted with Australasian Harness Racing Breeders response to the stud’s shuttled international stallion Volstead and is particularly proud to be also exporting his frozen semen from Australia to Europe, which is a first for a trotting stallion Down Under .

Volstead‘s semen has been frozen at Haras des Trotteurs, quarantine stud facilities at Ballarat for export to Europe to meet demand there, before the stallion returns to the US in late January. And the stallion’s excellent fertility has contributed to outstanding freezing results.

Hopefully other studs can follow this practise said Driscoll, which has now overcome one of the biggest obstacles to shuttling top class trotting stallions Down Under.

Driscoll says that Volstead should serve more than 100 mares between New Zealand and Australia, and with their outstanding pedigrees and quality should get a very good start to his career.

Volstead and Örjan Kihlström after victory in the Sweden Cup

For more information about Volstead, please contact Joseph Yoder at: (330) 473-5863, or Email: info@dublinvalleyfarms.com.

Dublin Valley is located at 3968 Township Road 606, Fredericksburg, Ohio 44627.

