Is Bettor's Delight the greatest of all time?

We are not talking racehorse here we are talking producing stallion. Is Bettor's Delight the greatest harness racing stallion in the world?

The answer has to be a resounding YES!

As a racehorse Bettor's Delight started twenty-six times for 15 wins and 7 placings for $2,581,461 in stakes, racing just at two (1999) and three (2000). He took a mark of 1:51.3s at two that he reduced to 1:49.4 at three. He won the $871,475 Breeders Crown as a two-year-old and the $1,148,500 North American Cup and the $348,867 Little Brown Jug as a three-year-old.

Bettor's Delight is by the great sire Cam's Card Shark p3, 1:50 ($2,498,204) by Cam Fella from the BG's Bunny mare Jefs Magic Trick.

Bettor's Delight is out of the Armbro Emerson ( Abercrombie ) mare in Classic Wish. Taking a time trial record of 1:52 on her way to earning $436,273 makes good reading but it is her record at stud which places her up with the all-time brood mare greats.

Classic Wish has produced 3 millionaires. Apart from Bettor's Delight p3, 1:49.4 ($2,581,461) she has left the full brother Roll With Joe p3, 1:48.2 ($1,799,250) and No Pan Intended p3,1:50.3 ($1,613,180). Classic Wish has another son called Classic Card Shark, another full brother to Bettor's Delight and Roll With Joe . The 10 winners that Classic Wish has produced to date have total stake earnings of $7,510,186 a massive effort for any broodmare in history.

But it is as a stallion that Bettor's Delight shattered the record books with an incredible feat.

For the first time in history a stallion has led the overall money won list in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand at the same time and for several years and that stallion is Bettor's Delight.

Bettor's Delight has led the overall money winnings sires list in the USA and Canada for the 2013, 2014 and the 2015 seasons and in Australia for the 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 seasons and in New Zealand for the 2010/2011, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2014/2015 and the 2015/2016 seasons.

Bettor's Delight has progeny earnings of over $240,000,000 worldwide to date, an extraordinary amount.

Bettor's Delight has bred 29 millionaires to date world-wide. Four of those have earnings of over $2 million, two mares and two boys with the richest being the mare Darlin's Delight that has won $3,024,304.

Bettor's Delight has produced five in sub 1:48, three in North America and two in Australia. In North America they are Shebestingin p3, 1:47m ($760,038), Betting Line p3, 1:47.2f ($1,831,942) and Bettor Sweet 1:47.2m ($2,816,687). In Australia they are Adore Me 1:47.7 ($1,677,032) and the full brother Have Faith In Me 1:47.5 ($1,381,274).

His record at producing outstanding fillies and mares is second to none. His overall record, longevity and ability to produce such outstanding fillies and mares marks Bettor's Delight as the all-time greatest Standardbred stallion produced anywhere in the World.

Bettor's Delight is already making an impact on the broodmares Sire's list.

Total earnings for progeny from broodmares by Bettor's Delight are at this moment just over $22,000,000. The two richest progeny are the Australian bred Our Waikiki Beach 1:50.3m ($796,169) 26 starts 23 wins and 1 second and the North American bred Darlinonthebeach p3, 1:48.4f ($722,915).

Australasian's latest star is the four-year-old Lazarus 1:52.4 ($1,523,214) 24 starts for 20 wins and he is by Bettor's Delight out of a Christian Cullen mare. Besides Lazarus this cross, Bettor's Delight over a Christian Cullen mare, is responsible for the likes of Highview Tommy ($1,021,904), Ohoka Punter ($964,016), Chicago Bull ($871,329), Spanish Armada ($450,000), Chase The Dream, No Doctor Needed, Rocker Band, Brilliant Strike, Burnaholeinmypocket, Golden Goddess etc etc.

There are four fillies by Bettor's Delight out of Christian Cullen mares in the Breckon Farm's draft at the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale on the 20th of February in Auckland.

They are;

Lot 9, Sassy Tart , from the Christian Cullen mare Kelly Maguire.

Sassy Tart is a full-sister to 2 winners, the Group 1 winning Burnaholeinmypocket (1.52.1m, 12 wins & 8 places $146,549) and Fleshing p3,1:57.9 ($33,292) to date. Sassy Tart is also a full brother to the promising three-year-old Positano who has had four starts to date for three placings at Auckland. They are the first three foals that Kelly Maguire has had. She has a Mach Three two-year-old and then there is Sassy Tart.

Sassy Tart's second dam is the 1995-96 'four-year-old mare of the year' Flash Atom ($216,293), winner of the Group 3 North Island Breeder's Stake plus 21 wins in the USA.

Lot 18, Miss Cleverclogs , from the Christian Cullen mare Maid In Splendour.

Miss Cleverclogs is the third foal from the Group 2 placed Maid In Splendor (1.56.1, 4 wins 8 places $61,825). The first foal Never Say Never is also a full brother to Miss Cleverclogs. He was sold to North America for good money and is about to start racing at any time. The second foal of the dam is a two-year-old by Mach Three. Miss Cleverclog's dam is from a very good race winning half sister to the top pacer Desperate Comment. (1.55.7m, 28 wins 19 places $1,033,065).

Lot 75, My Kiwi Lass , from the Christian Cullen mare Toast To Cullen

Toast To Cullen was unraced and she is a half-sister to 6 winners and is the dam of 4 foals to race for 4 winners including Group 3 placed Nimble Jack (1.53m, 12 wins 36 places $94,144), Kenrick (1.59, 4 wins 10 places $52,844), Doubleodeano (1.58.3, 4 wins 6 places $42,372) and Bubbaloobah (1.56.8f, .5 wins 12 places $28,048). This is the family of dual Group 1 winner and 2yo Pacer of the Year Tight Connection (1.56.6; 18 wins 10 places $473,835), Bury My Heart (1.59.2, 13 wins 14 places $105,758), Group 1 & 2 winner Texican (1.50.2f, 24 wins $618,380) and Fake The Moment (1.51.8m, USA, 22 wins $230,186).

Lot 108, Sayalittleprayer , from the Christian Cullen mare Bella Anvil

Sayalittleprayer is from the race winning mare Bella Anvil who is a full or half-sister to 7 winners, 6 black type performers. They include Anvils Revival (1.57.7, 27 wins 30 places $162,051), Tempest Anvil (1.52m, 9 wins $91,600), Anvil On Fire (1.55.8, 9 wins 4 places $81,862), the Group 2 placed West Coast Anvil (1.58.9, 5 wins 4 places $69,047), the Group 3 winner Anvils A Christian (1.58.3f, 14 wins 4 places $56,345) and Waihemo Anvil (1.59.2, 2 wins 6 places $15,847).

Sayalittleprayer's sceond dam is the Group 1 placed Waihemo Rainship (1.58.2 PL, 8 wins 15 places $99,270).

Sayalittleprayer is the second foal from her dam, the first foal is a full sister that is a current two-year-old.