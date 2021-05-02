Interstate rivals claim $210,000 APG Finals

Expensive Ego was too strong for his rivals in the APG 4YO Final at Tabcorp Park Melton tonight.

Interstate rivals dominated harness racing’s Group 1 Australian Pacing Gold Four-Year-Old Finals at Tabcorp Park Melton tonight.

Leading the way was exciting New South Wales pacer Expensive Ego who lived up to his favouritism to claim the entires/geldings edition.

The son of Rock N Roll Heaven was steered to the front by reinsman Luke McCarthy, and that is where they stayed throughout the $210,000 feature.

Expensive Ego clocked 1:52.1 and spaced his rivals by more than nine metres.

“We didn’t need to break any records we just wanted to get the job done,” said McCarthy.

“I was really happy with him tonight.

“He is a big goofball-gangly-sort-of-fella and is just a cool horse.

“He is still a stallion and is just a pleasure to drive.”

Watch the replay below:

Trained by Belinda McCarthy, Expensive Ego will now be aimed for $250,660 The Rising Sun at Albion Park, Queensland, on July 10.

“He was one of the first horses invited for the race and the owner Jason Grice has accepted the invitation,” said McCarthy.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s Australian Pacing Gold Four-Year-Old Mares’ Final, New South Wales mare Michelle Lee Mac caused an upset at starting odds of $24.

The Dean and Kerry McDowell-trained daughter of Bettors Delight was driven by local reinsman Greg Sugars to secure her second Group 1 win.

Michelle Lee Mac won Bathurst’s Gold Tiara Final as a two-year-old.

Watch the replay below:

By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink