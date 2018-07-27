Ireland set for first Standardbred public auction

Ireland is set to hold its first ever Standardbred Public Auction at the world renowned Cavan Equestrian Centre in Cavan on Tuesday, October 9 this year.

"We have been talking about holding our own Standarbred sale in Ireland for a number of years now," said James Delaney for the Irish Harness Racing Association's Breeding Committee." Traditionally both vendor and purchaser of Standardbreds would have to travel to the sales in the U.K.

"With the rise in popularity in stakes races and prizemoney over the past number of years in Ireland," Delaney said. "It has had a huge impact on the value of yearlings and breeding stock and we talked with breeders, owners, trainers, etc. and the feeling was strong to have a sale here in Ireland."

The Cavan Equestrian Centre is located on the edge of Cavan Town in the Republic of Ireland. The complex is ideally situated in the center of Ireland with easy access to seaports and to the two main International Airports, Dublin & Belfast.

The facility includes;

450 permanent stables 3 indoor arenas (Hall One 80m x 30m, Hall Two 45m x 22m, Hall Three 72m x 55m) 2 outdoor all-weather arenas (Arena One 80cm x 40cm, Arena Two 65m x 60m) 3 grass arenas Boomerangs Restaurant Snaffles Bar Large hardcore truck and car park

"The Cavan Horse Sales and Equestrian Centre are delighted to announce the hosting of the first official Standardbred Sale in Ireland on Tuesday, October 9," said Stuart Clarke for the Centre. "The Cavan Horse Sales management are very excited with our new partnership with the Irish Harness Racing Association (IHRA) and the promotion of this sector in Ireland, which is currently a worldwide sport."

The sale will feature yearlings, race horses, stallion shares, frozen semen, etc. Some of the farms and stables that have already committed to entering horses in the sale include Newtown Stud, Springhill Stud, Meadowbranch Stables, Moorside Stud and Oakwood Stud.

"The breeding here in Ireland has really taken off," Delaney said. "We feel this sale could not come at a better time as we need an outlet for both vendors and purchasers alike that is a bit closer to home.

"There has been a large number of French Le Trot breeding stock imported," Delaney added, "including in foal mares and we have been leasing French Le Trot stallions to continue the breeding program over the last number of years. This along with the introduction of frozen semen from world class stallions from the USA has really helped the breeding program in Ireland and we are looking forward to hosting our first sale."

"This is the first ever sale of French trotters and pacers in Ireland," Said Ronan Murphy, CEO for Horse Sport Ireland. "All animals entered in the sale have been bred in Ireland. I wish the IHRA and Cavan Equestrian every success in this new venture."

For more information, contact Cavan Equestrian phone 049 4332017 or Email info@cavanequestrian.com.