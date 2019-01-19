Day At The Track

International Moni book full and closed

12:42 PM 19 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
International Money
International Money

Hanover Shoe Farms announces that first year trotting stallion International Moni's book is full and closed for the 2019 harness racing breeding season.

Hanover and Moni Maker Stable wish to extend their gratitude to all breeders that bought a share in International Moni as well as to those that applied to breed mares to him.

The response to International Moni was truly overwhelming and we regret not being able to accommodate everybody that wished to buy a share or breed to him.

Gunjan Patel

Syndicate Administrator / Social Media Coordinator

Hanover Shoe Farms, Inc.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

International Moni book full and closed
19-Jan-2019 12:01 PM NZDT
Northfield Park cancels Saturday program
19-Jan-2019 12:01 PM NZDT
Brodbar's lifetime achievement recipients
19-Jan-2019 12:01 PM NZDT
Former Gov. Edgar supports horsemen
18-Jan-2019 18:01 PM NZDT
Miller hopes Trolley rolls on
18-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
Franky Provolone taking final bow
18-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
News from New Jersey Sire Stakes
18-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News