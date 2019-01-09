Is it Bettors Delight on top or not?

Art Major is number one in New Zealand on average earnings per live foal born

Statistics for harness racing do not always tell the real story as can be seen below by the huge gap on average earnings per foal born between two top stallions Bettor's Delight and Art Major in the New Zealand 2018/2019 breeding season.

In New Zealand statistics clearly show that Bettor's Delight has a huge lead on money won for the past season for four-year-olds, $1,959,765 as against Art Major who had earnings of just $820,492 for the season.

When broken down to numbers of foals born for each stallion the numbers show an entirely different result and one that shows who the leading performer was for each of these great stallions.

When all said and done it is what the breeder is likely to get for each of his foals produced that count at the end of the day and those figures show a real distinction between these two stallions and others for that matter in New Zealand.

Here is a list of the top seven stallions in New Zealand last season for average earnings per foal born based at the end of their four-year-old year record.

1st, Art Major - 70 foals (average earnings for each foal born is $11,721)

(Service Fee at time of breeding was $9,500)

2nd, Rock N Roll Heaven - 21 foals (average earnings for each foal born is $11,182)

(Service Fee at time of breeding was $11,000)

3rd, Bettor's Delight - 235 foals (average earnings for each foal born is $8,339)

(Service Fee at time of breeding was $12,500)

4th, Somebeachsomewhere - 55 foals (average earnings for each foal born is $7,770)

(Service Fee at time of breeding was $12,500)

5th, Mach Three - 97 foals (average earnings for each foal born is $4,646)

(Service Fee at time of breeding was $11,000)

6th, Christian Cullen - 61 foals (average earnings for each foal born is $4,256)

(Service Fee at time of breeding was $12,000)

7th, American Ideal - 137 foals (average earnings for each foal born is $3,742)

(Service Fee at time of breeding was $7,000)

Well, one thing these statistics have shown is that the New Zealand breeder has by far the least amount of money available to race for and how New Zealand breeders can ever afford the service fees on the stallions in today's market is beyond belief!

There is just no money for a New Zealand breeder to race for!

That is the reason that New Zealanders are ready sellers of horses, as that is the only way of them getting a return on the breeding costs they face annually.

As can be seen above Art Major comes out on top in this earnings per foal born catagory and here are his top three outstanding performers and the feature races they won as four-year-olds;

Vincent 1:50.2 ( $ 598,803)

Star Galleria 1:53.9 ( $ 307,045)

Eamon Maguire 1:51.9 ( $ 308,019)

Also listed below are the same statistics for the same sires as above in both Australia and North America.

At this years inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February 2019, there are seven Art Major yearlings for sale entered by Breckon Farms that you should take notice off;

Lot 42 - Magic Major (colt)

This colt is a half-brother to three winners including Group 1 winner BURNAHOLEINMYPOCKET (p.2, 1.57, p.3, 1.52.1m, 21 wins, $251,813), (OUR) POSITANO (1.52.2, 12 wins, $99,473) and FLESHING (p.3, 1.57.9, 10 wins, $65,950) and is from a Christian Cullen mare.

(p.2, 1.57, p.3, 1.52.1m, 21 wins, $251,813), (1.52.2, 12 wins, $99,473) and (p.3, 1.57.9, 10 wins, $65,950) and is from a Christian Cullen mare. 2nd dam is the Group 3 winning and 4YO Pacing Mare of the Year FLASH ATOM (1.55h, 28 wins, $294,853) who is the dam of 2 winners, DONAVAN MAGUIRE (1.59.3h, 8 wins, $37,110) and Barney Maguire (2.00.7, 12 wins, $42,193) and a half-sister to WALTER (p.2, 1.59.8f, 9 wins, $33,002).

(1.55h, 28 wins, $294,853) who is the dam of 2 winners, (1.59.3h, 8 wins, $37,110) and Barney Maguire (2.00.7, 12 wins, $42,193) and a half-sister to (p.2, 1.59.8f, 9 wins, $33,002). Family of Group 2 winner and 3YO Trotter of the Year BELLAM (T.2, 2.5.6; 14 wins, $111,410), Group 2 winner ANVILANUNOIT (1.49.8m, 40 wins, $442,613), HOPPY’S FLING (1.54.4f, 59 wins, $169,449), ARMBRO COUNT(1.58.4f, 64 wins, $153,252) and 2-time Group 1 winner BRABHAM (1.56.8, 20 wins, 28 places $725,924)

Lot 69 - The Major (colt)

From the race-winning Christian Cullen mare PERFECT SENSATION (p.3, 2.00.5, 3 wins, $18,881) who is a full or half-sister to 8 winners from the prolific producing Vance Hanover mare RADIANT GUEST, the dam of VILLAGE HERO (p.3, 1.50.6m, 17 wins, $329,741), HE’S MY HERO (1.54.3h, 16 wins, $222,295), EXPLOSIVE ART (p.3, 1.59.1, 1.58.2h, 7 wins, $67,408), FAKE ROSE (1.57.8, 6 wins, $42,363), SECRET GUEST (1.58.3, 4 wins, $31,392), MANHATTAN MONTANA (p.3, 1.57.6f, 1 win, $6,625), etc.

(p.3, 1.50.6m, 17 wins, $329,741), (1.54.3h, 16 wins, $222,295), (p.3, 1.59.1, 1.58.2h, 7 wins, $67,408), (1.57.8, 6 wins, $42,363), (1.58.3, 4 wins, $31,392), (p.3, 1.57.6f, 1 win, $6,625), etc. This colt is a half-brother to the winner Bettor Sensation (p.3, 2.04,2200m stand, 3 wins, $24,095).

Closely related to OVERLAP (1.53.8m, 23 wins, $217,615), (MY) MUSTANG (1.55.5f, 11 wins, $45,786), MISS COSTALOT (p.2, 1.58.9m, 5 wins, $26,887), 7-time Group 1 winner HILARIOUS GUEST (1.57.3, 21 wins, $283,230), GOODTIME GUEST (1.58, 8 wins, $42,300), HILARIOUS LEIGH (1.58.3, 3 wins, $16,750), etc.

Lot 85 - Imelda May (filly)

The third foal from the Bettor’s Delight Group 3 winner and Group 1 placed filly ROZELSKI (p.3, 1.57.5, 6 wins, $179,718), with the first foal, a full-sister, racing as a 2YO. The second foal, now a 2YO is also a full-sister and has been retained to race by a Breckon Farms Syndicate and is showing promise, being set to trial in January.

(p.3, 1.57.5, 6 wins, $179,718), with the first foal, a full-sister, racing as a 2YO. The second foal, now a 2YO is also a full-sister and has been retained to race by a Breckon Farms Syndicate and is showing promise, being set to trial in January. 2nd dam is HIGHVIEW HAZEL (1.57.5, 2 wins, $15,705) who is the dam of 3 winners and a full-sister to HIGHVIEW FELLA (1.51.8, 34 wins, $365,701) and a half-sister to HIGHVIEW MYSTERY (1.59.7, 2 wins, $12,525).

(1.57.5, 2 wins, $15,705) who is the dam of 3 winners and a full-sister to (1.51.8, 34 wins, $365,701) and a half-sister to (1.59.7, 2 wins, $12,525). Family of TRIKALA (1.51.7m, 23 wins, $172,030), MICHAEL THOMAS (T, 1.59.9m, 12 wins, $105,360), FOUR JESTERS (1.58, 3 wins, $23,620), Group 2 winner and 2-time Group 1 placed HIGHVIEW ANA (1.56.7h, 17 wins, $153,062), HIGHVIEW SIGN (1.57.9, 13 wins, $47,764), etc

Lot 91 - Passion And Power (filly)

This is the first foal from the black type race winning Bettor’s Delight mare SEM’S DELIGHT (1.57, 2 wins, $46,076) who is a half-sister to 6 winners incl Group 1 winner and Breeders Crown 2YO Fillies Final winner GLENFERRIE SHUFFLE (p.2, 1.57.3m, 13 wins, $279,839), Listed race winner and Group 2 & 3 placed JIVIN CULLEN (1.54m, 14 wins, $190,713), NZ Record setter JOSHUA MAC (p.3, 1.59.4, 10 wins, $96,712) and HOTINTHECITYTONITE (1.58.8, 2 wins, $15,658).

(1.57, 2 wins, $46,076) who is a half-sister to 6 winners incl Group 1 winner and Breeders Crown 2YO Fillies Final winner (p.2, 1.57.3m, 13 wins, $279,839), Listed race winner and Group 2 & 3 placed (1.54m, 14 wins, $190,713), NZ Record setter (p.3, 1.59.4, 10 wins, $96,712) and (1.58.8, 2 wins, $15,658). 2nd dam is the Group 2 winner and 2-time Group 1 placed (OUR) HOT SHOE SHUFFLE (p.2, 1.58, 14 wins, $295,011) who is a full-sister to IWASBORNTOBOOGY (1.50.4m, 31 wins $282,306).

(p.2, 1.58, 14 wins, $295,011) who is a full-sister to (1.50.4m, 31 wins $282,306). Family of Group 1 placed DELIGHTFUL JAZZ (p.2, 1.59.2, 1 2YO win, $45,090), MAJOR HIPPIE (p.3, 1.57.5, 2 wins, $14,240), DRUMS OF TIME (1.58.6, 3 wins, $13,895), LORD BERNDON (1.58.6, 7 wins, $35,113), LEFTAMILLION (p.3, 1.58.1, 31 wins, $181,327), VANYANA (p.3, 1.57.7, 14 wins, $107,250), ARTYANA (p.3, 1.59, 3 wins, $6,704), GARFUNKEL (1.59.4, 3 wins, $7,915), TUONO (1.57.1, 5 wins, $16,166), CHAMPAGNE BLUES(1.57.8, 8 wins, $27,280), BIANCA TANG (p.3, 1.57.4, 1.56.2f, 14 wins, $52,588), etc.

Lot 101 - Starlito (colt)

This colt is a full-brother to 2-time Group 2 & 2-time Group 3 winner, Group 1 placed and NZ Record holder STAR GALLERIA (p.3, 1.56.3, 1.53.9, 12 wins, $264,545) and STAR OF VAN GOGH (p.2, 1.56.7, 1 win at 2, $22,050) and a half-brother to NIGHT OF THE STARS (p.2, 1.58.6, p.3, 1.55.5m, 9 wins, $114,983) and NZ Record setter STAR OF VENUS (TT 1.53, 2 wins, $20,098).

(p.3, 1.56.3, 1.53.9, 12 wins, $264,545) and (p.2, 1.56.7, 1 win at 2, $22,050) and a half-brother to (p.2, 1.58.6, p.3, 1.55.5m, 9 wins, $114,983) and NZ Record setter (TT 1.53, 2 wins, $20,098). From the unraced Tuapeka Knight mare STARLITNIGHT who is the dam of 5 foals to race for 5 winners and is a half-sister to 5-time Group 1 winner STARS AND STRIPES (p.3, 1.57.8, 1.51.2f, 40 wins, $796,519) and the Group 1 & 2-time Group 2 winner and 2YO Pacer of the Year LIGHT AND SOUND (p.2, 1.55.8, 1.50.4m, 38 wins, $559,550).

(p.3, 1.57.8, 1.51.2f, 40 wins, $796,519) and the Group 1 & 2-time Group 2 winner and 2YO Pacer of the Year (p.2, 1.55.8, 1.50.4m, 38 wins, $559,550). Closely related to STAR OF DIONYSIS (1.53.6m, 12 wins, $118,449), VEGA STAR (p.3, 1.56.5f, 1.52.2m, 15 wins, $87,508), STAR OF MEMPHIS (p.3, 1.55.8, 1.52.9m, 12 wins, $79,840), CAVIAR STAR (p.3, 1.57.3h, 5 wins, $30,553), Group 1 & Listed winner and NZ Record holder SPIRIT OF ZEUS (p.3, 1.57.8, 11 wins, $243,472), etc.

Lot 117 - Sargent Best (colt)

This colt is a full-brother to dual NZ Sires Stakes 2YO Heat winner VASARI (p.2, 1.55.4, 11 wins, $111,949) and NZ Sires Stakes 2YOF Heat winner FANTASIZE (p.2, 1.58.9, 1 win, $22,144) and a half-brother to NOLESSTHANPERFECT (p.3, 1.57.1f, 1 win, $11,577).

(p.2, 1.55.4, 11 wins, $111,949) and NZ Sires Stakes 2YOF Heat winner (p.2, 1.58.9, 1 win, $22,144) and a half-brother to (p.3, 1.57.1f, 1 win, $11,577). 2nd dam is the black type Soky’s Atom mare CICCIO STAR (p.3, 1.58.4, 5 wins, $102,499) who has produced 9 to race that have all won incl Group 1 placed MAJOR STAR (1.52.3m, 16 wins, $212,228), DANA DUKE (1.55.8h, 11 wins, $129,115), ZENTHURA (1.56.5, 16 wins, $117,705), Group 2 winner IDANCEDALLNIGHT (p.2, 1.59.3, 6 wins, $103,656) and CONQUISTARE (1.55.9, 13 wins, $73,755).

(p.3, 1.58.4, 5 wins, $102,499) who has produced 9 to race that have all won incl Group 1 placed (1.52.3m, 16 wins, $212,228), (1.55.8h, 11 wins, $129,115), (1.56.5, 16 wins, $117,705), Group 2 winner (p.2, 1.59.3, 6 wins, $103,656) and (1.55.9, 13 wins, $73,755). Family of WALTZING WITH CULLEN (p.3, 1.54.5m, 1.51.7, 21 wins, $235,031), NUREYEV (1.55.3, 13 wins, $108,653), Group 1 placed NKETIA (1.52.4, 41 wins, $394,035), Group 1 winner FAKE SPIRIT (p.2, 1.59.8, 5 wins, $193,665), Group 1 & 3-time Group 3 winner CHILLI PALMER (1.51.5, 14 wins, $290,983) and JINNI’S FANTASY(1.51.8, 59 wins, $443,273).

Lot 142 - Town Echo (filly)

The first foal from the race winning Bettor’s Delight mare CORDELIA (p.3, 2.01.5, 2 wins, $11,592) who is a half-sister to 6 winners incl BLACK MAIRE (p.3, 1.59.8, 4 wins, $39,981), (OUR) BAGGER VANCE (1.59, 8 wins, $54,820), 2-time Group 2 placed and Wellington Cup winner AGIOS NIKOLAOS (1.52.2m, 8 NZ wins, $192,179), VINGT COEUR (1.59.6f, 17 wins, $82,196) and ZINGARA (p.3, 1.57.6, 5 wins, $57,573) who is the dam of ZINNY MACH (1.57.5, 2 wins, $18,110).

(p.3, 1.59.8, 4 wins, $39,981), (1.59, 8 wins, $54,820), 2-time Group 2 placed and Wellington Cup winner (1.52.2m, 8 NZ wins, $192,179), (1.59.6f, 17 wins, $82,196) and (p.3, 1.57.6, 5 wins, $57,573) who is the dam of (1.57.5, 2 wins, $18,110). This filly is closely related to 3-time Group 1 & Group 2 winner, Harness Jewels 2YO Fillies Diamond winner and 3YO Pacing Filly of the Year who set a NZ Record LAURAELLA (p.2, 1.55.9, 10 wins, $649,946), 3-time Group 1 placed THE MUSKEG EXPRESS (p.2, 1.59.4, 2 wins, $111,331), THE PACMAN (1.54, 21 wins, $157,058), ESTILO (p.3, 1.58.6, 1.54.1, 13 wins, $84,611) and SMILING STUNNER (p.3, 1.59.4, 1.53.6, 4 wins, $21,420).

(p.2, 1.55.9, 10 wins, $649,946), 3-time Group 1 placed (p.2, 1.59.4, 2 wins, $111,331), (1.54, 21 wins, $157,058), (p.3, 1.58.6, 1.54.1, 13 wins, $84,611) and (p.3, 1.59.4, 1.53.6, 4 wins, $21,420). Family of 2-time Group 1 placed EXPRESS STRIDE (1.49m, 14 wins $262,831) and Listed Classic winner ARMAZEM (1.54.7m, 11 wins, $84,640), SAZZASOPHIE (p.3, 1.58.5, 3 wins, $22,513), CRYSTAL SPARKLES (p.3, 1.58.4, 1.56.9, 14 wins, $68,889), DELIGHT MY SOUL (1.55.8, 7 wins, $83,762), RAPTORS FLIGHT (p.3, 1.59.5, 1.58.1, 5 wins, $71,378), etc. A strong Jewels performing family descending directly from BLACK WATCH. Now lets take a look at what the statistics show in Australia for the top seven stallions for the same catagory of end of season earning four-year-olds .

1st, Mach Three - 77 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $35,644)

2nd, Somebeachsomewhere - 113 foals (average earnings for each foal born is $31,812)

3rd, Bettor's Delight - 82 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $29,624)

4th, Art Major - 157 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $22,902)

5th, Rock N Roll Heaven - 134 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $13,762)

6th, American Ideal - 21 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $12,174)

7th, Christian Cullen - 6 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $5,596)

Now lets take a look at what the statistics show in North America for the top seven stallions for the same catagory of end of season earning four-year-olds .

1st, Somebeachsomewhere - 131 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $137,764)

2nd, American Ideal - 112 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $82,192)

3rd, Bettor's Delight - 134 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $80,616)

4th, Mach Three - 107 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $59,975)

5th, Rock N Roll Heaven - 116 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $50,339)

6th, Art Major - 108 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $50,119)

7th, Christian Cullen - NA - (average earnings for each foal born is NA)

Just for interest sake lets combine the three Countries to see what the statistics show.

1st, Somebeachsomewhere - 299 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $73,810)

2nd, Bettor's Delight - 451 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $57,636)

3rd, American Ideal - 270 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $36,940)

4th, Mach Three - 281 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $34,208)

5th, Art Major - 335 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $30,536)

6th, Rock N Roll Heaven - 271 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is $29,218)

7th, Christian Cullen - 67 foals - (average earnings for each foal born is NA)

The statistics show that in New Zealand Art Major stands out as number one, in Australia it is the now deceased Mach Three that stood out and in North America Somebeachsomewhere is number one.

There is no doubt that breeding a horse in Australia or North America is a huge advantage over the New Zealand breeder as the statictics show they get a far better chance of making a dollar per foal born.

Overall you can say that clearly Bettor's Delight still stands out as the most dominant stallion and is always in the top three statistically throughout the world of harness racing today.

So should we measuring our leading sires the historical way, namely by total money won, when the sire with the most progeny racing goes to the top of the list, or should it be as these statistics show, be shown on average earning per foal, or would it even be by average earnings per starter?

