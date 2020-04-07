Interview with trio of top drivers

Mississauga, ON — Sunday evening (April 5) saw another Central Ontario Standardbred Association TV episode featuring host Greg Blanchard and three of this generation’s most accomplished and respected hartness racing catch drivers — Yannick Gingras, Matt Kakaley and Tim Tetrick.

The interview was streamed on COSA TV’s Facebook Page and was produced by Curtis MacDonald’s CUJO Entertainment.

The trio of drivers answered questions from fans, revisited memorable moments and filled the harness racing world in on what they are doing during dark days of racing as racing continues to be suspended across North America due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To read more and watch the episode, click here.

From Standardbred Canada