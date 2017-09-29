International Trot video: On Track Piraten

Yonkers, NY --- As the 2017 Yonkers International Trot at Empire City Casino approaches, the SOA of NY and Yonkers Raceway would like harness racing fans to get to know the potential competitors that could be heading state-side to take on the best in the world in the $1 million International Trot.

In the latest video installment, join On Track Piraten and his connections as they compete in the C. Th. Ericsson Memorial at Solvalla, his final start before heading to the U.S. for his third attempt at the International Trot.

Hear from trainer Hans Strömberg and driver Johnny Takter on why On Track Piraten holds a special place in their hearts and what he brings to the 2017 International Trot.

Stay tuned for more videos on the 2017 International Trot and contenders. Videos produced by Kristin Riise Ødegård.

For more information and news about the International Trot, visit www.internationaltrot.com.





SOA of New York