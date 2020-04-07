Day At The Track

Interview with trio of top drivers

03:19 AM 07 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Central Ontario Standardbred Association
Central Ontario Standardbred Association

Mississauga, ON — Sunday evening (April 5) saw another Central Ontario Standardbred Association TV episode featuring host Greg Blanchard and three of this generation’s most accomplished and respected hartness racing catch drivers — Yannick Gingras, Matt Kakaley and Tim Tetrick.

The interview was streamed on COSA TV’s Facebook Page and was produced by Curtis MacDonald’s CUJO Entertainment.

The trio of drivers answered questions from fans, revisited memorable moments and filled the harness racing world in on what they are doing during dark days of racing as racing continues to be suspended across North America due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To read more and watch the episode, click here.

F

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

2YO "baby" races at Olympia of Palm Beach
07-Apr-2020 12:04 PM NZST
Meadowlands Racetrack feeds those in need
07-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
Ohio establishes donation portal
07-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
Grants for Grooms
07-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
Racing reflections with Mike Wilder
07-Apr-2020 04:04 AM NZST
2020 HHYF Summer Events Cancelled
07-Apr-2020 04:04 AM NZST
COVID-19 impact on Yonker's horsemen
06-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News