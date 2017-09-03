Day At The Track

International Moni takes Simcoe Stakes

02:00 PM 03 Sep 2017 NZST
International Moni is now five for seven this season
New Image Media Photo

CAMPBELLVILLE, September 2 - The regally-bred International Moni showed his grit to win Saturday's $165,838 Simcoe Stakes for harness racing sophomore trotters at Mohawk Racetrack.

A field of 12 three-year-old trotting colts and geldings competed in the annual Grand Circuit event.

International Moni, a son of Love You-Moni Maker, was made the 3/5 favourite and lived up the hype. The Frank Antonacci trainee and driver Scott Zeron got away fifth in the early going, while R First Class pocket-pulled and secured the lead heading to the half.

R First Class posted a half of :57.1 and led into the far turn, while International Moni came first up and grinded his way up to the leader at three-quarters in 1:26.

The stretch drive was a duel between R First Class and International Moni, as neither wanted to give in. At the wire, International Moni prevailed by three-quarters of a length in 1:53.3. Magic Night finished third, while Dunbar Hall was fourth.

"Heading into the first turn I didn't know what was going to happen," said Zeron post-race. "We had a lot of us heading into there, so I just protected my position, was able to control when I came first up with him and he had to work today coming first up and coming home in :27.3, it was big."

Owned and bred by Moni Maker Stable, International Moni is now five for seven this season to bring his career totals to six wins and over $500,000 earned. The Lindy Farms star will now prepare for next Saturday's Canadian Trotting Classic eliminations.

International Moni paid $3.20 to win.

Mark McKelvie

