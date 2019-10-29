International Equine Network launches

Delray Beach, FL - The International Equine Network has launched a unique video/podcast network, featuring live and taped broadcast of domestic and international equestrian events of all breeds.

The International Equine Network (IEN) will feature up to ten different equine programs weekly on its website, www.ientv.org and will also be available for listening on www.Iheartradio.com.

Scott Miller, who works at Sunshine Meadows Equestrian Village in Delray Beach, is the founder of IEN, a project he has worked on for years.

"I was always amazed that there were so many aspects of working with horses," Miller explained. "And I was fortunate to have worked during my career in many different equine disciplines. I wanted to create a network where anyone could watch, listen and learn about all the different types of horse events. There are so many great and wonderful stories about horses and what they can do. There was no single way to watch and learn about them. That's how IEN was conceived."

Miller produces the programing for IEN in his studio at Sunshine Meadows, which is home, during the snowbird season, to more than 1,000 horses at its three facilities. Thoroughbred, Standardbred, Show, Dressage, Jumping, and Pleasure Horse training are all conducted at Sunshine Meadows. Once recorded, the shows are edited and distributed via www.bbsradio.com in California.

The different programs that will be offered include INTERNATIONAL EQUINE REPORT (world equine news), CHUCKKER (Polo), AT THE WIRE (Thoroughbred racing), QUEST FOR GOLD (Equestrian World), FLYING TURNS (Standardbred harness racing), QUARTER TIME (Quarter horse racing), ZERO TO TEN (Dressage), LAST CALL (Auctions/sales), and CHUCK WAGON (what do the top horses and their trainers eat?).

There will also be a FARM OF THE WEEK and EQUESTRIAN OF THE WEEK features, plus the MOVIE OF THE WEEK which will be a different horse-based full-length feature film available to view.

The host for the IEN shows is Les Saltzman, who has been a successful Thoroughbred and Standardbred owner and trainer, Radio Talk Show host, Equisport reporter and national broadcaster.

Also, on the IEN Team is Steve Wolf, internationally known harness racing publicist and marketing guru, former Standardbred breeder, owner, caretaker and currently editor of Harnesslink.com.

He is an inductee of the Harness Racing Hall of Fame as a Communicator. Wolf will be handling the FLYING TURNS show along with doing publicity and marketing for IEN.

"Between the three of us," said Scott Miller, "we have around 120 years of experience in the horse industry. We all started out cleaning stalls and rubbing horses and know the business inside and out. We are excited to see the IEN program take off and plan on providing plenty of equine programing for both the professional and novice horse lovers of all breeds."