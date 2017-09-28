Day At The Track

International Trot video: Midnight Hour

10:28 AM 28 Sep 2017 NZDT
Midnight Hour, Harness Racing
Midnight Hour

Yonkers, NY --- As the 2017 International Trot approaches, the SOA of NY and Yonkers Raceway would like harness racing fans to get to know the potential competitors that could be heading state-side to take on the best in the world in the $1 million International Trot.

In the latest video installment, meet Midnight Hour and his connections as they prepare to represent Finland in the 2017 International Trot. Despite knowing that it will be a difficult race, trainer Ossi Nurmonen believes that Midnight Hour’s gate speed will work to his advantage in the U.S.

Stay tuned for more videos on the 2017 International Trot and contenders. Videos produced by Kristin Riise Ødegård.

For more information and news about the International Trot, visit www.internationaltrot.com.


from the SOA of New York 

 
