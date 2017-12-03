Day At The Track

International Drivers Series too close to call

01:55 PM 03 Dec 2017 NZDT
James MacDonald, harness racing
James MacDonald, the current World Champion
Dave Landry Photo

After the first two heats of the International Invitation Drivers Series at Gloucester Park the harness racing contest is too close to call with a three-way tie for top spot between Victorians Greg Sugars and Chris Alford and Western Australian Gary Hall Jnr.

All three drivers have 21 points while another Western Australian in Chris Lewis is on 20 points.

Sponsored by Sky Racing and Slater Gartrell Sports the final two heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Inter Dominion Grand Final night – December 8th.

The opening heat saw a daring drive by Gary Hall Jnr behind Abraxas Blues just fail as he was nailed on the line by Bronze Seeker being driven by Greg Sugars for trainer Peter Anderson. Anderson’s second runner Lisharry was a close-up third with Chris Alford in the cart.

The second heat saw the Colin Brown trained Christian Cullen mare Eden Franco lead throughout for driver Chris Lewis and score comfortably from the Chris Alford reined Madame Meilland and the Gary Hall Jnr driven Ace Bromac.

Visiting North American reinsmen James MacDonald and Marcus Miller found it hard to leave each other’s side finishing sixth and seventh in the opening heat and eleventh and twelfth in the second heat and both finished on eight points at the half-way point.

MacDonald, the current World Champion finished 7th on the $6.00 chance Your Excused in the opening heat and 11th on the $37.50 chance A Boy Named Rosie in the second heat.

Miller, who finished third in the recent World Championships, was 6th on the $92.60 chance Ona Happy Note in the first heat while his drive Extreme Prince at $98.30 suffered an atrial fibrillation in the second heat.

Points Tally

Driver

State

    Ht 1

Ht 2

Ht 3

Ht 4

Total

Chris Alford

Victoria

    10

11

    

21

Greg Sugars

Victoria

    12

 9

    

21

Gary Hall Jnr

WA  

    11

10

    

21

Chris Lewis

WA       

     8

12

    

20

Kerryn Manning

Victoria

     9

 3

    

12

Todd McCarthy

Victoria

     4 

 8

    

12

Kim Prentice

WA

     5

 6

    

11

Ryan Warwick

WA

     2

 7

    

9

James MacDonald

Canada

     6

 2

    

8

Marcus Miller

USA

     7

 1

    

8

Shannon Suvaljko

WA

     3

 5

    

8

Mark Purdon

NZ

     1

 4

    

5

 

Alan Parker

