International Drivers Series too close to call

After the first two heats of the International Invitation Drivers Series at Gloucester Park the harness racing contest is too close to call with a three-way tie for top spot between Victorians Greg Sugars and Chris Alford and Western Australian Gary Hall Jnr.

All three drivers have 21 points while another Western Australian in Chris Lewis is on 20 points.

Sponsored by Sky Racing and Slater Gartrell Sports the final two heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Inter Dominion Grand Final night – December 8th.

The opening heat saw a daring drive by Gary Hall Jnr behind Abraxas Blues just fail as he was nailed on the line by Bronze Seeker being driven by Greg Sugars for trainer Peter Anderson. Anderson’s second runner Lisharry was a close-up third with Chris Alford in the cart.

The second heat saw the Colin Brown trained Christian Cullen mare Eden Franco lead throughout for driver Chris Lewis and score comfortably from the Chris Alford reined Madame Meilland and the Gary Hall Jnr driven Ace Bromac.

Visiting North American reinsmen James MacDonald and Marcus Miller found it hard to leave each other’s side finishing sixth and seventh in the opening heat and eleventh and twelfth in the second heat and both finished on eight points at the half-way point.

MacDonald, the current World Champion finished 7th on the $6.00 chance Your Excused in the opening heat and 11th on the $37.50 chance A Boy Named Rosie in the second heat.

Miller, who finished third in the recent World Championships, was 6th on the $92.60 chance Ona Happy Note in the first heat while his drive Extreme Prince at $98.30 suffered an atrial fibrillation in the second heat.

Points Tally

Driver State Ht 1 Ht 2 Ht 3 Ht 4 Total Chris Alford Victoria 10 11 21 Greg Sugars Victoria 12 9 21 Gary Hall Jnr WA 11 10 21 Chris Lewis WA 8 12 20 Kerryn Manning Victoria 9 3 12 Todd McCarthy Victoria 4 8 12 Kim Prentice WA 5 6 11 Ryan Warwick WA 2 7 9 James MacDonald Canada 6 2 8 Marcus Miller USA 7 1 8 Shannon Suvaljko WA 3 5 8 Mark Purdon NZ 1 4 5

Alan Parker