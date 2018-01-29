Investigation - Stomach tubed?

Harness Racing Victoria Stewards ordered the scratching of the horse Carload from its scheduled engagement in Race 1 at Melton on 27 January 2018.

The scratching followed a stable inspection conducted by HRV Stewards where Mr Justice’s conduct on this day was consistent with preparing Carload to be stomach tubed.

Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 193(1) reads,

A person shall not attempt to stomach tube a horse nominated for a race or event within 48 hours of the commencement of the race or event, and AHRR 193(4) follows to read, The Stewards shall order the withdrawal or disqualification of a horse that has been treated or attempted to have been treated in breach of sub-rules (1), (2) and (3).

HRV Stewards interviewed John Justice, obtained blood samples from Carload and seized various items with investigations continuing into the matter.

Harness Racing Victoria