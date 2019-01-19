International Moni book full and closed

Hanover Shoe Farms announces that first year trotting stallion International Moni's book is full and closed for the 2019 harness racing breeding season.

Hanover and Moni Maker Stable wish to extend their gratitude to all breeders that bought a share in International Moni as well as to those that applied to breed mares to him.

The response to International Moni was truly overwhelming and we regret not being able to accommodate everybody that wished to buy a share or breed to him.

Gunjan Patel

Syndicate Administrator / Social Media Coordinator

Hanover Shoe Farms, Inc.