International Drivers Series at Gloucester Park

The harness racing drivers that will compete against World Champion James MacDonald and rising American star Marcus Miller in the International Invitation Drivers Series sponsored by Sky Racing, Slater Gartrell Sports and HRA, have been announced.

The next two Friday nights will see MacDonald and Miller take on some of the best drivers in Australasia when they clash in a four-race series.

Heading the list is Mark Purdon from New Zealand, while from Victoria Chris Alford, Kerryn Manning and Greg Sugars, as well as Todd McCarthy of NSW, will be vying for the lead. The locals will be represented by Chris Lewis, Gary Hall Jr, Ryan Warwick, Kim Prentice and Shannon Suvaljko.

Their statistics speak for themselves, with over 30,000 wins and $130 million in stakes between them.

Chris Alford, a dual Inter Dominion winner, is the only Australian reinsman to drive over 6000 winners, Kerryn Manning has won more races than any other female driver or jockey worldwide. Chris Lewis, last season passed the 5000-winner mark, becoming only the third Australian driver to do so.

Mark Purdon has dominated feature races for the past five years and Greg Sugars has established himself as a leading reinsman in Victoria. Todd McCarthy is the leading NSW Metropolitan driver, while also the reigning Australian Young Driving Champion, after winning the title at Gloucester Park 12 months ago.

Gary Hall Jr holds the record for most number of Grand Circuit winners, including three Inter Dominions. Ryan Warwick is currently challenging Hall in the WA Metropolitan driver’s title, while Suvaljko sits atop the WA state driver’s premiership. Kim Prentice is currently looking for his second Inter Dominion Championship with boom pacer Soho Tribeca after winning in 2003 aboard Baltic Eagle.

The first two races of the International Invitation Drivers Series will take place this Friday night at Gloucester Park in conjunction with the third night of heats of the TABtouch Inter Dominion. The third night of heats is also Gloucester Park’s traditional Italian night with fireworks after the last race.

The final two races of the International Invitation Drivers Series will take place on TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final Night, Friday 8 December.

MacDonald and Miller will also be special guests at the TABtouch Barrier Draw Luncheon at Gloucester Park on Sunday 3 December. Tickets are $120 per person and the special guest acts are Masters of Illusion, Adam and Selina from Australia’s Got Talent.

Details of each event can be found at www.perthinterdominion.com.au

